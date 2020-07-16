Gwyneth Paltrow covers Shape, reveals that she feels better without all that ‘wellness’

Gwyneth Paltrow is far from my favorite person, but she looks great on this Shape Magazine cover. Her body looks amazing – whoever did her boob job did great work, they’re perfectly proportional. The whole beach-sexy vibe is a good look for Goop. Now, the interview… well, bless her heart. It reminded me of how tone-deaf Gwyneth sounded in that Town & Country cover interview back in April, where she smugly rolled her eyes at her critics and claimed that they only hate her because she’s “pretty and had money.” That was the energy she was bringing into a global pandemic. What energy has gotten out of a global pandemic? Well, it turns out that Gwyneth has been enjoying herself. All of that wellness shtick was so time-consuming and unhealthy, and without it, she’s been… a lot healthier. Who would have thought. Some highlights:

The new perspective she has: “I had not realized how much the normal pace of life was overburdening our bodies, our minds, and our nervous systems. As we have been forced into the confines of our own homes, that has brought up a lot of emotional distress for some, and for others it has been very peaceful. In my case, I have experienced both. I have started to settle down in my brain and body. It has given me new perspective about how much I will take on going forward.” Before the pandemic: “I was constantly trying to pack in wellness moments, but I wasn’t really decompressing until the weekend or when I went on vacation.” During the pandemic: “Now I feel different, letting my body go to sleep and wake up in its natural rhythm, having my kids around all the time, eating meals together and having meaningful conversations. We linger at the table; our dinners are an hour and a half long. My heart feels fuller, and my mind feels calmer in that respect.” She’s Zooming herself into an early grave as well: “I haven’t fully figured that out [regarding fitness]. I try to do exercises every day for my back and neck because of all the Zoom calls I’m on. My husband, Brad, and I take a walk at least three or four times a week. And I’ve been doing a lot of online classes: Tracy Anderson, the Class by Taryn Toomey, Bulldog Yoga, CorePower Yoga.” She spoke to Nadine Burke Harris, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.A.P., California’s first surgeon general, for the Shape cover story: “I was intrigued that we’d never had a surgeon general in California. When I saw that Dr. Burke Harris was a female African American M.D. and had spent her career helping children who’d grown up in adverse childhoods in disenfranchised neighborhoods, I watched her TED Talk. And I sort of fell in love with her.”

It’s very Gwyneth to talk about how much better she feels when she’s not so focused on wellness. You know, “wellness,” the billion-dollar industry which profits from the perceived suffering of wealthy white women. Is Gwyneth admitting that she’s one big fraud? Of course not. I don’t even think she realizes what she’s saying: that the wellness “moments” were horses-t and all she really needed to do was slow down, eat better, spend more time with her kids and get into a better sleep rhythm. WHO KNEW. Who knew it was that simple? Now if she can only find a way to package that and sell it to gullible women!

The rest of the Shape piece is Gwyneth interviewing Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, and they talk about childhood trauma, domestic violence, the virus and sleep. I appreciate that Gwyneth used her magazine cover story to speak to an actual, accredited doctor. Baby steps.

