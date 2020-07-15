Ivanka Trump broke federal ethics laws by posting an endorsement of Goya beans

I probably should have covered this when it happened, because there have been so many stupid stories following the incident. Last week, the CEO of Goya, Robert Unanue, spoke at the White House alongside Donald Trump. Goya is America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company, and Unanue used the opportunity to say that “we are all truly blessed” to have Trump as president. I personally believe that the Hispanic community is probably more concerned about how the administration is putting babies in cages, ripping apart families and trafficking immigrant children, but the CEO of Goya apparently didn’t want to talk about that.

What came after was a lot of clowning on Goya and a haphazard effort to boycott Goya. The conservatives then pounced on the “liberal boycott” and swore that they would start buying Goya products to own the libs. It’s just the same old stupid manufactured culture war, and here we are, with Ivanka Trump participating:

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Again, it’s against federal ethics laws for federal employees to take or make commercial endorsements or sponsor any one company. Ivanka broke the law again, this time to own the libs. Nevermind that her father’s sh-tty narcissism has led to an out-of-control viral pandemic and over 130,000 dead Americans.