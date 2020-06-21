Prince William celebrates his 38th birthday with two new photos, taken by Kate

Today is Prince William’s birthday. He is 38 years old today. He and Kate are both 38 – her birthday is in January. To celebrate, Kensington Royal’s social media posted these two photos of William with the kids, photos taken by Kate. She seems to excel when she’s doing outdoor shots, right? She doesn’t have to fuss around with lighting. With the swing photo, the kids look great and William… well, the kids look great. It’s nice to finally see Louis included in family photos! I’m sure there’s some kind of argument brewing about who the kids look like so I’ll step out of the conversation now…(Who am I kidding, I think it’s crazy when people say the kids all look like Windsors! Louis and Charlotte both have such strong Middleton genes!)

Meanwhile, this story came out this weekend, originally in the Sun but the Daily Mail did coverage too:

The book ‘Finding Freedom’, which Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are believed to have co-operated with, is soon to be released and charts the couple’s journey among the Royal Family, to the point where they stepped down from senior duties this year. Royal aides are now said to be increasingly worried about the publication and the potential repercussions for the future monarch Prince William, as report the Sun. The book, fully titled ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the making of a modern Royal Family,’ is not an official biography though it is believed the couple have worked with the authors – journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Over 100 people from around the Royal Family are understood to have given information for the production of the book, which is believed to be set to show Harry and Meghan in a positive light. With large topics set to centre around the withdrawal of Harry and Meghan from senior roles, royal anxiety now surrounds the likely inclusion of the Queen’s ‘Megxit’ showdown talks at Sandringham, in which the Royal Family came together to discuss the transition. It is felt that Prince William’s role in said talks may not be looked back upon favourably, with England’s future king reported to be the last to arrive and made a swift exit in the aftermath. Royal sources have said such a possible negative portrayal as William as a ‘bad guy’ against the philanthropic Harry and Meghan would not be fair. A source told the Sun: ‘They are worried William especially will be portrayed in a bad light. This sort of family spat shouldn’t be out there in public. This shouldn’t happen to future monarchs. The book could be the most damaging thing to the Royal Family since Prince Diana’s interview on Panorama with Martin Bashir. Unsympathetic, unfeeling and unsupportive are the words being used but of course no one knows exactly what’s in it.’ Kensington Palace have said they would not comment on the book — which is being re-drafted and is set to be released in August.

[From The Daily Mail]

I mean… we’ll have to wait and see. Harry and Meghan clearly wanted to get “their side” out, and I don’t know how they could tell their side without making William seem like the bad guy, considering that’s exactly what he was in this royal soap opera. He was so jealous of his brother and his brother’s wife that he was actively trying to have them exiled to Africa. He waged a petty smear campaign against Meghan for more than a year. Of course he’s going to look like the bad guy. He ALREADY looks like the bad guy. That being said, Omid dropped this on Twitter:

LOL at having to retweet this every week. Also, just to add, reports suggesting that the book is being “redrafted” are categorically false. The manuscript was signed off before the announcement. https://t.co/FkrGkmMajV — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 21, 2020

Update: KP also posted the tweet below for Father’s Day. Another bad photo of William! I kind of think Kate is pranking him??

Happy Father’s Day! On the left, The Duke of Cambridge with Prince of Wales at Sandringham in December 2019, and on the right, Michael Middleton with his daughter Catherine Photo on the left taken by The Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/VN461CZzmi — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2020