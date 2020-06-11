Anna Kendrick describes filming ‘Twilight’ as a ‘trauma’ & ‘like a hostage situation’

Anna Kendrick had a supporting part in Twilight. She wasn’t part of the behind-the-scenes drama around the first film though. Remember that? Robert Pattinson first dated Nikki Reed, then he made a play for Kristen Stewart and apparently there were a lot of emotions and sides taken behind-the-scenes. But Anna Kendrick didn’t seem to be involved with that stuff. Still, she doesn’t have great memories of working on Twilight. She recently compared it to a hostage situation:
Anna Kendrick doesn’t have fond memories from her days shooting Twilight, the first big-screen adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s book of the same name released in 2008. The actress attributes her less than stellar time on set due to the weather in Portland, Oregon which she remembers as “being so cold and miserable.”
“I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone,” Kendrick, who played protagonist Bella’s (Kristen Stewart) friend Jessica Stanley, told Vanity Fair.
She added, “Although it was also kind of bonding. There was like something about it like you go through some trauma event like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life.”
The actress remembers a much more pleasant experience when they banded together again for the popular film’s sequel The Twilight Saga: New Moon which shot in Vancouver, Canada, and Montepulciano, Italy in 2009.
She was being hyperbolic. It’s not that big of a deal and yet people are like “Anna Kendrick is the worst because she compared filming a movie to a hostage situation!” Come on, it’s not that important. I think Twihards are just mad at her because she’s not claiming that everything was so magical and everyone was wrapped up in sparkly love at the time.
These quotes are from this Vanity Fair video, where Anna talks in-depth about her career. The Twilight section starts around the 2:15 mark.
Photos courtesy of WENN, ‘Twilight’.
Didn’t she say with surprise that she didn’t even remember that she was in Twilight a while ago? I love the girl, but it couldn’t have been that bad if she couldn’t recall being in the movie.
wanna talk hostage? I was the barista that couldn’t close when they would come into the bookstore before closing and sit in the corner drinking their beverages. I don’t know why they would give us their twilight names and I never read the books, but they would take forever to leave and kept having to tell them we were closed…so annoying, I had places to be after work!!! lol my coworker was obsessed with them and would stare….she kept all their drink order slips hahahahaha!!!
I mean. Eh. I like Anna Kendrick, but I don’t love when people toss around the term “trauma.” I know she was being hyperbolic, but still.
Nobody knew who she was before Twilight. She should be careful biting the hand that feeds. I’m not a fan so I’m a little salty.
i think maybe she‘s the one still a little salty that Stewart beat her out for the lead
I agree. Twilight is what made her a known face and name. And she shouldn’t be salty towards KS because frankly, Anna is the one with the better career at this point (not to mention an Oscar nomination). She should be thanking her lucky stars she got the Twilight gig.
And yet, she called her book of personal essays (gag) “Scrappy Little Nobody.” She’s trying to create a brand of “aw guys I’m just like you!” when the reality is much different. It’s part of a personal branding effort.
I actually watched the video, and she wasn’t being shady. She spent the whole time complimenting the other people she worked with (singling out Stewart specifically on Twilight). She also gave props to the screenwriters of those movies, which actors never do, unless the director is also the writer.
So I guess I might be a fan now.
I mean, she had to work in wet sneakers and it was cold? I think there are a lot of people who work in far worse conditions than that. I like Anna, but c’mon. Just no.
I’m not a twilight fan but I’m just not in the mood to hear celebrities complain about movie roles. We just read about Chris Hemsworth complaining about Thor, which gave him so much money and fame, and now Anna joking that her breakthrough role was a traumatic experience. This just feels so tone deaf right now.
This wasn’t as annoying as I thought it would be from the header. I don’t mind the actors trashing it, because it sucked and was problematic as hell. But almost no one associates her with Twilight, so I felt like bringing in up now would be an attention thing. But she was nice about the other actors and was just being hyperbolic about the PNW weather. And she apparently had good experiences too.
As a southerner that had to live in the PNW for a few years, I can relate. I’ve honestly never seen a prettier place (when the weather was clear enough to see a view), but man was a I miserable with the gray skies and constant rain. I had to take prescription amounts of Vitamin D and would scope out even the smallest sun ray to sit under whenever I could. It did a number on my mental health. And for all the good I found in the PNW (the people, the two weeks of the most beautiful summer I’ve ever seen, the focus on healthy living and eco friendliness) I could never call it home.
Yes, I had the same experience. I moved to Seattle to be with a bf who got tenure at the University of WA. I had to leave after a year. The relationship could not overcome the weather and what it did to me mentally. I was never happy. It was not a good experience.
Native Oregonian here, yes the rain gets old but you get used to it. It’s gorgeous here, we have seasons. I do understand, I meet a lot of people who move here only to leave after one rainy year,
I’m never leaving I just love it but to each their own.
Same here sport. Native Oregonian as well. The rain doesn’t bother me either. The beauty and quality of life for myself, far outweighs the negative. I love Oregon and I’m probably a little too protective of the state we love.
I live in Florida and have never been to Oregon in my life, but there is something about the rainy, misty look of the mountains there that I find so appealing. I would love to go see it one day.
Native Floridian and I can deal with humidity and heat that make most tourists run for the AC.
We live in the PNW and it IS gorgeous and summer, once it arrives, is magical but I have NOT gotten used to the wet cold. Wet cold is miserable weather. Wearing wet sneakers in the cold does suck. Probably not worth mentioning in connection with becoming famous, but she’s not wrong.
Same. I lived away from Buffalo for ten years. Prior to moving out, anyone who had moved there from somewhere else or was visiting for an extended period would tell me how gloomy it was most of the time. I never believed them. After moving back, I experienced Seasonal Affective Disorder for the first time in my life – or at least the first time I’d noticed it. Yes, weather does affect mental/emotional health. Yes, we have beautiful summers here but damn it is grey a lot.
ok so shit weather is a trauma? guess everyone in Scandinavia is traumatized everyday then. How do we survive actual trauma on top of soaked shoes?
If you’ve lived there your whole life and are used to it, then no. If you’re moving from somewhere else where your brain is used to more sunshine, then yes. See the comment above yours and the replies. Seasonal Affective Disorder is a real thing.
Portland resident here. As a matter of fact they filmed a lot in the city my bestfriend lived in, a scene was filmed in her hair salon. Is our weather great all the time? No, but she overly dramatic. The town they filmed in that was supposed to be Forks is actually very nice. It’s a small town located on the Colombia River. We get a lot of crap about our weather, but we have lovely summers and I feel like we get a bad wrap.
For some people, the short summers just don’t make up for the weather the rest of the year. I have depression and the weather there fought off years of finding a good medicine and years of behavioral therapy. I had to start from scratch to learn how to cope in that environment. It’s just not for everybody.
Yeah for everyone who says “we have great summers” about places where the weather is crappy most of the year, I’m sorry but that doesn’t make it a place I’d want to move to. Some people can put up with constant rain/snow/terrible weather but I know for one I couldn’t.
There’s a clip from a Jim Gaffigan comedy bit where he talks about being in Maine during the winter and how everyone kept telling him “you gotta come back during summer!” and he was like “That’s an odd way to greet someone!”. Basically how northern cities try to win over people by talking about how great their summers are, it’s pretty funny and less than a minute, you can check it out on his Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2685347538188604
Meh. Literally everyone complains about their jobs at some point. NBD. There are more important battles to choose right now.
I never realized how much weather influenced my mood til I moved from the east coast to Southern California. Rain, grey skies, clouds and cold weather depress me. I just cannot feel happy in such an environment. Am I happy every day of my life? Of course not. But seeing sunshine and blue skies make everything better for me. I could really be the poster child for seasonal affective disorder.
I was a member of background on Twilight. It was not a traumatic event for me. Lol
I’ve followed Anna for awhile and this is definitely her joking around. She’s had positive things to say about Twilight and even wrote about her experiences in her book. She has a quirky, almost self-deprecating sense of humor that out of context probably sounds off.
Come on – she’s exaggerating for comedic purpose! We ALL do this! It’s clear from the way she says it that she’s not SERIOUSLY comparing a movie shoot and bad weather to a hostage situation!!
The comparison to taking a hostage is far too exaggerated, the actors must really learn to weigh their words. Because you have the actresses who has be really traumatic experience during a filming .
I have four examples that come to mind are:
- Maria Schneider in Bertolucci’s Ultimo tango a Parigi who was raped by sodomy before the eyes of the whole film crew who did absolutely nothing because he thought it was part of the script. Except that the act should be simulated, but it had not been made aware of this staging, and she was only 19 years old at the time of the shooting of this film.
- Shelley Duvall in the film Shining by Stanley Kubrick, who was psychologically tortured all along the shooting by director Kubrick who took malicious pleasure in belittle her daily.
- Tippin Hedren in the birds of Alfred Hitchcock
- Uman Thurman in Kill Bill
… This is clearly hyperbole. Is that not allowed anymore?
I watched that video on Youtube a few days ago so I was surprised to hear it wasn’t a great experience for her but she also said most of those comments in a jokey lighthearted way. She had great memories from all the other movies she mentioned and while Twilight got her attention, I think her breakout role was Up in the Air so it’s not like she has to pay lip service to the franchise for her current success.
Definitely a first world complaint when you complain about your feet being wet while working. Oregon is my adopted hometown and I embrace the 4 seasons while my quality of life improved tremendously since moving here. Btw, rainboots are a thing 😊.