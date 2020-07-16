Aromatherapy for migraines, protection for your dog’s paws & a portable projector





I’m still loving the eyelash curler! It really makes a difference in how my eyelashes look. My only complaint about it is that it works so well my eyelashes can bump the top of my eyelids. Last year we featured the Oontz water-resistant bluetooth speaker, which I almost forgot about as I usually play music on the little Alexas. I brought it outside for dinner on the porch, after not using it for three months, and it still had over 70% of the battery remaining. It has great sound and I recommend it. In Tuesday’s post we got a couple of reviews from products we’ve featured. Lucy2 says her cats love the cat laser and that it tires them out so she can work. Allergy wrote that the “True Skin Tea Tree Clear Skin Serum you recently listed worked like a miracle on my teenage son’s very very bad cystic acne… In about a week my son had normal skin (and didn’t peel).” Ok there’s another thing I need to order. Here are some things Hecate and I are looking at!

A specially designed hair detangling brush for natural Black hair



From CB: This customizable hair detangling brush for natural Black and curly hair comes in seven different color and handle options, all under $12. It comes with a little bar you attach to set the width of the bristles. It’s by Kivo and is marketed for 3a, 4b and 4c hair. It has 4.5 stars, 172 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Women rave that it’s the only brush they’ve used that actually works to quickly and easily detangle hair. It’s said to work on wet or dry hair and to be great for children’s hair. Reviewers write “This is the first thing I’ve tried in a long time that just makes brushing my hair so much easier. It leaves my hair so silky and knot free,” “Took my daughter’s wash/detangling process from half hour to 5 minutes!” and that “My hair [usually] takes about 30 minutes to brush with lots of breakage and lots of conditioner and with this brush it takes all of maybe 10 minutes and I can brush it dry or wet!”

An all-natural way to protect your dog’s paws from hot concrete



From CB: I saw this featured over at Buzzfeed! Musher’s Secret Pet Paw Protection Wax is the #1 bestseller in Dog Paw Protectors, which is an adorable and thoughtful Amazon category. It also works for cats, horses and I’m sure other pets whose paws need some TLC. It has 4.6 stars, over 3,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. It’s made of food-grade wax and is non-toxic, non-GMO and gluten free. People share before and after photos of their dogs’ poor paws, which have been restored from severe burns, wounds and dryness by this product. Dog owners write that it starts working to heal dry, cracked paws in just a couple of days and that “it protects their tender feet from the black hot pavement and anything else throughout the day,” “when I started applying it his expression was of pure relief with a hint of thank you.” This can make your dogs’ paws slippery on some floors so you may only want to apply it right before going out.

Strong magnetic hooks can hold keys, potholders and more



From CB: This is not an interesting product, but it does seem super useful and I need these! These are just simple magnetic hooks you put on your refrigerator, dishwasher, or anywhere metal you need storage. People use them for keys, potholders, dishtowels, utensils and more. They come in packs from 5 to 20 and in different sizes and strengths, although they may not hold as much as they claim. Most are under $12. These have 4.6 stars, 44 ratings and a A on Fakespot. People say “These hooks do just what I wanted them to do and I’m so happy with them. I’ve even found a couple of places that I didn’t think to use them.”

An aromatherapy stick for migraines that people swear by



From CB: This aromatherapy stick by Migrastil is said to really work to treat migraines. (While I am not a migraine sufferer, I have also heard that the IMAK compression eye mask, which I own and like, works well too.) This has over 3,600 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot! Reviewers write “it brought me back from the dead after an 11 day headache,” “it does help with the severe headache after the blinded vision,” and “Of all the pain relievers that I’ve tried other than narcotics, the Migrastil Migraine Headache Stick Roll-on is my favorite choice.”

A portable projector that works great for outdoor movie nights



From CB: In these restricted times, watching a show outside with friends seems like a great option. You can get a little Thermacell bug repellant device to keep the mosquitoes away and this under-$60 rechargeable projector. You can plug a phone, firestick, chromecast or laptop into it (reviewers write that you should use an HDMI to USB C cable) and it’s said to be quick and easy to connect. This has 3.3 stars, almost 1,800 ratings and an A on Fakespot. People say it’s great for camping and as an alternative to a TV in the bedroom. They write “The video is crisp and clear, the sound is actually very good even at louder volumes” and like that “it’s affordable and the quality is better than the portable projectors I’ve had in the past.”

A no-touch thermometer to check people’s temperature



From Hecate: The pandemic has taught us all how important a good thermometer is. Unfortunately, for an accurate and reliable thermometer, you will pay. This Vaxxen Labs thermometer is in stock and on sale for $45. I found a few in the $35 – $40 range but they did not get as good reviews. This particular one has 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s reliable and quick “Reading is instantaneous and accurate,” and “I am impressed that I can get the result in about 3 seconds”. (Health Magazine recommends the iHealth no touch that is in stock on Amazon and currently on sale for $50.)

Snazzy shades for comfort and style



While I am hiking the Southern California mountain tops with my hydrated pups, I can look as fashionable as my furry counterparts with these fun, sassy sunglasses. I saw these on Buzzfeed and I love the bejewelled round lens. They come in five colors and earned 4.6 stars from 635 reviews. People said the colors are even better in person, “I couldn’t tell from the photo, but these glasses with the pink lenses and pink rhinestones, have a pretty rose gold finish frame!” and that you won’t get enough of them, “These are slowly but surely becoming my all time favorite glasses.”

A portable pet water bottle with a filter to keep your dog hydrated on trips



From Hecate: Since California just reclosed any place that has a roof, it looks like my summer will consist of a lot of hikes and open spaces. Luckily, many trails in my area allow pups. To make sure my doggos stay hydrated, I can bring this water bottle with its own bowl area attached. I love the size of this bottle as it can attach to a hiking belt without it weighing me down. It also fits in a cup holder, if you’re traveling by car with a dog or cat. This particular bottle comes in two colors, and has 4.5 stars and 812 reviews (although it only has a C on Fakespot). Reviews loved its versatility, “I love that it has a filter so I can fill it from sources that I would normally be a little hesitant about,” and that you don’t have to waste the water if your pup doesn’t drink it all, “you can then pour any excess water back into the main water bottle, so none is wasted.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.