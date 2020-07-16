Sebastian Bach: ‘If you support Donald Trump, you stand against rock n roll’

This is for all of us Gen-Xers and Xennials: did we ever think that Sebastian Bach would be a Woke King in the year 2020? Sebastian Bach is best known as the lead singer for Skid Row, one of the arguably (?) better ‘80s hair bands. Sebastian was actually known for having long, pretty hair, and he still wears his hair super-long even today. He’s 52 years old now and he was raised in Canada but he’s lived in America (and I believe he’s a naturalized American citizen) for years. And he has many good thoughts about politics! He retweets Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, he promotes science and he’s getting a lot of attention for these good tweets:
If you support Donald Trump you stand against rock n' roll 😷 and every musician in America who has been put out of work because a reality television show host doesn't believe in science
— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020
So now the center for disease control hands over 'disease control' to the reality television show host. If you vote for this s*** again in November you are batshit crazy https://t.co/8vlHppmUV1
— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 15, 2020
Nobody is in charge https://t.co/59M4vGH4fn
— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 14, 2020
How did we not know that Sebastian Bach is a liberal dude? Axl Rose is apparently a big Democrat now too! But I’ll stan Sebastian Bach. My new fave.
We should have known Sebastian was our Woke King with “18 And Life” about the prison industrial complex and toxic masculinity!
“I Remember You,” an underrated love song, tbh.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that rock stars are liberals, the genre has been pretty counterculture for the last 65 years. From big bands refusing to play segregated venues in the 50s to supporting the anti-apartheid movement in the 80s, rock musicians have generally been fairly woke. Rock fans, maybe not so much, but we can’t blame the bands for (some) of their fans.
You basically summed up my thoughts a few threads down. Like I said in my post, even though I don’t listen to that music, it always was very clear that rock n roll goes against conservatism. I am more shocked when I hear a rock star is a Republican.
I have been around musicians for the better part of my life.My sister has been married to one for thirty some years.Most of them are liberal and free thinkers.I have a very good friend that is a total Trumpster and it drives me crazy!No mask, this is a hoax, conspiracy theory’s,you name it.He is probably the only musician that I know that thinks like this.I am so anti Trump so this is a issue on my part.I can’t wait for November for this idiot to get voted out so I can say your fired!
Not politics related, but he was such fun when he did a few guest stints on Gilmore Girls.
when he joined GG my husband started watching it with me! lol
His rendition of “Hollaback Girl” at the bar mitzvah is, to my mind, the definitive version.
… and don’t forget his stint on Trailer Park Boys!
I came here to say this!!
Plus, him talking about how he digs the lyrics of Hollaback girl, I mean… Hep Alien was a great band
I remember!!!!
I only know him from Gilmore girls and I loved him on that show. And now I love him even more.
Whenever his music comes on the radio my husband says “I’m Gil!”
I really liked their rendition of the Greatest American Hero theme when Jackson won Town Selectman.
I saw Skid Row in concert when they opened for Bon Jovi. I was mesmerized by SB’s long hair, long legs, long arms. He was like a spider on stage. A cute spider.
Go Sebastian, I’m here for this (and his music).
Sebastian Bach is a treasure! We don’t deserve him.
Cosigned!!
Our crime is time, and we’ve 18 and life to go!!
This is going to be stuck in my head all day lol.
And let’s not forget Sebastian Bach was on Broadway for a few years too. The man can do it all. And I am here for his tweets.
I remember as a teen when I discovered the band and then saw a photo of him. He was almost too beautiful. And who would have known that the soul matched the face?
Made my day. Thanks for posting this.
I was recently watching some old videos and YES! He was impossibly pretty as a young man, I’d forgotten!
He was a Greek god. So thankful he’s sane.
He was a BABY when Skid Row’s first album came out. He was 21.
And so damn pretty!
Later, i was delighted to him as Gil, the guitarist for Hep Alien on the Gilmore Girls, which i still re-watch as pandemic comfort tv.
I was in highschool with the drummer of his (then) band back when he would have been17/18. He’d be at our school regularly hanging out with the drummer. I didn’t trust him because he was too pretty lol.
Anyone listen to him on the recent Winds of Change podcast about the supposed links between the Scorpians biggest hit and the CIA?
I remember when I first saw him and he made me question my sexuality because he was so beautiful! I wish he’d darken his eyebrows now, they’ve all but disappeared and I’m an eyebrow girl.
Now I’m off to find the Gilmore Girls episodes he is in…what season???
He appeared through several seasons. I think he first showed up in season 4 or 5.
Dude, he was in a ton of them starting season 4, episode 7. He was a pretty regular character!
I love him, he’s always been my crush and his voice .. I love love that he’s sane lol