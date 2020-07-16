Donald Trump replaced & demoted his campaign manager Brad Parscale

I still don’t really understand what happened on Twitter yesterday evening, but for a brief moment (a couple of hours), hackers took over lots of prominent Twitter accounts and tweeted out some kind of bitcoin scam. They got Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Uber, Apple and others. During that incident, all of the “blue-check mark” verified users couldn’t send any new tweets, they could only retweet. That included Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, what we predicted came true: Brad Parscale is out as Trump’s campaign manager. Parscale was mostly responsible for the Tulsa fiasco, where Parscale was on-the-record bragging about the hundreds of thousands of people seeking tickets to Trump’s first Nazi rally in months. Turns out, Parscale and Trump got played by TikTokers and youths who had swarmed the campaign sites for tickets for weeks. Good times. Anyway, Parscale was just “demoted” not fired.

President Trump on Wednesday shook up his re-election team with less than four months until November’s vote, replacing his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, in an acknowledgment of the president’s diminished standing in nearly all public and private polling since the spring. Mr. Parscale, who was named campaign manager unusually early, in February 2018, will step out of the job and Bill Stepien, currently the deputy campaign manager and a veteran political operative, will take over. Mr. Parscale will stay on with the campaign, becoming a senior adviser for data and digital operations. The move comes as Mr. Trump’s advantages as an incumbent president have eroded in the face of a pandemic that has killed over 137,000 Americans and battered the nation’s economy — once Mr. Trump’s most powerful argument for re-election. The president has been heavily criticized for his handling of the coronavirus and the halting federal response to it, and Mr. Trump’s own public comments have deepened the hole in which he finds himself in national and battleground state polling. Several new polls released Wednesday showed Mr. Trump trailing the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joseph R. Biden Jr., by double digits, and in one of them, 62 percent of respondents said they believed Mr. Trump was “hurting rather than helping” efforts to combat the pandemic.

This feels like a redux of the 2016 campaign, which saw a lot of stupid internal power struggles and a constant game of musical chairs among campaign managers. That’s what gave us the gift of Paul Manafort, the sleazy, treasonous Trump campaign manager. God only knows who Bill Stepien is really working for. Or maybe Bill Stepien is just Putin-with-a-mustache. Also: of course Jared Kushner had a hand in this. Kushner is the Shadow Campaign Manager.

Last thing – remember how Ivanka broke the law and endorsed Goya? She got her daddy to do the same: