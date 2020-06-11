Mike Pence violated Virginia’s pandemic law, then tried to delete the evidence

Ralph Northam is the governor of Virginia. Last year, his old high school yearbook cropped up and it turns out he posed for photos in blackface. He apologized and stayed in the governor’s mansion even though there were widespread calls (from Republicans and Democrats) for him to resign. He stayed and showed other politicians how to deal with that kind of self-made crisis: to get woke AF fast and to use the remainder of your political career focusing on social justice and good management. All of which to say, I am really enjoying everything Gov. Northam has been doing this year. He’s not only pushed progressive policies and made Election Day a state holiday, he’s also been doing good work around the pandemic. He’s been reasonable, he’s used medicine and science as his political barometers, and there are still big parts of the state which are still in some state of lockdown.
All of which to say, Virginia is still in “phase two” of the re-opening. Masks are still mandatory for all indoor settings, and up to 50 people can gather in one space (increased from 10). This is the VA law now, governor’s orders. True story: the Trump/Pence’s reelection campaign office is located in Northern Virginia. Take a look at this tweet-and-delete from Mike Pence yesterday:
He deleted the tweet soon after people got in his mentions to inform him that he and his campaign staffers were violating Virginia law. Which is just another indication of how f–king stupid all of these people are. To gather in such a large group, INDOORS, with no one wearing a mask? Pence, Trump and the whole lot of MAGA dumbasses have made “not wearing a mask” into their new culture war and it’s so dumb.
This photo has been deleted by @Mike_Pence after @notlarrysabato flagged that the gathering violates Virginia law pic.twitter.com/1nMpT37KpN
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 11, 2020
Pence and dozens who work for Trump flagrantly violating Virginia public health orders that face coverings be worn at any “indoor place shared by groups of people who are in close proximity to each other.”https://t.co/eSDHYuY3Hk
This isn’t “law and order,” it’s a huge problem. https://t.co/6776TmAQR7
— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 11, 2020
Morons, all of them. Why the hell has parts of America made mask wearing something “political”? It’s so damn strange and ridiculous. Motherf*ckers this is about health and safety !
I mean…at this point is anyone surprised?
And still no one will do anything. It’s depressing.
Super excited and proud to announce that I’m moving to northern Virginia. Northam has been a decent governor, but McAuliffe really deserves the credit for getting the economy into such a healthy place that Northam could run with it.
Ive lived in DC since 2006 but I was laid off in March due to the pandemic and I was able to get a new job in northern Virginia! I’ve been really pleasantly surprised by the social distancing and use of masks anytime I’ve had to be in public. The grocery stores have also been well stocked, and I found neither of those to be the case in DC.