Charlize Theron: ‘Why do we let these very egocentric men run our lives?’

The ladies of Bombshell cover the latest issue of W Magazine. Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron seem to have gotten along well with this project. Not Big Little Lies “friends for life!” vibes, but I think they all like and respect each other a lot. Charlize stepped in as producer on Bombshell at the last minute, and I feel like she’s more “front and center” for the promotion too. I wonder if she’s the one who will get more “Oscar buzz” for playing Megyn Kelly (and looking so much like Megyn). Charlize is the one who is quoted the most in this interview too – go here to read W’s cover story. Some highlights:
Charlize on Megyn Kelly: “Like most people, I first noticed Megyn at the Republican debates. I loved when Megyn took it to Trump. I admired her sharpness, her wit. She was fearless. But when my production company received the script for Bombshell, I was conflicted about playing her. I personally felt uncomfortable with some of the stuff that she’s said. But ultimately, I understood her strength and ambition. Megyn herself says, ‘I know I’m tough’—and that’s something I’ve heard about myself. People told Megyn she had sharp elbows, that she was hard. I’ve had people judge me and say the same things about me.”
Charlize on how so many Fox News women felt Roger Ailes was their mentor: “Ailes was very good at his job. And he was also a mentor to many women at Fox, including Megyn. For women to be betrayed in their workplace by a mentor who is going to make your career possible is very confusing. The water is murky. I love the nuance of that in our film: We don’t tell the story of the perfect victims of Fox. We try to tell the story of the messy, emotional dynamics between boss and employee. In Bombshell, our monsters don’t always look like monsters, which is how it is in real life.”
Nicole on Gretchen Carlson: “I liked that our story is a study of how women relate to a toxic environment. We want to tell complicated stories about women, and that’s very difficult. The world likes clear-cut winners and losers, abusers and victims, but reality is not that simple. It’s always a little dangerous to give a predator like Ailes any measure of humanity, but to get at the problem of harassment, you have to understand how someone like Ailes manipulated these women. And I must say, I liked putting on the Gretchen dresses. It was like wearing a suit of armor. I’m allowed to like hot pink!”
Charlize on malignant men: “I want to hate Roger Ailes but, as with all interesting and intense people, his personality is much harder to navigate. His need for power became a kind of malignancy that the women had to overcome. Ailes wanted blind loyalty, and the first ones to say no were Carlson and Kelly. In playing Kelly, I kept thinking, Why do we let these very egocentric men run our lives? This film is, hopefully, like taking medicine: It doesn’t answer every question, and it isn’t the cure, but hopefully it does speed the process of change.”
“Why do we let these very egocentric men run our lives?” Because from a very young age, girls are taught how to navigate and negotiate through the world and those egocentric men run the world, so our lives end up being run by those men. It is super-depressing. Even though Charlize seems to be both-sides-ing Roger Ailes, I have faith that Bombshell will be a more accurate and feminist telling of what happened at Fox News in 2016/17, especially when compared to that nightmarish Russell Crowe miniseries.
Photos courtesy of Getty, cover courtesy of W.
I hope this show covers Megyn Kelly’s flagrant racism. I also hope they aren’t trying to ret-con her into some feminist advocate.
Exactly I don’t have any sympathy for anyone who would work for that vile network.
Beautiful cover. Some good nuanced views in this interview.
I don’t think she’s making a “both-sides” argument – I think she’s pointing out that a lot of abusers can project a very compelling personality and have some of the qualities needed for success… and that’s precisely how an intelligent victim can be taken in, gaslighted, and disbelieved when she falls into a predator’s net.
v well put… I’ve been thinking about this too…how if someone is just 100% awful you prob wouldn’t stick around if you had any options, but abusers are usually not 100% awful and that’s what’s so confusing, whether the nice times are just part of the abuse cycle, or the abuse times are just some momentary flaw… but at long long last, the empathy I’ve had for those flaws is finally yielding to an inner resolve to fully honor and take care of myself first…no matter what this toxic culture too often tells us, not least w the people we’ve elevated to positions of power everywhere…
This morning I was walking my dog, a white van stopped and the driver got out and started following me. I walked quite faster with my dog on the path for 10min, thinking the guy was here to run or something. He never did. Then I stopped at a bench, walked back to home. The guy followed me. The dog started to feel my anxiety and started barking. I started running, took two different paths and I hide in a cimetary just to be sure. Only my best friend told me how scary that must have been and how crazy that was and that I was “lucky” that nothing more happened (she meant is in the good way, I’m juste not sure how to translate it). Men don’t get it. They really don’t see those situations like we do, the difference in reactions between my friend and my father and boyfriend is really telling. I’m sorry I’m telling this here but I know how all of you are so kind to each other.
I’m good, I’m supposed to go signal the guy to the police this afternoon. A bit scared of how I will be received.
Be safe everyone. What a world.
Margaret Atwood — ‘Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them.’
~~~~~~~~~~~ good luck today.
Yes. Great quote. I ordered two books this Christmas :
- Rage become her : the power of a woman’s anger
- Those men who explain me life (i think it’s a french book so I’m not sure of the translation)
Sometimes I feel tired of being a woman. Having to watch my guard. How I feel, how I look, how I speak.
Thank you!
Lena- I think you mean Men Explain Things to Me by Rebecca Solnit.
Big hug to you!
I had a similar experience not too long ago.
I went running in the afternoon, around 3pm, it was a sunny beautiful day. A was walking near me “excuse me madam” I was near the train station I thought he wanted some information, he asked me if I wanted to spend the night with him.
I said no and moved on. He went on following me, and started touching his croch.
I RUN AWAY AS FAST AS I COULD.
That night I told this to one male friend, his answer: the exhibitionist are not violent.
FFS can you for once try to see how scared I was? And if I called the police, he could have easily said: I invited her she overreacted.
Btw, there’s a beautiful video, made in France, by a guy who dresses himself as a girl for a day and he says he has never felt so fragile, in danger. I am sending it to all my male friends.
it sounds like you have v smart brave instincts so I hope you can take comfort in that, in knowing you can take care of yourself. as for the cops and other men, as someone who’s had both v positive and v negative experiences w male cops, one a real incel type, (and w both great and awful men at work and at home) I would just say, know your truth, do your best to express it, but try not to take it too hard if others don’t understand. and personally I’ve started to navigate away from those types in my life, toward those who get it… the stakes just feel higher now… take care and be good to yourself…
Oh my god how terrible. I’m so happy you got home safely and screw anyone who doesn’t believe you. We do!! Sending you lots of healing love and light
How awful for you. Please do whatever you need to do to feel supported post what was obviously a terrifying experience. Breathe deeply x
The mini series painted ailes as a selfish, bigoted, paranoid, egotistical abuser…seemed pretty accurate to me
Charlize is pretty much the lead actress in Bombshell while Nicole and Margot have supporting roles.
And Kate MacKinnon is great in this