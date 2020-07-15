Florence Pugh’s still complaining about being criticized for dating Zach Braff

Florence Pugh is 24 years old. She’s dating Zach Braff, who is 45 years old. They’ve been together since 2018. People have sh-t to say about their relationship and their age difference, and for some reason, that criticism is the most traumatic thing that’s ever happened to Florence. Which is a particular kind of privilege in and of itself, and you would think that perhaps Florence would recognize that in addition to all of the other stuff she’s finally acknowledging, but whatever. I guess not. She’s spoken about how she hates when people negatively comment on her relationship in interviews and in an Instagram video. And she’s still talking about it, this time in a podcast.
Florence Pugh is opening up about the difficulties in navigating criticism about her relationship with Zach Braff. The Oscar-nominated actress appeared on the Sue Perkins: An hour or so with… podcast on Tuesday in which Pugh, 24, spoke about the Internet reactions she’d seen about her and Braff, 45, due to their age difference.
“I’ve always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets, and I’m old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I’m not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with,” Pugh told the host, Sue Perkins. She continued, “Yet again, once again, it’s making a young woman feel like s— for no reason.”
Pugh defended her relationship to Braff in an interview with Elle UK in May. In April, the Little Women actress slammed her followers for criticizing the couple’s age difference in a video in which she said the criticism “makes me upset.”
“I think I did feel s— for a while for admitting that,” Pugh told Perkins in the podcast. “And then I thought how ridiculous is that? I’m 24 and I can’t choose who I love. There’s a reason why I’m not with someone my age — it hasn’t worked. So, who are you trying to match me up with?”
“I think because of the entertainment industry, obviously those lines get very blurred,” the actress added. “People want to have a say on who you go out with, where you go to lunch. I’ve just always found that weird, how people have a say over your private life. The fact is, I’m not a reality TV star, I don’t let people into my life like that. Since when has it been okay for people to shout at someone for their relationship? It’s crazy to me.”
Braff and Pugh have kept their relationship low-key and out of the public spotlight ever since they seemingly became close friends in 2018.
Again, is this her biggest problem? The fact that *some* people on the internet are like “wow, that age difference is gross”? I understand that a lot of the comments are rude as hell. Like, I get that, and I’m not minimizing the daily harassment and bulls–t women face for simply “being on the internet” or “being on social media.” But Florence is just mad that her fans find it creepy that she’s dating someone middle-aged. And honestly, I don’t get why she’s still talking about it and reminding everyone about it? If she’s confident about her relationship and in love with Braff, what does it matter what anyone says? I’m half-expecting her to sign an open letter saying that she has a right to date 70-year-olds without having to face the apparently catastrophic consequence of “reading negative Instagram comments.”
Those overalls are ghastly. Also, she seems to have very thin skin for a ‘celebrity’ – you put yourself and relationship out there for public consumption, expect some negative comments.
Ha! I met my best friend on the bus. She used to take her young kids to school, as I did. I also worked at the school. She used to wear knee-length overalls and (different styles of) white shirts, white sneakers and those gold-framed sunglasses that were so popular here. She had this look that was all her own, and could still pull it off today. It’s her birthday in 3 weeks, and I can’t wait, because after a couple of years of searching, I’ve found those sunnies again. They’re much-missed by her because her lashes are so long they touch most sunglasses’ lenses! 😂
Anyway, this Florence shouldn’t wear her gardening clothes to row. Not a good look. Neither is whining about people’s attention when, by choice, your life depends on people’s attention.
Lol it’s not so much that the age difference is gross (although it kinda is), it’s that it’s…Zach Braff.
It’s too bad she’s such a pill in real life, she’s so great in Lady Macbeth and Midsommar.
She’s young and fairly new to fame. I’ll let her be upset that people can’t tell the difference between protecting women from creeps and infantilizing them.
This.
Whenever she talks about this I’m reminded of the quote from The Little Mermaid: “I’m 16 years old! I’m not a child anymore!”
Yes, Florence is an adult and can make her own choices. Sometimes relationships with age gaps work and age is truly just a number. But to me, as someone just a couple years older than her (I’m 27), she sounds incredibly immature the way she talks about this relationship and asserts how mature she is.
+1.
If you have to constantly remind everyone that you’re mature, then maybe you aren’t has mature as you think.
It’s sad that she’s made this her brand. Complaining about complaints about her older boyfriend. So this is what an It Girl looks like during lockdown. Get a better PR team, lady.
Get offline then. Jesus Christ.
*shrug* if I were her I’d just block people. I think the age gap is icky but if she doesn’t care and criticism bothers her this much, just block people talking shit in the comments and keep it moving.
Shut off comments on her Instagram and stop talking about it to the press. Problem solved.
Florence, there are people that are dying
YES.
I don’t get why she even reads the comments on Instagram? Or if her “fans” are making her feel bad, then Idk, block them or as someone said above, get offline!
Why is she feeding into this? She’s only creating more issues for herself in the long run. Feeding into negativity will always turn out bad. She’s young, maybe she doesn’t understand that yet? Stop talking about it and people will eventually do the same!
Exactly, she can make this issue go away. This is what makes me think she needs to develop more emotional maturity before being in a relationship with anyone.
Wow, that is so true. This is her biggest trauma? Must be nice. Like, date who you want. Most of us don’t care! Why would I care who you date?! I might say this though… She is acting a bit… Immature. Too soon?
It’s Zach Bragg who should be getting the heat for exploiting a 21-years-younger actress. He’s creepy. I’m 39 and I can’t imagine dating a twenty year old. It should not be normalized. With that said. Yes I think she’s being exploited. She should also know better. This is not uncommon for women.
I’m thinking the reason she keeps talking about it and feeling the need to defend herself to people she doesn’t even know…is because she knows deep down, it’s creepy. I used to really like Zach Braff. It’s a shame that he turned out to be a youth obsessed male cliche. I mean, she isn’t a child, but these middle age male celebrities feeling the need to date 20 somethings is just getting old, no pun intended. It makes them look desperate and emotionally stunted. There are plenty of non celebrity men that are exactly the same. It’s disappointing…lol