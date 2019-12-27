Kelly Marie Tran is only on-screen for 76 seconds in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

You can hold somewhat contradictory opinions about the Star Wars franchise all at once and it’s okay. Personally, I thought The Last Jedi was a stupid movie, mostly because I didn’t understand why certain characters were off doing stupid busy work. My dislike of the film was mostly about the script. I actually loved the introduction of Rose Tico, played by Kelly Marie Tran. Sci-fi adventure films are such a white space, and here was an Asian actress in that world, and she had stuff to do within the adventure. And for that, Kelly Marie Tran faced an online campaign of sexist and racist harassment from the Star Wars bros and bots. It was awful and unfair and I often felt like if the script and story for The Last Jedi had been better, perhaps Rose Tico would have been better served as a character and maybe Kelly would not have been “blamed” for the issues with the story. I don’t know. It sucked.
Here’s something else that sucks though – Kelly came back for The Rise of Skywalker and she’s been part of all of the cast promotions and premieres and press. And… a Slate journalist took a stop-watch into the film and counted the number of seconds Kelly is on-screen. It came to 76 seconds. Jesus Christ.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams once praised The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson for introducing Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico to the Star Wars universe, calling it “the greatest thing” Johnson did. Yet Tran’s character reportedly received approximately 76 seconds of screen time within The Rise of Skywalker’s runtime of two hours and twenty minutes.
It became apparent to anyone who watched The Rise of Skywalker that Rose Tico, a main character in The Last Jedi, was benched throughout the new film. Slate writer Violet Kim watched the film with a stopwatch, noting every time Tico appeared on screen. Kim noted that she tried to be “as generous” as possible, including scenes like “at the end where she hugs Chewbacca at the Rebel base, although it’s possible to argue that she wasn’t quite in the foreground of the action…I was so alert for any sign of Rose that I even included the part where she is only seen in (partial) profile staring intently at Poe while he speaks,” Kim wrote.
To compare, Tran’s character reportedly received around 11 minutes of screen time in The Last Jedi. In the last week, frustrated fans have started tweeting about the lack of Rose Tico, using the popular “#JusticeForRose” hashtag that first started after The Last Jedi came out in 2017. Though many people loved Tran’s character at the time, others bemoaned her inclusion in The Last Jedi. At the height of discord, trolls used Tran’s public Instagram account to harass the actress, leading her to leave the platform.
Yeah, Justice for Rose. And Justice for Kelly Marie Tran. I get that this is the final film of this “trilogy” and JJ Abrams was trying to tie up all of the story strands, and maybe they didn’t want to give the Rose character more “busy work” like in The Last Jedi, but still. “Hey we’re being super-inclusive and supportive of Asian actors in this white space, that’s why we only put our one Asian-American actress on screen for 76 seconds.” It’s gross. And once again, it feels like JJ Abrams is playing footsie with the Star Wars bros who appointed themselves the gatekeepers to all things Star Wars. Like, JJ was saying “don’t worry bros, I HAD to include Kelly but I tried to edit her out as much as possible.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
76 seconds?! That’s such a shame. Not seen the latest film yet as thought the last Jedi was strangely boring and forgettable but read a review that it seems like a film designed to appease Disney shareholders and most commentary I’ve read seems to back that.
I felt the same about The Last Jedi, but really kinda loved Rise of Skywalker. It’s definitely worth seeing IMO.
TLJ was great and TROS sucks, and it mainly sucks bc JJ Abrams is so obviously trying to undo all the interesting narrative decisions made in Ep VIII… and that includes everything about Rose Tico’s character. It really felt like he went out of his way to pander to all those people who abused KMT; I bet she’s gutted, honestly.
I liked The Last Jedi, and I think that this movie had it stupid moments, but idea, characters development were really fine.
The Rise of Skywalker disgusts me because Disney just openly shows they have no balls. They didn’t just redo everything TLJ moved forward, they did it to please bloody reddit, which isn’t the biggest star wars fandom part, and even they hated the movie. Rose character in TRoS is epitome of Disney and JJ “people” pleasing because they fear of losing money. I really hate this situation, and I feel really sorry for what they did to Kelly, she doesn’t deserve it, and I wish her a big career in Hollywood.
I just saw the film. I mean it was fun, and a nice ending to the series – but too many throwbacks and scenes that were deliberate fan service that didn’t necessarily add to the story. And it definitely needed more Rose. (very minor spoiler alert here) I mean in one part Finn was like “Rose, come with us, we have to go” and Rose responds “No sorry I have to stay here and fix something.” ORLY? Please, Rose is a badass and she would fixed whatever in 3 seconds and then gone on an adventure and saved all of their asses.
she’s a good actress but her character was so annoying in the last movie that basically everyone hated her. I’m sad for her as an actress that she didn’t get more screen time but I’m glad in terms of her character that she wasn’t around more.
No. Not everyone hated her. This is a baseless claim.
Well, I didn’t like her much either, because I found TLJ to have too many new characters and threads that went nowhere and, as mentioned above, main characters were off screen doing … whatever most of the time. I also feel for the actress and that Stat Wars has always needed more inclusivity – just that they’re almost always bad at shoehorning in new characters they create.
Okay.
But again, this is not “everyone”.
No shade to KMT and the trolls that attacked her are disgusting, but I didn’t care for her character either. Her sister had a more compelling story.
Sorry I exaggerated…. Most people hated her.
I also have to add that as much as KMT gave a great performance, the character herself was a victim of RJ’s crappy writing and narrative skills. She was extraneous, and the subplot with her and Finn was just stupid.
I didn’t hate Rose Tico but her storyline was just so dumb! I feel bad for Kelly Marie Tran because I have a feeling a lot of the hate she got might have been because of how stupidly her character had been written (IMHO) and that was totally out of her hands.
Rose Tico was just a character who was trying to do the right thing. And the amount of hate she got was totally baffling and confounding. But this can’t be put just on the toxic bros. There are a quite a few people who need to evaluate themselves on how they voiced their opinion on a woman of color with a significant role in a Star Wars movie. And I’ll leave it at that.
TROS was very disappointing, partly because of this issue. It walked back many of the things that had been done right in TLJ.
I went to see Little Women last night and that made me much, much happier!
I can forgive many things about RoS, but not this one.
As much as I didn’t care for TLJ (good concept, bad execution), if JJ Abrams had such a vision for the trilogy then he should have stuck around to helm the second movie. Spending billions to basically ignore or reverse most major plot points that took place in the middle chapter was spineless and lazy. Worse, in Kelly Tran’s case – it was giving a big present to the whiny, racist, sexist neckbeards who are pissed that women and POC are invading their safe space. He pretty much rewarded them for harassing her off social media, which is pretty disgusting considering the times we’re currently living in.
Maybe instead of giving significant screen time and dialogue to your buddies for scenes that no one cared about and contributed nothing to the overall story, maybe focus that energy on a character that was clearly introduced as being a big part of the Star Wars Scooby gang.
The thing that really made me uncomfortable was there’s footage of JJ Abrams on stage with the cast somewhere and he makes some remark about how the best thing Rian Johnson did was cast her! I’m no Last Jedi fan but making statements like that in the face of basically cutting out her out of your movie?? Yikes, what a phoney Abrams is. Plus he cast at least two of his (white male) friends with dialogue she easily could have had (why was a hobbit there?) Just…yikes.
I saw the movie and….well, wow The Mandalorian has been great hasn’t it? 😬 Seriously though I had fun in many spots but geez that movie was a mess!
What they did to Rose was savage. Lol They basically had Finn friend-zone her in this one and she’s like yeah I’ll just stay here.
TRoS sucked for much different reasons than why TLJ sucked.
Waayyy too many plotholes, and the storyline was insulting and undermined everything the originals and prequels had established regarding the Skywalker saga. I don’t even know why they bothered. They could have easily done a whole new story about Rey and her friends without tarnishing the Skywalker saga. Or they could have just chosen ANY other villian besides this one for her to defeat and it wouldn’t have negated the previous films.
And don’t get me started on all of the pointless McGuffin chases. Ugh.
TFA was the only movie that was decent, albeit predictable. The last two were hot garbage. They somehow even managed to screw up the titles too. They should have called the last one “Rise of Skywalker” and this one “The Last Jedi”. It would have made better sense.
I really liked the Rose character and thought Kelly was very good in it. However, I hated the story line that segregated two of the major characters of colour away from the main action of the story, especially Finn, who should have been a LEAD in that film.
I’m not surprised that the haters went after Kelly. She’s a Asian woman and the fan dudes probably thought she was a safe target for their racism and misogyny. And JJ Abrams and his crew are horrible cowards for letting her take all that heat since neither Rose the character or Kelly the actor wrote ‘The Last Jedi’.
I haven’t seen the latest installment but I’m very disappointed (but not surprised) that Rose has been ghosted. I would have liked to see her develop away from her relationship with Finn. But we can’t have a woman of colour become a REAL person, can we? It might upset the White men in the audience.