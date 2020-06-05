John Boyega gave an incredible speech in London, got so much support from his industry



You’ve probably already seen John Boyega’s amazing speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London earlier this week. He was passionate, he was crying, he did it in spite of the fact that he could have been jeopardizing his own career. Last week, John got backlash online for tweeting, simply “I really f’ing hate racists,” as if that was at all controversial. He responded to those a-holes and he didn’t back down. During his speech in London, John mentioned that he didn’t know if he would have a career after speaking out. Here’s part of what he said. You can see the video above and rev.com has the full transcript where I’m getting these quotes. He makes me cry so hard every time I watch it.

Black lives have always mattered, we have always been important, we have always met suffering, we have always succeeded, regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting. I have been born in this country. I’m 28-years-old. Born and raised in London. And for a time, every black person understands and realizes the first time you were reminded that you were black. You remember. Every black person in here remembered when another person reminded you that you were black. I need you to understand how painful it is. To be reminded every day that your race means nothing. And that isn’t the case anymore. There is never a case anymore. We are going to try it today. We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation in our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation on our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence, for Mark Duggan. It is very important that we keep control to this moment and we make this as peaceful as possible. We make this as peaceful and as organized as possible. Because they want us to mess up. They want us to be disorganized, but not today. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved. We don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved… I’m sure you all came today, you left your kids, and when you see your kids, they’re aimlessly playing. They don’t understand what’s going on. Today’s the day that we remind them that we are dedicated, and this is a lifelong dedication.

[From Rev.com]

As we have seen from the way Kelly Marie Tran was harassed relentlessly by racist sexist Star Wars fans and then edited out of subsequent movies, losing his career is a legitimate concern. John needn’t have worried because so many screenwriters, producers, companies and actors tweeted support for him after that, including Jordan Peele, Lucasfilm, Lin Manuel-Miranda, and Matthew Cherry. Many of them said they would love for him to look at their scripts, so he’ll probably get a lot more sent to him now.

As a sidenote, I watched John’s first film, 2011′s Attack The Block, just a few months ago. I love Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz and it has some of the same producers. I actually paid for it because it’s not streaming anywhere. I don’t know if it’s a great movie to watch at this time given everything that’s happening, but it was funny and entertaining.

I would work with John Boyega and I urge other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well. https://t.co/SqXgmIS5aR — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 3, 2020

I would absolutely cast John Boyega if I'm ever in a position to. I should be so lucky he'd actually accept. https://t.co/ufsUJSH3tO — Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) June 3, 2020