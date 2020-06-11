Did Kim Kardashian convince Kanye West to donate to BLM causes?

Last week, Kanye West allegedly donated $2 million to various charities and Go Fund Me accounts related to George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Last week, we also heard some stories about how Kanye and Kim Kardashian have not been enjoying each other’s company in lockdown, and Kim is about two seconds away from leaving him. Kim and Kanye have always spent a lot of time apart, and that’s how their marriage “works.” My point is that I totally believe that Kanye has been saying some MAGA sh-t and Kim is like “please STFU.” But what if Kim was the one who convinced Kanye to donate to BLM causes?

Kanye West was a vocal supporter of President Trump, but now his support of Black Lives Matter has some music insiders scratching their heads wondering if Kim Kardashian is behind it. One source even told us Kardashian — who has become a vocal campaigner for criminal justice and prison reform — was the catalyst for him to act. West sprang into action last week, creating a college fund for George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, and donating $2 million to BLM organizations. He also marched with protesters in his hometown of Chicago. Kardashian’s rep told us it’s “not true” that she prompted West to act. “Kanye fully made the decision to donate and peacefully protest in Chicago on his own accord,” the rep said. While West’s rep didn’t comment, another source close to the rapper — whose music and lyrics such as the “Yeezus” track “New Slaves” often touch on race and equality — told us he’s always been fully engaged. “He was pained by the video of the murder of George Floyd and fully supports the peaceful protesting happening around the world,” the source said, adding, “He has always been a fierce advocate for black lives, racial equality and human rights. People confuse his support of the president to mean he supports his politics and ideology … it’s never about politics.”

[From Page Six]

In other posts, I’ve made the argument that Black Lives Matter isn’t actually a political thing with two sides arguing for and against. It should be something apolitical which we can all agree on: no one should be murdered by the police. All that being said, I don’t understand how Kanye can reconcile – to himself or to other people – his Trump-loving MAGA ways with his support for Black Lives Matter. I’m sure his argument is something like “I support black folks’ right to live and support any politician,” even if those politicians are f–king racists who are tear-gassing protesters. Anyway, I don’t really believe that Kim convinced Kanye to do anything. I think he really wanted to climb out of the Dome’s Sunken Place and try to help, and then when he’s done with that, he’ll go back to the Dome and think about how much he loves Donald Trump.