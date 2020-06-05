Angelina Jolie donated $200K to the NAACP for her 45th birthday

Angelina Jolie is the white mother to black and Asian children. She’s also worked for two decades with the United Nations High Commission on Refugees, bringing awareness, money and a global spotlight to what happens to people of all races, ethnicities and religions around the world in some of the most desperate conditions in history. But Angelina has also been home in LA for months now, probably for the first time in 20-plus years, just in one city in America, watching the news and focusing on domestic charity work, like child hunger, poverty and food insecurity. Turns out, she’s also pretty f–king upset about racism in America.
Angelina Jolie has donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to support their work to fight for racial justice and equal rights for all Americans. The actress, who turned 45 on Thursday, hopes to address the United States’ long history of systemic racism and injustice amid the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others, ET has learned.
“Rights don’t belong to anyone group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified. I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society,” Jolie said in a statement to ET. “I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform.”
Jolie, who is Special Envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, has been working for two decades to defend the rights of refugees and other people displaced by conflict and persecution worldwide. The mom of six has exposed her children to her work throughout the years, and has been having difficult and necessary conversations with them about race, ET has learned. A source tells ET that on her 45th birthday, Jolie’s thoughts have been with the families of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery, and those who are struggling amid these tough times. Her six kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne — are spending her birthday with her in quarantine, and have a tradition of making something special for her together, ET’s source notes.
Jolie is also continuing her work connecting with UN field offices and shared a birthday toast on Zoom with friends and colleagues.
I gave a side-eye to that amount too (she’s making Marvel money now, come on), but we don’t know what’s happening with Angelina’s finances and we don’t know if Brad is actually paying her the child support and alimony she’s due. They’re truly not officially divorced yet, and one of the last times we heard anything about their divorce stuff, Brad was still slow-walking his financials. Maybe Angelina gave what she felt she could give. Still, good for her. It’s like she gave herself a birthday present by writing a check to the NAACP. Happy (belated) birthday Woke Queen Jolie! Black sack dresses for everybody!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Is she making Marvel money yet tho? I feel like they usually make most of their money on their backend deals with that? But I could be totally wrong. 200k is good money! And actually now that I’m thinking about it, I don’t think that amount should be side-eyed at all. Imagine if all of the Marvel actors gave 200k? I don’t know if any of them have come close to that number. Kayne is FOS so don’t even bring him up.
The only time I’d side eye any donation is if someone is making an apology donation of some kind of nominal amount. If it’s people giving out of the goodness of their heart, whether that’s $20 or $200,000, no judgment.
And this is a very giving woman. She probably has her money tied up in a lot of different charities related to her various causes.
I sort of have a feeling that Angie donates her time and money day in and day out and it’s not always reported to news outlets. $200,000 is nothing to sneeze at.
Agree.
This is the only amount that is public.
I think so too. I suspect she gives regularly (like quarterly or whatever) to her preferred causes, and then also always opens her wallet when a crisis hits. All conjecture of course, but I wouldn’t be surprised if her charitable giving is more than we will ever hear reported.
I figured that as well, it’s likely one of several donations, she’s just choosing to publicize that particular one.
I remember Pitt saying years ago that she was extremely generous.
I think there was a story about a donation to a charity during her self-quarantine a few months ago. So, you are right, she donates money regularly. If I remember correctly, she even shared once that she divides her money by 3:
1/3 savings
1/3 spendings
1/3 donations
Angelina has written in her movie contracts that 1/3 of the salary goes to charity.
I think it was Oliver Stone who mentioned that during the filming of Alexander.
1/3 of millions is a lot of money..
Why should anyone side eye the amount she’s giving that isn’t fair at all this woman donates constantly to causes that are close to her heart just last month she gave over one million dollars to charities why not appreciate what she’s giving after all it’s not mandatory she does. I have seen people saying she’s doing it for good press this woman just can’t win with people smh!
Why would she need good press at the moment? She’s not Lea Michele.
Considering how much charitable work she does, I’m not side eyeing at all. And I’m not a Jolie stan, but I can appreciate how much charity work she does, and how much comes out of her pocket for all of it.
She continues to amaze me. Just perfection — really showing Hollywood how it’s done.
Big conglomerate companies are donating way less. For a woman with 6 kids to donate $200K is a big deal.
Yes, she has been very, very giving. This may just be one donation of many.
She gave 1million to No Child Hungry like two months ago. 200 thousand dollars is a lot of money too.
While you mentioned Brad and their divorce, did I miss how much he gave to pandemic causes, to BLM cause?
But he is beautiful, isn’t it giving enough?! 😒
She is probably one of the people who donates more money (without making any headlines for it) and also more time than any celebrity.
Many famous people donate to show off “Oh look at me, donating money”. She does it behind the curtains… So, good for her…
No side eye here.
She has devoted her life to helping people. It’s a lot more than most have done, particularly those who have the means to do so.
If Brad really wanted to prove he was a great and loving father, he could match her donation on behalf of his children to their mother.
Considering it would take me three years to make $200k, it’s definitely nothing to side-eye. I always dream of winning the lottery and being able to give to charities more than $100 at a time.
From The Malala Fund first contribution to Malala Fund in 2013 came from Angelina Jolie who gave a $200,000 personal donation, which was used to fund girls’ education where Malala is from in Pakistan’s Swat Valley.
Just as others have said, Jolie has literally donated decades of her time/and money to help those who are impoverished. She is an outspoken advocate in addition to being a dedicated mother to six children. Unlike others who may donate for say publicity, this woman is authentic. Ever since she and Billy Bob Thornton split and she adopted Maddox, her whole life changed.
God, I love this woman.
Only a few weeks ago i found a tweet about a refugee working in the states & said years ago Angelina paid for him & another 100 families to come to the US & helped get them all on their feet.
She does many things that people don’t know about.
She has a huge medical centre in Ethopia, schools, clinics, huge conservation area in Cambodia, girls schools in Afghanistan, Kenya. In Namibia rhino & elephant santuary. In UK has set up foundation against sexual violence, in US founded KIND (kids in need of defence) legal rights for under aged immigrants, working with NO Kid Hungry & 20 yrs of working with UNHCR.
Thats just to name a few.
200k is AMAZING!