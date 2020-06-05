Angelina Jolie donated $200K to the NAACP for her 45th birthday

Angelina Jolie is the white mother to black and Asian children. She’s also worked for two decades with the United Nations High Commission on Refugees, bringing awareness, money and a global spotlight to what happens to people of all races, ethnicities and religions around the world in some of the most desperate conditions in history. But Angelina has also been home in LA for months now, probably for the first time in 20-plus years, just in one city in America, watching the news and focusing on domestic charity work, like child hunger, poverty and food insecurity. Turns out, she’s also pretty f–king upset about racism in America.

Angelina Jolie has donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to support their work to fight for racial justice and equal rights for all Americans. The actress, who turned 45 on Thursday, hopes to address the United States’ long history of systemic racism and injustice amid the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others, ET has learned. “Rights don’t belong to anyone group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified. I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society,” Jolie said in a statement to ET. “I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform.” Jolie, who is Special Envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, has been working for two decades to defend the rights of refugees and other people displaced by conflict and persecution worldwide. The mom of six has exposed her children to her work throughout the years, and has been having difficult and necessary conversations with them about race, ET has learned. A source tells ET that on her 45th birthday, Jolie’s thoughts have been with the families of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery, and those who are struggling amid these tough times. Her six kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne — are spending her birthday with her in quarantine, and have a tradition of making something special for her together, ET’s source notes. Jolie is also continuing her work connecting with UN field offices and shared a birthday toast on Zoom with friends and colleagues.

I gave a side-eye to that amount too (she’s making Marvel money now, come on), but we don’t know what’s happening with Angelina’s finances and we don’t know if Brad is actually paying her the child support and alimony she’s due. They’re truly not officially divorced yet, and one of the last times we heard anything about their divorce stuff, Brad was still slow-walking his financials. Maybe Angelina gave what she felt she could give. Still, good for her. It’s like she gave herself a birthday present by writing a check to the NAACP. Happy (belated) birthday Woke Queen Jolie! Black sack dresses for everybody!