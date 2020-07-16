Sebastian Bach: ‘If you support Donald Trump, you stand against rock n roll’

This is for all of us Gen-Xers and Xennials: did we ever think that Sebastian Bach would be a Woke King in the year 2020? Sebastian Bach is best known as the lead singer for Skid Row, one of the arguably (?) better ‘80s hair bands. Sebastian was actually known for having long, pretty hair, and he still wears his hair super-long even today. He’s 52 years old now and he was raised in Canada but he’s lived in America (and I believe he’s a naturalized American citizen) for years. And he has many good thoughts about politics! He retweets Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, he promotes science and he’s getting a lot of attention for these good tweets:

How did we not know that Sebastian Bach is a liberal dude? Axl Rose is apparently a big Democrat now too! But I’ll stan Sebastian Bach. My new fave.

We should have known Sebastian was our Woke King with “18 And Life” about the prison industrial complex and toxic masculinity!

“I Remember You,” an underrated love song, tbh.

26 Responses to “Sebastian Bach: ‘If you support Donald Trump, you stand against rock n roll’”

  1. Leducduswaz says:
    July 16, 2020 at 9:55 am

    It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that rock stars are liberals, the genre has been pretty counterculture for the last 65 years. From big bands refusing to play segregated venues in the 50s to supporting the anti-apartheid movement in the 80s, rock musicians have generally been fairly woke. Rock fans, maybe not so much, but we can’t blame the bands for (some) of their fans.

    Reply
    • Myriam says:
      July 16, 2020 at 10:15 am

      You basically summed up my thoughts a few threads down. Like I said in my post, even though I don’t listen to that music, it always was very clear that rock n roll goes against conservatism. I am more shocked when I hear a rock star is a Republican.

      Reply
      • petee says:
        July 16, 2020 at 10:57 am

        I have been around musicians for the better part of my life.My sister has been married to one for thirty some years.Most of them are liberal and free thinkers.I have a very good friend that is a total Trumpster and it drives me crazy!No mask, this is a hoax, conspiracy theory’s,you name it.He is probably the only musician that I know that thinks like this.I am so anti Trump so this is a issue on my part.I can’t wait for November for this idiot to get voted out so I can say your fired!

  2. SamC says:
    July 16, 2020 at 9:55 am

    Not politics related, but he was such fun when he did a few guest stints on Gilmore Girls.

    Reply
    • OriginalLala says:
      July 16, 2020 at 10:03 am

      when he joined GG my husband started watching it with me! lol

      Reply
    • tealily says:
      July 16, 2020 at 10:04 am

      His rendition of “Hollaback Girl” at the bar mitzvah is, to my mind, the definitive version.

      … and don’t forget his stint on Trailer Park Boys!

      Reply
      • Laalaa says:
        July 16, 2020 at 10:15 am

        I came here to say this!!
        Plus, him talking about how he digs the lyrics of Hollaback girl, I mean… Hep Alien was a great band :-)

    • Eleonor says:
      July 16, 2020 at 10:05 am

      I remember!!!!

      Reply
    • Jess says:
      July 16, 2020 at 10:15 am

      I only know him from Gilmore girls and I loved him on that show. And now I love him even more.

      Reply
    • KidV says:
      July 16, 2020 at 10:57 am

      Whenever his music comes on the radio my husband says “I’m Gil!”

      I really liked their rendition of the Greatest American Hero theme when Jackson won Town Selectman.

      I saw Skid Row in concert when they opened for Bon Jovi. I was mesmerized by SB’s long hair, long legs, long arms. He was like a spider on stage. A cute spider.

      Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    July 16, 2020 at 10:02 am

    Go Sebastian, I’m here for this (and his music).

    Reply
  4. tealily says:
    July 16, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Sebastian Bach is a treasure! We don’t deserve him.

    Reply
  5. nicegirl says:
    July 16, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Our crime is time, and we’ve 18 and life to go!!

    Reply
  6. Sharra55 says:
    July 16, 2020 at 10:08 am

    And let’s not forget Sebastian Bach was on Broadway for a few years too. The man can do it all. And I am here for his tweets.

    Reply
  7. Slowdown says:
    July 16, 2020 at 10:12 am

    I remember as a teen when I discovered the band and then saw a photo of him. He was almost too beautiful. And who would have known that the soul matched the face?
    Made my day. Thanks for posting this.

    Reply
  8. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    July 16, 2020 at 10:17 am

    He was a Greek god. So thankful he’s sane.

    Reply
  9. Ariel says:
    July 16, 2020 at 10:18 am

    He was a BABY when Skid Row’s first album came out. He was 21.
    And so damn pretty!
    Later, i was delighted to him as Gil, the guitarist for Hep Alien on the Gilmore Girls, which i still re-watch as pandemic comfort tv.

    Reply
    • Julie Taylor says:
      July 16, 2020 at 10:57 am

      I was in highschool with the drummer of his (then) band back when he would have been17/18. He’d be at our school regularly hanging out with the drummer. I didn’t trust him because he was too pretty lol.

      Reply
  10. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    July 16, 2020 at 10:20 am

    Anyone listen to him on the recent Winds of Change podcast about the supposed links between the Scorpians biggest hit and the CIA?

    Reply
  11. Sonia says:
    July 16, 2020 at 10:37 am

    I remember when I first saw him and he made me question my sexuality because he was so beautiful! I wish he’d darken his eyebrows now, they’ve all but disappeared and I’m an eyebrow girl.
    Now I’m off to find the Gilmore Girls episodes he is in…what season???

    Reply
  12. Northern_Girl20 says:
    July 16, 2020 at 10:54 am

    I love him, he’s always been my crush and his voice .. I love love that he’s sane lol

    Reply

