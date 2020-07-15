Ivanka Trump broke federal ethics laws by posting an endorsement of Goya beans

I probably should have covered this when it happened, because there have been so many stupid stories following the incident. Last week, the CEO of Goya, Robert Unanue, spoke at the White House alongside Donald Trump. Goya is America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company, and Unanue used the opportunity to say that “we are all truly blessed” to have Trump as president. I personally believe that the Hispanic community is probably more concerned about how the administration is putting babies in cages, ripping apart families and trafficking immigrant children, but the CEO of Goya apparently didn’t want to talk about that.
What came after was a lot of clowning on Goya and a haphazard effort to boycott Goya. The conservatives then pounced on the “liberal boycott” and swore that they would start buying Goya products to own the libs. It’s just the same old stupid manufactured culture war, and here we are, with Ivanka Trump participating:
If it’s Goya, it has to be good.
Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020
Again, it’s against federal ethics laws for federal employees to take or make commercial endorsements or sponsor any one company. Ivanka broke the law again, this time to own the libs. Nevermind that her father’s sh-tty narcissism has led to an out-of-control viral pandemic and over 130,000 dead Americans.
And absolutely nothing will come of it.
Not any time soon, no.
If all of these things the drumpfs do is against the law- why is no one ever charged. How did we not know every law/rule/regulation about the executive branch is just on the honor system- they aren’t supposed to- but who is supposed to enforce these laws? Who is supposed to arrest her, cuff her, take her mug shot and set her bail?
Why does this never happen?
Because the right wing has spent decades slowly getting everything in place – getting enough sympathetic people working in the right departments, getting the media to a sympathetic place, and now just controlling too many levers in too many places.
While Democrats were staying home and “sending messages” with various no votes, the GOP got out and voted. And here is the result.
You-can-always-get-another-job Ivanka looks to be auditioning for her next job on The Price is Right.
I can’t with this, B, you know …
I was noticing how different she looks in her twitter photo from the way she looks in the press shot with her daddyhusband. in press photos, she looks WEIRD, alien-like, due to the extensive surgeries.
but in her twitter pic, face-tune FTW!
These stunts are going to pick up more and more the closer we get to November. There’s just so much to cover up and distract from right now. Russian bounties on American troops that trump knew about. Ghislaine Maxwell. Those pesky tax returns. COVID. Ivanka shilling beans is going to seem so quaint by then.
So many laws probably broken here.
First, it is against the law for her to work in her father’s administration; the taking of a salary is irrelevant as she gets “in-kind income” perks and her staff of 27 people all receive federal salaries. Her January ski trip tacked onto the Davos Conference cost taxpayers $4 million.
Second, it is against the law for a federal employee (even a volunteer) to sponsor a commercial product.
Third: where was this picture taken? Because it looks like her West Wing office. An illegal use of the White House.
Fourth: Who took the picture? If it was a White House staffer, that’s another law broken.
Fifth: Who paid for the beans? If she used taxpayer monies, that’s another law broken.
Sixth: Who owned the devise or the accounts used to take the picture? If it was a White House camera or phone or if the White House pays the bill for the service, it’s an illegal use of federal equipment.
Junior is defending her because she used a “personal account.”
Ivanka has a staff of 27 people!!! To do what?!! She is the stereotypical queen Marie Antoinette of our times. Let them eat cake, let them find another career, and let them eat beans now. She is her father’s daughter.
Ivanka inserts herself into high level policy meetings in just about every area: education, healthcare, the environment, labor, business, foreign policy, and national security. Prior to the lockdown, she traveled constantly, rarely spending an entire week in Washington or an entire month is the US. This year alone, she went to something in Munich, the Davos Conference in Switzerland, back home for visits to South Carolina, (she spends LOTS of time with Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham), Iowa, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and several other states, off to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia (THAT trip had to have cost us a fortune), back home for several more visits to different states, then off to India, home again and then down to Florida for the Mar a Lago corona festival in honor of Kim Guilfoyle’s birthday, then back up to Washington to stick herself in pictures with a contingent from Brazil and another from Australia. She went into complete lockdown in March, probably because she probably had virus symptoms. Every aspect of these trips is photographed and videotaped at our expense = there is endless video footage of her walking into rooms and even videos of her watching videos of her walking into rooms. All of these are then heavily promoted on the social media of numerous federal agencies and pushed onto the press, whose stories are then re-circulated on the social media of the same White House staffers and federal agencies. This monster is costing us a fortune.
LP, I thought of you and your legendary disdain for Ivanka when I saw this on Twitter yesterday, lol. I was actually surprised she dove into this fray…I thought the culture war department was Junior’s. Maybe, hopefully, it’s a sign of panic.
The Goya CEO does not give a crap about Trump caging children and calling Mexicans and Latins rapists and drug dealers. As long as Trump gives big corporations a tax cut Robert Unanue is happy, very tone-deaf of him. Ivanka promoting Goya is another slap in the face of Latin immigrants victimized by her father.
Hes a Spaniard. Probably hates latinx.
I bet this bitch doesn’t even know how tu use Goya products 😑
right?! I bet the only spices she’ll use or can handle are salt and pepper.
For real. If she was a spice, she’d be flour.
Corn starch.
Melania can be some yeast. Lmao.
“If she was a spice, she’d be flour.”
*DEAD*
” If she was a spice, she’d be flour.”
Yeah, she’s flour alright- bleached and enriched (by tax payers).
While nothing will happen now, if Biden gets in the statute of limitations will not have run out and she can be charged in January.
That said there are more serious criminal charges waiting for her and her family.
I can’t wait to literally never buy a Goya product again.
Same here. I feel like I will never be able to eat a Goya product again.
And now Trump is ordering hospitals bypass the CDC to send COVID reports straight to Health and Human Services.
Our checks and balances system has failed us. The Trump Administration has gotten so out of control and no one is stopping them. They do what they want and get away with it. If he wins in November I’m genuinely looking to move away before things get any worse.
I heard this on the news this morning and it’s scary AF….imagine how skewed the statistics will be when that F#$K gets ahold of the data.
Her hair looks lank and greasy in this photograph. Her upper lip is thin and curled in a feral manner. She has haunted and soulless eyes.
Maybe she should have put on a white hood to complement her white outfit, thus covering her ugly visage while simultaneously clarifying and driving home her hateful message.
Just a thought.
Goya products have been the staple to have at home for just in case I’m too busy to cook and need a quick can since forever. But never again. Nunca, jamás.
Twitter has been full of recipes and competitive product recommendations that really got me inspired to experiment more with Caribbean food, especially Puerto Rican dishes. Since I never buy Goya anyway, a boycott is wasted on me, but I’m glad for another hobby that involves food as it appears we’ll all be locked down for the interminable future.
I must be prescient. I’ve been not buying Goya for years.
Goya away, Nepotism Barbie.
WTF? Goya beans? What’s next? Toilet paper? The goddamn gall and heartlessness of these people.