Mike Pence violated Virginia’s pandemic law, then tried to delete the evidence

Pence, DeSantis in Orlando

Ralph Northam is the governor of Virginia. Last year, his old high school yearbook cropped up and it turns out he posed for photos in blackface. He apologized and stayed in the governor’s mansion even though there were widespread calls (from Republicans and Democrats) for him to resign. He stayed and showed other politicians how to deal with that kind of self-made crisis: to get woke AF fast and to use the remainder of your political career focusing on social justice and good management. All of which to say, I am really enjoying everything Gov. Northam has been doing this year. He’s not only pushed progressive policies and made Election Day a state holiday, he’s also been doing good work around the pandemic. He’s been reasonable, he’s used medicine and science as his political barometers, and there are still big parts of the state which are still in some state of lockdown.

All of which to say, Virginia is still in “phase two” of the re-opening. Masks are still mandatory for all indoor settings, and up to 50 people can gather in one space (increased from 10). This is the VA law now, governor’s orders. True story: the Trump/Pence’s reelection campaign office is located in Northern Virginia. Take a look at this tweet-and-delete from Mike Pence yesterday:

Spike Lee arrives on the red carpet of The 92nd Oscars¬Æ at the Dolby¬Æ Theatre in Hollywood, CA...

He deleted the tweet soon after people got in his mentions to inform him that he and his campaign staffers were violating Virginia law. Which is just another indication of how f–king stupid all of these people are. To gather in such a large group, INDOORS, with no one wearing a mask? Pence, Trump and the whole lot of MAGA dumbasses have made “not wearing a mask” into their new culture war and it’s so dumb.

Vice President Mike Pence in Atlanta

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Mike Pence violated Virginia’s pandemic law, then tried to delete the evidence”

  1. ME says:
    June 11, 2020 at 10:25 am

    Morons, all of them. Why the hell has parts of America made mask wearing something “political”? It’s so damn strange and ridiculous. Motherf*ckers this is about health and safety !

    Reply
  2. Lua says:
    June 11, 2020 at 10:26 am

    I mean…at this point is anyone surprised?
    And still no one will do anything. It’s depressing.

    Reply
  3. JaneDoesWerk says:
    June 11, 2020 at 10:28 am

    Super excited and proud to announce that I’m moving to northern Virginia. Northam has been a decent governor, but McAuliffe really deserves the credit for getting the economy into such a healthy place that Northam could run with it.

    Ive lived in DC since 2006 but I was laid off in March due to the pandemic and I was able to get a new job in northern Virginia! I’ve been really pleasantly surprised by the social distancing and use of masks anytime I’ve had to be in public. The grocery stores have also been well stocked, and I found neither of those to be the case in DC.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment