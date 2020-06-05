The Sussex Royal Instagram now has 700K fewer followers than the Cambridges

As I write this, the Kensington Royal Instagram account has 11.8 million followers. The Sussex Royal IG account has 11.1 million. The Sussexes haven’t posted anything to their (old) Instagram since March 30, the day before the Sussexit became official. I still believe – with every fiber of my soul – that part of the Sussexes’ exit deal involved Prince William demanding that Harry and Meghan give up their Sussex Royal account. I still don’t believe that H&M will just change the name of the account, I think they’ll be “required” to start fresh with a new account. That’s what all of the Cambridges’ bot-follower buying was about. William and Kate have done the MOST to compete with Harry & Meghan on social media, because they’re really that f–king petty. So now it’s news that H&M have lost hundreds of thousands of followers since the Sussexit:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s defunct Instagram account has dropped to 11.1 million followers following their retreat from the limelight. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, performed their final duties in March before stepping down as senior royals to focus on their own charities and build a more private life in LA – losing 200,000 followers as they are no longer able to post from their account. The couple were forced to drop the Sussex Royal branding as part of their release from The Firm, starting an Archewell Foundation instead, and are thought to be waiting until after the pandemic to announce any further details on their charity or any new social media accounts they may be launching. At the end of March the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hit 11.4 million followers on Instagram, just beating the Sussexes by 100,000 followers. Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, who run the Kensington Palace Royal account only overtook Harry and Meghan, who ran Sussex Royal, in recent months, despite being on the social network considerably longer. The Sussexes had seen their following skyrocket since announcing their retreat from the public eye in January, but were overtaken by the Cambridges when they begun to post less amid their new life – initially started in Canada.

[From The Daily Mail]

So, this is just a reminder. Several reminders, actually. Whenever the Sussexes start their new Instagram, we all have to hit that follow button en masse. We also have to be on the lookout for the Cambridges to begin their bot-buying again, to compete with the Sussexes’ new account. And in case you cannot believe that William and Kate are that f–king petty… they absolutely are. It is without question. And Will & Kate think they’ve “won” a social media victory by making Harry and Meg start a new Instagram too. The Cambridges think they won because the Sussexes haven’t posted anything since March 30, and have naturally lost followers.