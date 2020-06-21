Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally was sad & sparse, Tik Tokers & K-Pop stans pranked them

For weeks, we’ve been hearing about Donald Trump’s big return to Nazi-rallying. It was said that he was so bored with life in the White House, under mild quarantine, and he really missed being able to feed on the unhinged energy from a crowd of white supremacist morons. He originally scheduled his first rally in three months for Juneteenth in Tulsa, the site of one of the worst hate crimes perpetrated on the Black community in America’s history. He ended up changing the date to the 20th. His campaign manager Brad Pascale kept telling everyone that there was such a high demand for tickets to Trump’s bigly Nazi rally, that they had hundreds of thousands of people scheduled to attend, all in the middle of a deadly pandemic in which Oklahoma’s coronavirus cases were spiking. It was all a perfect storm.
The day started out much as people expected – loud, maskless white people in MAGA shirts gathering in Tulsa. The cops pulled one woman out of the line – she had a ticket for the rally – and arrested her, possibly because she wore an “I Can’t Breathe” t-shirt. Then people got into the 19,000-seat arena and… the whole place wasn’t even close to being half-full. The campaign expected overflow, and had prepared an outdoor space for the people who couldn’t get in. They ended up breaking down that space during Trump’s speech. The campaign was sending out SOSs to bigly supporters that they should come to Tulsa just minutes before Trump spoke. And then Trump spoke.
Things Trump said during his speech: he said he slowed down testing because he didn’t want high numbers. He called the coronavirus “Kung Flu,” one of the dumbest, most racist things I’ve ever heard. He also drank a glass of water with one hand (to own the libs) and spoke (again) about how he could barely walk down a ramp.
As for the turnout, the Tik Tokers and K-Pop stans apparently united in pranking the campaign – they organized around the country (probably around the world) to grab tickets to the Tulsa rally and overinflate the campaign’s expected crowd numbers and then none of them showed up. Trump was reportedly FURIOUS about the (lack of) crowd size. The children had a really good plan too – they organized under the radar, first posting their TikToks and then deleting them after a day, and organizing the effort over Zoom. K-Pop stans have been social-justice organizing all this time, and they’ve been doing amazing work on behalf Black Lives Matter. The children truly are our future.
zoomers, teens on tiktok, and kpop stans coming together to ruin trump’s tulsa rally pic.twitter.com/wYyHw65LMJ
— emma (@ptrickjane) June 21, 2020
This is what happened tonight. I’m dead serious when I say this. The teens of America have struck a savage blow against @realDonaldTrump. All across America teens ordered tickets to this event. The fools on the campaign bragged about a million tickets. lol. @ProjectLincoln.
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2020
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 20, 2020
Not only that, the MAGA Nazis have pissed off the ghost of Tom Petty.
The Tom Petty Estate will not tolerate bullshit. pic.twitter.com/CXJwVDUsT4
— Caryn Rose (@carynrose) June 21, 2020
Birdseye view of the more than half-empty Trump rally…pic.twitter.com/4JtbdCQpoO
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 20, 2020
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I bet today he wakes up on a rampage! My hope is that when we say “kids & children” organized against him, that they’re all actually not children but over 18 and registered to vote. We can prank and troll him all we want, but if we don’t get out and vote it’s not worth anything.
If it was youngsters under the age of 18, I am proud of their activism and participation. They are making their voices heard and not sitting out even though they *can’t* yet vote.
LOL that’s amazing. Also, I have cousins (and their friends) in the US who “got tickets” fully intending to do the as the teens organized here, so u can thank some millenials for that too 😂
My cat had 8 tickets. We get tickets to all Trump rallies. Kudos to all the kids who worked on this. The campaign spent thousands on stuff for the overflow crowd that wasn’t.
He attacked AOC, saying she had no qualifications to advise anyone. AOC has a bachelor’s degree in economics, just like Nagini does, except AOC earned hers.
He botched Ilhan Omar’s name.
He referred to “the boys” sent to Afghanistan & Iraq and the “boys” at West Point because women who serve don’t count.
He wants military action against Black Lives Matter.
Everyone crossing our southern border is a member of MS-13, coming here to cut girls to death or an “hombre” plotting to break into houses to attack young women.
China is trying to kill our farmers with Kung Flu.
“Paddy Wagon,” an anti-Irish slur, and there was some reference to Italians being violent.
Angela Merkel and Germans don’t pay their bills.
And unauthorized use of music from Tom Petty, The Rolling Stones, and Aerosmith.
All offensive bases covered.
And if he wasn’t gross enough for you already, Omar’s father died a few days ago from COVID-19 complications.
I have been giggling all morning. America, there may still be some hope left in you.
Signed,
Non American
Congratulations to teens and all for taking action, leader’s everyone. Tulsa FD reported approximately 6,200 seats were occupied out of a possible 19,000. The photos of people in the audience yawning, the best. Looking forward to Dumpty’s next non-rally failure.
Everyone (except my racist boss) in my office bought multiple tickets to the rally. My only problem is now I’m getting texts all day from Donald. I did the whole STOP thing a couple times but they keep coming. I hope you guys appreciate my sacrifice!