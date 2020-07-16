Tiffani Thiessen had an at-home vow renewal for her 15th anniversary

Tiffani Thiessen is married! She’s been married, of course, since 2005, so this isn’t breaking news. But last weekend, Tiffani surprised her husband, Brady Smith, by recreating their wedding at their Montecito home to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. As you can see in the photo above, Tiffani wore a cute, short ecru lace dress and Brady wore a nice summer weight grey suit with what looks like a navy tie. According to her caption on the photo, Tiffani and friend/chef Maili Halme recreated their original wedding day celebration, right down to the menu.
Tiffani Thiessen celebrated a milestone anniversary with her husband Brady Smith in a very special way.
The Saved By The Bell alumna, 46, recreated her wedding day with an “at-home” version, 15 years after their original nuptials took place in 2005.
“Last night I surprised my husband with a special 15 year anniversary gift. I recreated a ‘at home’ version of our wedding,” Thiessen wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Smith dressed up and holding each other closely.
“From the table, to the flowers, to the decor and even the menu beautifully re-created by my dear friend @maili_halme who did our wedding,” she added. “It was a memorable night to say the least…and I think I blew my husband’s socks off. (Brownie Points!💪🏼)”
Previously, Thiessen honored her 15th anniversary on Friday in a separate Instagram post, offering an intimate look at when she and Smith said “I do” in Montecito, California.
At the time, Thiessen wore a French lace and tulle dress designed by Vera Wang as Smith sported a Kenneth Cole suit. As PEOPLE previously reported back in 2005, the pair was surrounded by close friends and family as their daytime garden wedding, which turned into a French Provencal feast by evening.
This sounds sweet and it also sounds like Brady loved it so yes, brownie points to Tiffani. The shot they shared is lovely, their home looks as though it provided a stunning backdrop. Were I to complain, it would be that we didn’t get any more shots, although I understand they don’t owe us anything more. The couple are parents to Harper, 10 and Holt, 5. I’m sure they were a part of the wedding. Plus, they just added a new doggo, Hank, to their family, surely he was featured prominently along with their other two smaller pups. Tiffani is very good at sharing a bit of her life, but not too much. She posts lovely photos of herself, home and family but it doesn’t feel like she’s giving everything away, she’s found a great balance. I kind of wish she’d post her “French Provençale” wedding menu, though. I’ll need to scour her blog for hints.
I’ve attended a few vowel renewal ceremonies. I love anything resembling a wedding so I’m all for anyone who has one. It’s not something I am interested in attempting, but I hold no opinion on other people doing it. However, if I were ever to entertain the idea for myself, it would probably be now, during lockdown, purely for the distraction of planning and executing it. If I did it, though, I think I would do something completely different, not try to recreate my previous wedding. Like, I’d have a mid-winter, Medieval themed wedding, reciting our vows in Gregorian chants, or something. *Sigh* Or maybe I just really need to get out of my house.
View this post on Instagram
Today @bradysmithhere and I celebrated 15 years of marriage. What an accomplishment that is. I could not feel more blessed or fortunate to be experiencing life next to you babe. Thru thick and thin… we are a team. You are my biggest cheerleader and I love you more than words can ever say. So I hope tonight my surprise showed you at least a fraction of how much I absolutely adore you. Happy 15 years baby. Here’s to 115 more! (More details of my surprise tomorrow. And no I’m NOT PREGNANT! lol)
Photo credit: WENN/Avalon and Instagram
Cute idea! I’ll have to consider this for our 15th in 3 years. Congrats to them
I was a big fan of the Val years back in the day. I loved her character. I did not like Brenda, and I really did not like Gina played by Vanessa Marcil, omg I stopped watching. Just horrible. Way worse than Brenda. The Val years were great though. She brought such humor to that role.
Same, although I liked Brenda most of the time, but not Gina. I think I gave up watching after Tiffani left. I loved Val, esp. with the bob haircut she had in the beginning of Season 5. Can’t tell you how often I went to a hairdresser with pictures of her
Yes! So cute! I remember well.
Her wedding ensemble hasn’t dated much in 15 years (apart from her Jennifer Aniston highlights!) but his suit…yikes. The color and fit look terrible. Was that the fashion back then?
Tiffani seems so dear and what a lovely little family! She’s another one who freed herself from the snare of Brian Austin-Green.
She posted pictures of her wedding menu to her instagram story about her vow renewal!