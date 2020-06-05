The Sussex Royal Instagram now has 700K fewer followers than the Cambridges

As I write this, the Kensington Royal Instagram account has 11.8 million followers. The Sussex Royal IG account has 11.1 million. The Sussexes haven’t posted anything to their (old) Instagram since March 30, the day before the Sussexit became official. I still believe – with every fiber of my soul – that part of the Sussexes’ exit deal involved Prince William demanding that Harry and Meghan give up their Sussex Royal account. I still don’t believe that H&M will just change the name of the account, I think they’ll be “required” to start fresh with a new account. That’s what all of the Cambridges’ bot-follower buying was about. William and Kate have done the MOST to compete with Harry & Meghan on social media, because they’re really that f–king petty. So now it’s news that H&M have lost hundreds of thousands of followers since the Sussexit:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s defunct Instagram account has dropped to 11.1 million followers following their retreat from the limelight. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, performed their final duties in March before stepping down as senior royals to focus on their own charities and build a more private life in LA – losing 200,000 followers as they are no longer able to post from their account.
The couple were forced to drop the Sussex Royal branding as part of their release from The Firm, starting an Archewell Foundation instead, and are thought to be waiting until after the pandemic to announce any further details on their charity or any new social media accounts they may be launching.
At the end of March the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hit 11.4 million followers on Instagram, just beating the Sussexes by 100,000 followers. Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, who run the Kensington Palace Royal account only overtook Harry and Meghan, who ran Sussex Royal, in recent months, despite being on the social network considerably longer. The Sussexes had seen their following skyrocket since announcing their retreat from the public eye in January, but were overtaken by the Cambridges when they begun to post less amid their new life – initially started in Canada.
So, this is just a reminder. Several reminders, actually. Whenever the Sussexes start their new Instagram, we all have to hit that follow button en masse. We also have to be on the lookout for the Cambridges to begin their bot-buying again, to compete with the Sussexes’ new account. And in case you cannot believe that William and Kate are that f–king petty… they absolutely are. It is without question. And Will & Kate think they’ve “won” a social media victory by making Harry and Meg start a new Instagram too. The Cambridges think they won because the Sussexes haven’t posted anything since March 30, and have naturally lost followers.
I mean yeah of course they’re going to lose followers. They are no longer using it hence its normal people will start unfollowing a defunct account while an active account gains followers
Why are they still worried about that Instagram page? 😂 The stalking and thirst is real. A bunch of bitter exes acting like they’re needed. Those papers and reporters need content badly don’t they? I love how all that big talk about them needing the rota and Royal family to thrive be successful is blowing up in both the establishments faces. It’s been months and they’re still checking for activity, lol.
A lot of those SR followers were Meghan haters too. I also think SR turned off the comments so the haters can’t use their account to spew hate. Can’t spew hate, then what’s the point of following the account.
I actually don’t think H & M will have any social media accounts until after the 1 year review.
The real story is why hasn’t KP instagram account grown in followers? They had this explosion of growth but not anymore. That’s the real story.
good point!
Will and Kate are just peak Amy Coopers right now. White people (and I say this as a middle aged white woman) are just the worst. And while some of us have been out protesting, and I’ve seen other middle aged moms speaking up for the first time on #BlackLivesMatter and police brutality, which is good, so many other white people are doubling down on their awfulness that I alternate between being depressed and being furious.
every time I read people saying things like ‘white people are the worst’ I become really sad because I see people have learned nothing from the black people’s fight to be seen as equal. nowadays people think it’s helpful to voice their disdain for white people as a group. but how is that different than the people who see black people as ‘less than’? in my eyes, the progress is to see people as individuals and value each one of them equally. also, to give value to MORE people, more groups of people and not just to reverse the story and now instead of attributing bad stereotypes to black people, doing that thing we all know is wrong to another group of people. white people are not the worst. no race is the worst. each race has bad and good people. if people now can see how hurtful and humiliating it is to judge people solely because they have darker skin, how can people not see it’s wrong to do it just because somebody has lighter skin? the goal is to appreciate everybody and not to always have one good race and one bad race. that just produces more hurt and no sense of togetherness and empathy towards other people.
As another middle-aged white woman:
White people are the worst!
@horseandhound- agreed. when people promote more hate and division… all they are doing are promoting more hate and division.
If you are living your life as an ally to people of other races then why does saying “white people are the worst” even bother you?
@Jules – or maybe more white people need to hear it from other white people – as a whole, we are the f’ing worst. Bigots clearly aren’t listening to POC.
@horseandhound- I love how well you said this! This makes so much sense to me.
Followers are great but the engagement is where the real influence lies imo. If you have millions of followers but can barely scrape together a couple hundred thousand likes that’s a red flag.
Of course they lost followers. I actually think I may have unfollowed them, i’ll have to go check – just because I knew they weren’t going to be posting anything new. But its interesting that KP isn’t gaining significantly, considering all the kid videos etc we’ve been seeing over the past few months.
I hope Charlotte rebels when she is 14 and starts dressing like Billie Eilish.
Hahahaha! I hope she’s a lesbian haha.
Gawd all this pettiness is exhausting!
Thats okay, Meghan is doing the best she can and to us that’s good enough. Does anyone know other royal tabloids with a comments section besides DM, sometimes I want to check out the feelings of real and intelligent people without skewed opionions of those who specifically hate meghan, why are they so hard to find??
kp’s ig growth has slowed soooo much over the last several weeks. i think they may even be losing — which is normal for a less active account like theirs which infrequently posts compelling content (*cough* the children). the bot buying stopped almost immediately after sussexroyal closed down. it’s been so transparent, and makes me think so little of their insecure office.
i hope harry and meghan get their own personal ig accounts, and keep their foundation/nonprofit one as a separate account. conflating business and personal only makes sense when your personal life is business (i.e. you’re a royal). i can easily see a meghan personal account surpassing kp in the first 6 months.
I want them to have a personal IG and a business one as well. And to turn the comments off.
I worried how they would release information with their IG gone and they have done a wonderful job of releasing things through charities.
They may not even launch a social media and continue that way.
As everyone has pointed out, losing followers is completely normal for a defunct account. However, I do not for a second believe that the Fail published this out of their own journalistic curiosity; instead, I think this reeks of KP desperately reaching for a win over the Sussexes to gloat about. And, given what we know about KP’s bot purchasing, the fact that this article even ran indicates that (1) yes, the Keens ARE that petty and it WAS burning them up that the Sussexes ran an account with such high engagement, (2) yes, as a result of that pettiness the Keens purchased bots to (try to) remain competitive, and (3) either Will or Kate (or both) are clinging to the fact that they now have more (paid for) followers than a defunct account, and actually thought that would be an impactful positive story for them. Wow, impressive win guys. Great job. Meanwhile, Meghan wrote the forward to the Mayhew’s 2019 year-end review, that powerful video for her alma mater’s commencement… and KP has more followers than a defunct account. We already know there’s no competition, but the fact that they’re pushing this WE HAVE MORE FOLLOWERS THAN THEM, HAHAHAHA narrative is really, truly pathetic.
After meghans speech gained global attention, the cambridges should be worried. Once her and Harry can start their charity work, not even bot buying will help William and Kate.
Whatever the number of followers the Sussex get from now on, remember what was the Cambridges’ number before Harry presented his fiancee Meghan and married her? I could bet they went up greatly by association to the Sussexes before they went their own way. Half or less are due to them only, and many of those are bots now, or accounts created to spite the Sussexes.
Meghan and Harry will wipe the floor with the Cambridges once the pandemic is under control, with or without IG. We saw how Meghan’s graduation video rocketed into the stratosphere – that’s just one short video – can you imagine the attention they’ll get when they do the big Foundation reveal? I wait for that wonderful day with bated breath!
It’s pretty telling that the Cambridges care about something so stupid and inconsequential, especially right now. M&H don’t care, because they have bigger things to worry about and try to help with.
The youngest Cambridge, Louis?, looks exactly like his brother! They are really cute kids. I hope they have good nannies and don’t become too much like their parents.
If they knew anything about media, they would be embarrassed to be so little “ahead” of an account that hasn’t posted since March and has made it clear they will not post again!
Absolutely love that pic of Harry & Megan with Megan in that red dress!! It’s a stunner.
Cain and Unable can keep their magic Instagram account and their inflated numbers. Who is actually getting more engagement? How many people have watched their zoom chats and their bingo games compared to how many people watched the Archie book read and the graduation speech? This is their high-school mentality rearing its ugly head.
Huh. I wonder how much that cost Camp Cambridge.