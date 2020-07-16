Tiffani Thiessen had an at-home vow renewal for her 15th anniversary

Tiffani Thiessen is married! She’s been married, of course, since 2005, so this isn’t breaking news. But last weekend, Tiffani surprised her husband, Brady Smith, by recreating their wedding at their Montecito home to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. As you can see in the photo above, Tiffani wore a cute, short ecru lace dress and Brady wore a nice summer weight grey suit with what looks like a navy tie. According to her caption on the photo, Tiffani and friend/chef Maili Halme recreated their original wedding day celebration, right down to the menu.

Tiffani Thiessen celebrated a milestone anniversary with her husband Brady Smith in a very special way. The Saved By The Bell alumna, 46, recreated her wedding day with an “at-home” version, 15 years after their original nuptials took place in 2005. “Last night I surprised my husband with a special 15 year anniversary gift. I recreated a ‘at home’ version of our wedding,” Thiessen wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Smith dressed up and holding each other closely. “From the table, to the flowers, to the decor and even the menu beautifully re-created by my dear friend @maili_halme who did our wedding,” she added. “It was a memorable night to say the least…and I think I blew my husband’s socks off. (Brownie Points!💪🏼)” Previously, Thiessen honored her 15th anniversary on Friday in a separate Instagram post, offering an intimate look at when she and Smith said “I do” in Montecito, California. At the time, Thiessen wore a French lace and tulle dress designed by Vera Wang as Smith sported a Kenneth Cole suit. As PEOPLE previously reported back in 2005, the pair was surrounded by close friends and family as their daytime garden wedding, which turned into a French Provencal feast by evening.

This sounds sweet and it also sounds like Brady loved it so yes, brownie points to Tiffani. The shot they shared is lovely, their home looks as though it provided a stunning backdrop. Were I to complain, it would be that we didn’t get any more shots, although I understand they don’t owe us anything more. The couple are parents to Harper, 10 and Holt, 5. I’m sure they were a part of the wedding. Plus, they just added a new doggo, Hank, to their family, surely he was featured prominently along with their other two smaller pups. Tiffani is very good at sharing a bit of her life, but not too much. She posts lovely photos of herself, home and family but it doesn’t feel like she’s giving everything away, she’s found a great balance. I kind of wish she’d post her “French Provençale” wedding menu, though. I’ll need to scour her blog for hints.

I’ve attended a few vowel renewal ceremonies. I love anything resembling a wedding so I’m all for anyone who has one. It’s not something I am interested in attempting, but I hold no opinion on other people doing it. However, if I were ever to entertain the idea for myself, it would probably be now, during lockdown, purely for the distraction of planning and executing it. If I did it, though, I think I would do something completely different, not try to recreate my previous wedding. Like, I’d have a mid-winter, Medieval themed wedding, reciting our vows in Gregorian chants, or something. *Sigh* Or maybe I just really need to get out of my house.