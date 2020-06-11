Hot sauce for Father’s Day, a versatile eyeshadow palette and sports bras



Last week I got the sous vide cooker. So far I’ve only cooked chicken but it was amazing, the best I’ve ever made at home. You do need a vacuum sealer at home to use it, and luckily already have one. (Mine is old, but here’s the only vacuum sealer I could find on Amazon with a B or above on Fakespot.) The ring light really makes a difference on video calls. It’s very flattering and I highly recommend it. I also got thefancy hummingbird feeder. It’s so pretty and picks up the light but I haven’t seen any hummingbirds at it yet. I will replace the sugar water in there and hopefully they’ll come soon. My friend Angie ordered the anti-fog spray and she says it really works. Here are some more products that I’m considering and Hecate is helping with this one too.

A solid red v-neck t-shirt to look cute on Zoom



From CB: Anita asked if we could recommend tops to look nice on Zoom. I’ve read that bright solid color tops, particularly red and hot pink, look best on camera. This is a very affordable v-neck long and flattering t-shirt from Hanes. It has 4 stars, over 1,200 ratings and an A on Fakespot. It comes in 9 colors and in sizes small to xx-large. This shirt is only $6 for sizes small to large in red. It’s called a “great shirt for the price,” one woman says she owns four in different colors, and another woman owns them in every color. Some say they run small.

A nude eyeshadow palette for both day and evening looks



From CB: Black-owned Mented cosmetics has a nude eyeshadow palette with both sparkly and matte colors for versatile looks. This palette has 4.3 stars, 39 ratings and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers write that “a little goes a long way,” that it “blends easily” and that it’s “the best starter palette.” I always want new eyeshadow palettes and this looks perfect.

Fair trade organic coffee to make your mornings special



From CB: BLK & Bold is a black-owned company which contributes 5% of profits to at-risk youth. Their coffee has 4.8 starts, over 27 ratings and an A on Fakespot. This whole bean coffee is currently available in medium and dark roast. Coffee drinkers call it “Very smooth and tasty, not dark, not heavy” and say “you can certainly taste hints of the flavors listed on the packaging.” It’s also called “just as good or better than what I might buy at Starbucks.”

A rainbow windsock for pride month



From CB: This 33″ rainbow column windsock will look festive on your lawn. It’s under $9 for this size and also comes in 24 and 50″ lengths. I have one that’s similar to this and just remembered to put it outside. Reviewers call it “perfect for annoying bigot neighbors,” a “cheery addition” to their lawn and say it holds up in heavy wind. These have 284 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot.

A set of three pullover sports bras for under $13



From CB: I always need sports bras, but there’s a caveat with these that they’re likely best for small-breasted women like me, under a B cup, as they don’t provide a lot of support. You can get three spaghetti strap sports bras for under $13 from Fruit of the Loom. These come in sizes 32 to 44 and in different color and style options. They have 4.3 stars over 9,000 ratings and an A on Fakespot. They’re called the “holy grail of comfortable bras,” the “most comfortable bras ever” and said to have “great fabric, fit, and workmanship.” Some women say they run small and you should order a size up for that reason. Some sizes and colors are out of stock but are restocking soon.

A long-lasting vegan matte lipstick



From Hecate: The Lip Bar is a Black-owned company and their lipsticks are excellent. They come in a ton of colors that last forever. This red is Bawse Lady and has 4.5 stars, 130 rating and a B on Fakespot. The Lip Bar also offers glosses, lip liners and compacts. Plus their packaging rocks. Women say they get compliments while wearing this lipstick and that “it doesn’t dry out my lips like the other matte lipstick-glosses that I’ve used.”

Hot sauce that goes on anything



From Hecate: Just in time for Father’s Day, Capital City Mambo Sauce from Black-owned family business, Capital City. After being widely promoted on First We Feast, commenters say you can put this sauce on everything: meat, chicken, wings, fries, grilled cheese – you name it. You can get two bottles in the combo pack for $17 and they come in mild and sweet hot. The sauce has 4.8 stars, 247 ratings and a C on Fakespot, making the adjusted rating still very good. Father’s Day is June 21 – there’s still time!

Gender-neutral rainbow boxer briefs



From Hecate: Here are some super cute rainbow boy shorts from LGBTQ-owned company TomboyX to celebrate Pride month. The $29 shorts range from XS to 4XL and have 4.7 stars, 41 ratings and a B on Fakespot. All the commenters talk about how comfortable they are. You can also add a matching bralette or sports bra, each of which would look darling under a button down shirt.

