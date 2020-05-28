John Boyega hates racists, and somehow white people are really upset about it

John Boyega pays attention to what’s happening here in America. This week has been f–king hideous for conversations about race and racism. While the Amy Cooper-Christian Cooper story had a “happy ending” in that the racist a–hole lost her job and her dog, this week we also saw a black man named George Floyd murdered by white police officers in Minnesota. This could have been what Amy Cooper wanted when she called the police on Christian Cooper (after Christian asked her to leash her dog). There have been protests in Minnesota for the past few days, and of course with every Black Lives Matter conversation, ignorant, butthurt, fragile white people have to insert themselves and scream “all lives matter!”
So it was with John Boyega. Yesterday, Boyega tweeted: “I really f–king hate racists.” A simple statement, one which we can hopefully all agree with, correct? Can we all just come together and say “racists suck” or “I hate racists”? Apparently not. The number of salty white people tweeting at Boyega was startling, and people were absolutely telling on themselves. If your reaction to Boyega’s tweet is to think “OMG HE HATES ME AS A WHITE PERSON” guess what, you’re the one with a problem.
I am talking about WHITE on BLACK racism. The kind that has ruined the world not caused a lil break up with your girlfriend.
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020
John Boyega woke up and said I got time today 👏👏😂 #johnboyega pic.twitter.com/eNYFLAA6fk
— I stan John Boyega (@Fusrodah09) May 27, 2020
I'm reading this and I'm trying to figure out how did people come to the conclusion that he was being discriminatory towards white people. He merely said he has a hatred for the extreme prejudice by exercise white people on black people. He never said- @JohnBoyega pic.twitter.com/XpJ57pPv82
— Android Apex (@AndroidApex) May 27, 2020
Again, why is it controversial to say you hate racism or racists? I’m 100% proud of John for not backing down and for clapping back at many of the ridiculous people in his comments. Imagine telling a black man that he can’t hate racists because he’s in Star Wars!! OMG.
Feathers so rattled I got consistent breeze on this hot day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hHDqtpRM30
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020
Twitter is so toxic. I saw this yesterday. People are fools. Nasty fools. Trump is off the rails on twitter this morning. He retweeted a video that says the only good dem is a dead one. Sometimes I feel we’d all be better off without the internet. I don’t know.
The internet just allows people to show their true colors. Those people are just as racist in “real life” as they are on the internet. The internet is great for calling out racist a$$holes and providing some sort of repercussions for their actions. Some people have lost their careers, etc. So yeah, the internet can be good sometimes.
Jumping to personalizing the issue is telltale.
I don’t know what that Disney contract was like but the MOMENT he finished the press tour for that last Star Wars movie he stopped giving any f—ks.
The craziest thing about this whole saga is that ALL John tweeted was “I hate racists” — and people REALLY started telling on themselves, lmao. I’m glad he popped off. Everyone deserved it.
Kaiser, I’ve been reading this website since I was 15. I’m 25 now. Usually a lurker. I just want to say one thing I consistently love about the site is how unapologetically, defiantly, and vehemently you call out racism and racist bullshit. You’re outspoken and not diplomatic about it at all. Which you shouldn’t be. This stuff is utter tripe and you call it out. Just like John did here. It’s so refreshing and so inspiring to me as a privileged white guy from the Midwest to do the same. We need more angry voices like John’s. So in favor of all his tweets.
And I think we need a name for the Nerd White Boy Karen. Ryan maybe?
If you as a white person are “offended” by a black person or POC saying they hate racists…you are a racist. Some of the comments under his original post are insane! People are so desperate to be oppressed, and as a black woman in this country, that makes ZERO sense to me. Like wtf?!