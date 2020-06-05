Kanye West donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

Thursday was a big day for Kanye West. I imagine he waltzed out of his Wyoming Dome, looked up at the bright Wyoming Sun, then he saw his shadow and decided that meant six more weeks of Yeezy designing. No, but seriously, Kanye was named the highest-paid musician in the world, according to Forbes. Forbes released their Celebrity 100, the highest-earning celebrities in the past year – to be exact, this isn’t “taxable income for the year 2019.” This is Forbes’ special methodology and it’s not calculated by calendar year. Kylie Jenner was actually the highest-paid celebrity overall because she sold off a controlling stake in Kylie Cosmetics. Kanye is #2 on the list, having made about $170 million over the same period, the bulk of which comes from his mega-lucrative Yeezy line. For what it’s worth, Taylor Swift came in at #25, with $63.5 million earned over the same period. She did that without touring – that figure is just music sales and sponsorships.

So, long story short, Kanye is now worth $1.3 billion overall by Forbes’ estimates. And all of it happened because he hitched his wagon to the MAGA train, right? He believed in Donald Trump and sold his soul to white supremacy, and he was rewarded with riches and domes. Maybe he misses his soul. Maybe he’s trying to buy it back?

Kanye West’s giving a huge assist to the families and legal teams fighting for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd … and helping in other ways too. Kanye’s donated $2 million, so far, to the cause and set up a 529 college savings fund to fully cover tuition for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. He’s also made a separate donation to cover the legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families. Along with that, a rep confirms Kanye’s donating to several black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago and nationwide that have been in crisis and impacted by the unrest in the U.S. As you know … widespread protests and riots have broken out since Floyd was killed in police custody on May 25. The demonstrations are a demand for an end to systematic racism and police brutality … of which the killings of Arbery and Taylor are also prime examples.

It’s nice. Those families can take his money and we can all say that it was a nice thing to do and we’re glad that Kanye is supporting those families and those businesses. And then we can go right back to cancelling him, right? Because right after he cut those checks, he slipped back into the Dome and reapplied his MAGA hat.

(Kanye was actually in Chicago yesterday at a BLM protest, sans MAGA hat, huh.)

KANYE WEST PROTESTING IN THE STREETS OF CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/0UxWODt6NU — Ⓜ️ (@WashedMel) June 5, 2020