Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp bans cities & counties from mandating masks

A few months back, I believed there was wisdom to the lopsided and state-by-state efforts to combat the coronavirus. I just took it for granted that we were never going to get leadership from Donald Trump, and I was glad that so many mayors, governors, city councils and local leaders were taking the lead, not to mention individual businesses. But four months after most states began locking down, this lopsided and haphazard approach has led to a complete catastrophe, with states like Florida, Texas and Arizona seeing their medical facilities near collapse because of the influx of cases. What we need is a federal mask mandate. What we’re getting is governors contradicting local leaders who have tied to enforce a mask mandate:
Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday extended Georgia’s coronavirus restrictions while explicitly banning cities and counties from adopting rules requiring masks or other face coverings, a measure that could bolster the state’s case in a possible legal battle. Kemp’s executive order — which was set to expire Wednesday evening — still encourages, rather than requires, Georgians to wear masks in public. The governor has called such a requirement “a bridge too far,” and his office has said local mandates are unenforceable.
The governor’s coronavirus orders have for months banned local governments from taking more restrictive or lenient steps than the state. But the new set of rules he signed on Wednesday specified for the first time that cities and counties can’t require the use of masks or other face coverings. That could improve the state’s standing in a courtroom fight against a string of cities that have defied Kemp’s emergency order by requiring masks. Savannah led that charge earlier this month, and since then other cities including Atlanta, Athens and Augusta have followed suit.
The governor’s order also requires vulnerable people to shelter in place, restricts gatherings of more than 50 people, and mandates that restaurants and other businesses take numerous precautions.
Georgia reported 3,871 new cases of the disease on Wednesday, the second-highest daily count to date, and 37 deaths. So far, 127,834 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia, more than double the number reported in mid-June, and 3,091 have died from it in the Peach State. The rate of new tests that are positive for the disease is soaring, an indication that experts say suggests the spread of the disease — and not increased testing — is the culprit. During the week of May 24, state public health officials reported the rate of positive tests was about 6% over the course of seven days. Last week, the positivity rate was more than 13%, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of state data shows.
People of Georgia: I’m sorry that this is happening, and what the actual f–k. Not only is your governor a moron about the pandemic, he’s also using state money (taxpayer money!) to SUE cities who are trying to enforce local mandates for wearing a mask? NO REALLY, WHAT IS HAPPENING. The insanity of Republican leadership from top to bottom is just toxic and awful. Wear. A. Mask. Wear. A. Mask.
Businesses can still enforce it and well within their right to not offer service to people who will not.
Kemp makes my non elect governor look like a genius. FYI, my non elect governor is a total moron.
Please give us the name of this total moron! LOL! LOL!
Of course. His name is Mike Parson.
This is the biggest downside about living in GA. Having Kemp as governor is a huge mistake! Imagine if Stacey Abrams was governor instead. Stay safe my fellow Georgians!
Bizarro world continues… tax payer money to sue cities that require masks during a pandemic?
It’s murder.
It absolutely is. Every family that loses a loved one should sue HIM.
Come on, Georgia, even Meemaw Ivey has mandated masks statewide in Alabama(finally!). Plus, she didn’t interfere when Mobile, Montgomery, etc. mandated masks. Surely you don’t want to be behind Bama, do you.
Tiffany, are you in Alabama? Ivey is our accidental governor after our Luv Guv stepped in it.😅😅
Nope, Missouri.
The only saving grace is Parson is not interfering with city and county mandates. To bad he is focused on being awful in other ways.
Why are the masks such a big deal?? They are an easy way to not only protect others but also just make others feel comfortable. I’d feel like a huge jerk walking around without one at this point. But I’m also not trying to go out to to eat or to bars or concerts. I’m out going to do my necessary shopping and that’s it. Who wears a masks for socially distanced walks? I know some do, I see them around the neighborhood. I don’t but I bring one with me just in case.
The right wing media told people it was an infringement on their rights and they have run with it. Although they seem to be okay with wearing seatbelts, stopping at traffic lights and other measures that keep themselves and other people safe. I can’t with these people anymore.
Our local weather person is promoting wearing masks on his social media. He does not hesitate to throw it back when people argue or make excuses. Yesterday he replied to a naysayer that businesses expect customers to wear a shirt and shoes, too.
Some want the businesses to supply masks for the customers. I’m amazed that they have not obtained or made a mask in four months! One local grocery store is currently selling fabric masks for one dollar. That is one-fifth the price of a pack of cigarettes and less than a bottle of soda!
Walmart and Sam’s are requiring masks be worn in all US stores, starting next week. In the Southeast, that’s the best thing that could happen. The NASCAR all-stars race last night featured every driver and team member in masks, which will hopefully illustrate to all the Jimmy Bobs that maybe it’s “cool” to wear one. They can slice their beer coozie and add strings on each side – just cover your face!
I wear a gaiter around my neck for walks. I rarely run into anyone, but just in case, I can pull it up.
Gaiters are really useful. I switch between a gaiter and a mask. I can layer the gaiter fabric over my nose and mouth to two or three thicknesses, as needed.
This guy is a cretin.
How long until this idiot is voted out? I’m in Florida and counting down with DeSantis
2022. Believe me. I will go out in a pandemic to vote Trump out. I would brave two pandemics and a sharknado and crawl over broken glass to vote out Kemp, if we’re allowed to in his corrupt state.
Maybe if he didn’t want to do the job of governing Georgia, he shouldn’t have stolen an election.
Even Alabama is getting in formation, what the hell?????
It’s so miserable living in Georgia (Atlanta) with this guy around undoing any progress we ever make. When our mayor tried to issue an executive order requiring masks, there truly were idiots everywhere squawking about how it was their right to keep going out to restaurants without one. Kemp can truly be trusted to make the dumbest decision possible and he hates Atlanta’s mayor for getting attention for making good decisions, so y’all please pray for us. It’s hard to see a way out of this right now.
I can imagine, so sorry. My son goes to college in Michigan and it was similar, I think, until they elected a Democrat as governor. Her mask law will fine violators $500 (although enforcement is another matter). Hang in there…hopefully the pendulum will swing the other way soon.
My sister and BIL live in Atlanta. They own a used record shop in L5P and shut down at the beginning. Back open now and taking precautions, but I still worry, given all the aggressive idiots running around.
Karma seems to be visiting some of the denying doofuses. Oklahoma’s unmasked guv got his visit this week.
Another dose of karma apparently came to the 1980s Love Connection game show host, whose son tested positive the day after Daddy Chuck was claiming the illness is a big hoax (and was retweeted by Orange).
Maybe he’s tired of being left out of the hotspot conversation? The headlines are all FL, TX and AZ right now and he’s wait here is GA’s time to shine – No Masks and bring on the winning numbers! 🤷♀️
So does this mean GA schools have to reopen without masks?!?
I live in NYC and we had it hard here in the beginning. Things are getting better now but none of us are taking it lightly. We still wear masks, gloves, social distance and we listen to our Governor who has done the right things and continues to do what needs to be done to ensure our safety, especially now that our children will need to return to schools. WEAR A MASK!!! WASH YOUR HANDS! STAY SAFE!!! And Vote these people OUT!
You were lucky to have a Governor who was unafraid of making those hard decisions! And who could pull the curtain back on the Great and Powerful Wizard of Is! I feel like we are on the Titanic and Trump is Capt. Smith. It just didn’t have to be as bad as it is!. A few weeks could have prevented thousands of deaths. No, it wasn’t just like the normal flu season, moron! Please please VOTE this national nightmare away!
He’s being pissy because Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta issued a mandatory mask order. Kemp thought she was going to just “stay in her place” and not buck him.
Local gossip is that he’s “big mad” because Mayor Bottoms has a national profile of being a smart, capable leader and is/was on Joe Biden’s list of potential VP picks. Most folks outside of Georgia think he’s a moron who cheated to win the governorship. Google Brian Kemp and “voter rolls” for more details.
Lots of people in Georgia think he’s a moron who cheated to win the governorship.
Nice White power sign there. Kemp is going to get us killed and he doesn’t care because less black and brown people to vote in November, the better. I said we were on our own back in May and we are. Mask up, Georgians!
The hand position of the woman in the second picture stood out to me as unnatural. It is not like any ok sign I have made and seems wrong for the context.
Is that the “white power” hand sign?
You mean to tell me this guy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Q1cfjh6VfE&feature=emb_logo
Is making really stupid choices?
(How that is not an SNL skit, I don’t know)
Wear a mask.
I could hardly believe this when I read the news this morning. It feels like we’re living in a parallel universe where elected officials don’t even have to pretend to work for their constituents any more and instead just openly try to kill them. Except that I live in Florida, and DeSantis has been criminally incompetent for months.
I’m supposed to send my son to college in GA. They’ve decided to do classes virtually for the fall. I was hoping GA could get their shit together and they could be on the ground in January. Not looking good.