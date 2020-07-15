Florence Pugh’s still complaining about being criticized for dating Zach Braff

Florence Pugh is 24 years old. She’s dating Zach Braff, who is 45 years old. They’ve been together since 2018. People have sh-t to say about their relationship and their age difference, and for some reason, that criticism is the most traumatic thing that’s ever happened to Florence. Which is a particular kind of privilege in and of itself, and you would think that perhaps Florence would recognize that in addition to all of the other stuff she’s finally acknowledging, but whatever. I guess not. She’s spoken about how she hates when people negatively comment on her relationship in interviews and in an Instagram video. And she’s still talking about it, this time in a podcast.

Florence Pugh is opening up about the difficulties in navigating criticism about her relationship with Zach Braff. The Oscar-nominated actress appeared on the Sue Perkins: An hour or so with… podcast on Tuesday in which Pugh, 24, spoke about the Internet reactions she’d seen about her and Braff, 45, due to their age difference. “I’ve always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets, and I’m old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I’m not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with,” Pugh told the host, Sue Perkins. She continued, “Yet again, once again, it’s making a young woman feel like s— for no reason.” Pugh defended her relationship to Braff in an interview with Elle UK in May. In April, the Little Women actress slammed her followers for criticizing the couple’s age difference in a video in which she said the criticism “makes me upset.” “I think I did feel s— for a while for admitting that,” Pugh told Perkins in the podcast. “And then I thought how ridiculous is that? I’m 24 and I can’t choose who I love. There’s a reason why I’m not with someone my age — it hasn’t worked. So, who are you trying to match me up with?” “I think because of the entertainment industry, obviously those lines get very blurred,” the actress added. “People want to have a say on who you go out with, where you go to lunch. I’ve just always found that weird, how people have a say over your private life. The fact is, I’m not a reality TV star, I don’t let people into my life like that. Since when has it been okay for people to shout at someone for their relationship? It’s crazy to me.” Braff and Pugh have kept their relationship low-key and out of the public spotlight ever since they seemingly became close friends in 2018.

[From People]

Again, is this her biggest problem? The fact that *some* people on the internet are like “wow, that age difference is gross”? I understand that a lot of the comments are rude as hell. Like, I get that, and I’m not minimizing the daily harassment and bulls–t women face for simply “being on the internet” or “being on social media.” But Florence is just mad that her fans find it creepy that she’s dating someone middle-aged. And honestly, I don’t get why she’s still talking about it and reminding everyone about it? If she’s confident about her relationship and in love with Braff, what does it matter what anyone says? I’m half-expecting her to sign an open letter saying that she has a right to date 70-year-olds without having to face the apparently catastrophic consequence of “reading negative Instagram comments.”