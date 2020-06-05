‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper got her dog back from the animal rescue



The day before George Floyd was murdered by police officers in Minnesota, a man named Christian Cooper was trying to bird-watch in Central Park. A dog owned by Amy Cooper was running around without a leash, causing havoc, and so Christian Cooper asked Amy Cooper to leash her dog, and he offered her dog a treat. She called the cops on him and said to the 911 operator that an African-American man was “threatening” her. The entire time she was on the phone with 911, two things happened: Christian filmed her performance AND she choked the f–k out of her dog. In the aftermath of the Central Park Karen video going out, the animal rescue took Amy Cooper’s dog back, she lost her job and she’s being investigated. But wait. She got her dog back. Jesus.

Amy Cooper — infamously dubbed Central Park “Karen” after calling the police to lie and say a black man was attacking her — now has her dog back … just 10 days after her phony call. The animal rescue, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue Inc., announced a vet determined the dog was perfectly healthy and — after law enforcement refused to take the dog in their custody — decided to return the dog at the owner’s request. You’ll recall, action was swift back on Memorial Day after Amy retaliated against a black man in the harshest way possible after the man, a bird watcher, complained her dog was off-leash despite a law requiring dogs to be on-leash in Central Park from 9 AM to 9 PM. As we reported … what happened next is one of the most disgusting acts you’ll see after she asks the man to stop recording her. He didn’t. She then threatened to call NYPD and “tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life.” The video spread like fire … and it wasn’t long before she was shamed into returning the dog to the animal rescue. She also issued an apology before the financial firm where she worked at firing her saying, “We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton.”

[From TMZ]

This is sickening. She was on camera abusing that dog, and when people found her Instagram (in the immediate wake of Christian Cooper’s video, this is a dupe), they found that the dog had tons of mysterious “injuries” all involving the dog running around Central Park without a leash. She is, at best, an irresponsible dog owner and at worst she’s committing animal cruelty regularly through her own actions or through neglect. Besides that, dumpster racists shouldn’t get to own pets. She’s clearly an abusive a–hole who wanted to watch the cops murder a black man for the crime of telling her to leash her f–king dog. This whole thing is disgusting.

Lemme tell you how whiteness works: After intentionally trying to get a black man killed by filing a police report, Amy Cooper asked for her previously confiscated dog back. And got it. She threatened @NYCockerRescue and they caved. pic.twitter.com/I8WOCGTkAw — Hassan Sayyed (@HausUrban) June 3, 2020