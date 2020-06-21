Prince William celebrates his 38th birthday with two new photos, taken by Kate

Today is Prince William’s birthday. He is 38 years old today. He and Kate are both 38 – her birthday is in January. To celebrate, Kensington Royal’s social media posted these two photos of William with the kids, photos taken by Kate. She seems to excel when she’s doing outdoor shots, right? She doesn’t have to fuss around with lighting. With the swing photo, the kids look great and William… well, the kids look great. It’s nice to finally see Louis included in family photos! I’m sure there’s some kind of argument brewing about who the kids look like so I’ll step out of the conversation now…(Who am I kidding, I think it’s crazy when people say the kids all look like Windsors! Louis and Charlotte both have such strong Middleton genes!)
Meanwhile, this story came out this weekend, originally in the Sun but the Daily Mail did coverage too:
The book ‘Finding Freedom’, which Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are believed to have co-operated with, is soon to be released and charts the couple’s journey among the Royal Family, to the point where they stepped down from senior duties this year. Royal aides are now said to be increasingly worried about the publication and the potential repercussions for the future monarch Prince William, as report the Sun.
The book, fully titled ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the making of a modern Royal Family,’ is not an official biography though it is believed the couple have worked with the authors – journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Over 100 people from around the Royal Family are understood to have given information for the production of the book, which is believed to be set to show Harry and Meghan in a positive light.
With large topics set to centre around the withdrawal of Harry and Meghan from senior roles, royal anxiety now surrounds the likely inclusion of the Queen’s ‘Megxit’ showdown talks at Sandringham, in which the Royal Family came together to discuss the transition. It is felt that Prince William’s role in said talks may not be looked back upon favourably, with England’s future king reported to be the last to arrive and made a swift exit in the aftermath.
Royal sources have said such a possible negative portrayal as William as a ‘bad guy’ against the philanthropic Harry and Meghan would not be fair. A source told the Sun: ‘They are worried William especially will be portrayed in a bad light. This sort of family spat shouldn’t be out there in public. This shouldn’t happen to future monarchs. The book could be the most damaging thing to the Royal Family since Prince Diana’s interview on Panorama with Martin Bashir. Unsympathetic, unfeeling and unsupportive are the words being used but of course no one knows exactly what’s in it.’
Kensington Palace have said they would not comment on the book — which is being re-drafted and is set to be released in August.
I mean… we’ll have to wait and see. Harry and Meghan clearly wanted to get “their side” out, and I don’t know how they could tell their side without making William seem like the bad guy, considering that’s exactly what he was in this royal soap opera. He was so jealous of his brother and his brother’s wife that he was actively trying to have them exiled to Africa. He waged a petty smear campaign against Meghan for more than a year. Of course he’s going to look like the bad guy. He ALREADY looks like the bad guy. That being said, Omid dropped this on Twitter:
LOL at having to retweet this every week. Also, just to add, reports suggesting that the book is being “redrafted” are categorically false. The manuscript was signed off before the announcement. https://t.co/FkrGkmMajV
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 21, 2020
Update: KP also posted the tweet below for Father’s Day. Another bad photo of William! I kind of think Kate is pranking him??
Happy Father’s Day!
On the left, The Duke of Cambridge with Prince of Wales at Sandringham in December 2019, and on the right, Michael Middleton with his daughter Catherine
Photo on the left taken by The Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/VN461CZzmi
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2020
Did William’s people just tell on themselves? And how unhealthy was Harry’s environment if he’s being called unfeeling and unsupportive for not covering up his brother’s behavior? Is Fergie still tolerated because she will always let that family walk all over her (and mostly so will Kate) and they wanted the same from Harry?
Also, the kids are adorable. And William’s smile actually reaches his eyes!
The royals are so shook by this book. Especially William. I like how it’s not so much “this book will be filled with lies” but “this
sort of family spat shouldn’t be out there in public”. Now you want to keep everything to yourself PWT?
William sounds pretty fragile.
I was thinking, seeing how protective and caring Harry can be, how has there never been a story about Harry supporting William? We have so many heavy handed stories of William being there for screwup Harry and some clearly planted by William but it’s impossible that Harry has never helped William.
That line about the spat not being out in public struck me as the most hypocritical thing I’ve read in a long time. They’ve made a point of having this “spat” out in public since right after H&M returned from their Australian tour. Vile, vile people.
If this story is true (it is the, DM), Cain certainly seems upset that people are going to hear his brother’s side for a change. He’s spent his entire life protected from his own actions. This has got to be quite a wake up call.
Yep, it was William and Kate that took this out into the public arena cos it suited them. Now this should be private when it’s unfavourable to them.
Huh so the second BDay photo was only released to The Dail Fail….
“Unsympathetic, unfeeling and unsupportive are the words being used but of course no one knows exactly what’s in it.”
lol it’s all coming out. They’re on full panic mode😂Karma will take care of the keenbridges soon. What’s left of their “popularity” will be ruined & he will be in much worse place than Charles you just wait and see. I love those pictures with their kids. I agree that Kate does well on outdoor settings.
Notice how she stopped theme dressing them especially Charlotte. It’s the first we’ve seen her not wearing a dress & wearing a modern outfit.
I look forward to hearing your comments about the new book and stories about the rift. People are figuring out how unnecessary it is to have agreement with the keenbridges(see the Amy Robach clip). I’ll wait to see which network breaks this ban on unflattering stories
I don’t know what’s in this book but man the family is worried. And this article is pretty much coming out and saying William was an asshole during all the talks and negotiations.
I think the new pictures are cute. Everyone looks happy, Charlotte looks cute, they’re fine.
Honestly these people are so out of touch. Read the room lol. Abolish the monarchy. I highly doubt Finding Freedom is going to be spilling all the hot tea, unlike camp Cambridge they are not messy like that, its more likely going to be about how the media treated them with subtle shade.
As usual William looks like William, he looks exactly like how you would picture a 38 year old man who dreams of being King one day would look. Although I do think that this is his actual genuine smile. In a lot of posts people talk about how Kate has a fake smile but normally Williams looks a lot faker to me.
But anyhow, the kids all look like Kate in my opinion, and her outside photography is actually pretty good! I think the photos are cute.
These look straight out of an Old Navy catalog lol The kids are so photogenic, it probably frustrates the hell out of Kate that Will is so unattractive. He’d completely ruin them if not for his future king status.
KP will not comment on the book, except for every week in advance of the book when they try to preemptively defend random things they’re worried about in the book.
A brand new exclusive photo from the infamous Dec 2019 Sandringham visit that H&M&A were notoriously absent from! And now they’re suddenly keen to acknowledge Kate’s family and childhood. They’re layering it on heavy jeez.
I think the photo of William and Prince Charles is sweet. And I love Charlotte’s dungarees.
That’s all I got
It is great to see Charlotte out of a dress for once! I think George and Louis look most like Mike Middleton and Charlotte is the spit of Sarah Chatto as a young girl.
Louis looks like his maternal grandpa!
P.s. they really need to shut up about this book if they have nothing to hide. They’re acting so scared of what (truthful damaging info) might come out!!
Cambs children looks like Midds, and it’s something wrong with that????? It’s wrong? It’s bad?
Thanx God that Prince G. and Prince L. looks like thier granpa Michael, BC Mike still has great hair
No one form RF will comment H&M book news. We will się what happen later, after book .
God, they’re giving the book too much power. I reckon it’ll shade the media way more than it’ll shade the BRF. It could end up being a whole lot of worrying from the family for nothing. And if they treated the Sussexes well then why the constant articles denying what they THINK will be said in the book?
As for the pictures, the kids look cute as always. They seem like they’ll end up being quite tall!
Happy birthday William. Can’t believe big Willie is nearing 40! I gush over the kids so much-they are adorable. George looks so tall.
As for FF the press hype is crazy. I’m expecting it will be a fluff piece with some notes on lack of family support which Omid has mentioned already. When it comes out & it’s tame won’t be surprised if press moan about its fluffiness& suggest Omid& Carolyn were forced into rewrites.
I imagine the real concern for the BRF are the lawsuits& that’s why it’s been made clear they didn’t support the Sussexes’ media strategy. Hyping this book& no press mention of things like Christian Jones partner getting paid for stories on the Sussexes by the Sun shows deliberate attempt to downplay a lot of shadiness. On the other hand I wonder if some press want FF to expose the Palaces’ part seeing as Sussexit is mainly blamed on the press.
Robert Lacey is coming out with a book on the brothers feud in October and I think that one could be way more enlightening- he’s not on the beat unlike Omid& Carolyn & he’s not always a total sycophant to the royal family.
I bet Omid is loving this free publicity for his book!
The fact that William is posting these new Fathers Day pics and the pic of him with Charles shows he wants to be seen as a perfect father, husband and son. He is terrified of that book coming out. Omid is apparently leaving royal reporting after his contract is up so I don’t think he cares about his access to the RF anymore. He recently did an interview with Angelina Jolie so he is already covering other stories.
William looks genuinely happy and they all look like they are having fun, God forbid!