Florence Pugh offered a comprehensive apology for her cultural appropriation

There’s a need for some new terminology around “celebrities issuing pre-emptive apologies for doing stupid/racist stuff.” I believe some celebrities are truly coming to terms with their actions and words and are honestly making a pledge to themselves and to others that they will try to do better. But I also think that these acknowledgements are often long overdue – often there were already conversations on a lower level – and so many white celebrities are still making everything all about themselves. They’re hijacking a larger conversation to “perform” how sorry they are. I don’t know. There’s no right way to do this, but Florence Pugh is trying. Pugh is a 24-year-old British woman and she issued a three-page apology acknowledging her own privilege and her own problematic words and behavior around race and cultural appropriation.
Florence Pugh uploaded a three page apology concerning cultural appropriation to her Instagram account this weekend. In it, she cites examples of how she had unwittingly been disrespectful in the past, and her own white fragility when initially confronted.
“Like many, I’ve read, listened, signed, donated, read again, sssh’d my white fragility and really wanted to trace instances in my life where I have been guilty,” the 24-year-old British actress wrote. She went on to discuss an experience she had when she was 18, when she was defensive and confused upon learning from a younger friend that white girls wearing cornrows was exploitive. Her note continues, citing a photo in which she wore braided hair as a 17-year-old, painted a beanie with the colors of the Jamaican flag which she then posted with a caption of reggae lyrics. (Shaggy’s “Boombastic,” to be specific.)
Perhaps most insightful is her story of how an Indian shopkeeper showed her aspects of her culture when she was only a child, but as she grew older she fashioned herself with bindis and henna “on my own terms only, to parties, at dinner.”
“I cannot dismiss the actions I bought into years ago,” the Oscar-nominated Little Women actress concluded, “but I believe that we who were blind to such things must acknowledge them and recognize them as our faults, our ignorance and our white privilege and I apologize profusely that it took this long.”
I’m including the apology below. To me, it feels like she’s trying to do a comprehensive apology for anything and everything which could be construed as cultural appropriation or racism or examples of her ignorant privilege, even some situations which really aren’t all that bad (I personally don’t find her use of henna all that questionable or appropriating). The Rastafarian stuff though… whew. Mess! I’ve seen online that some of Pugh’s fans have been trying to get her to speak about this stuff for a while, and I guess she decided to do this before it became a much bigger story. Or maybe she’s legitimately sorry. I’m not the one to say that she’s canceled or forgiven, and even if I was, I don’t think it’s about that. It’s about her work and actions going forward.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red and IG.
She put cornrows in her hair at 17. SEVENTEEN. Everybody does dumb shi* at that age. This is a minor infraction and she’s apologetic about it. Why is canceling even mentioned?
I got cornrows in an all-inclusive resort in Mexico as a teen, I had no idea how political it is. I’m 34 and know better, but woah. I don’t know if it warrants an apology. That being said, she’s a public figure and it’s great to acknowledge it and be part of the conversation that way.
10 came out in 1979 and kind of defined white beauty standards when I was a kid. I had no idea Bo Derek’s cornrows were cultural appropriation nor did I even know those words, or had ever heard them or read them . Being rated as a number from 1 thru 10 lasted through the 80′s as I remember. It was really awful in retrospect, and it didn’t feel good then either, but again, I didn’t have the words to express why. All to say that maybe education is the problem in our country, and also our pop culture? The latter of which goes directly to Hollywood, so let them squirm. It’s the Power Brokers who should squirm more though. But education, that’s on us.
So the movie “10″ was the first widespread cultural appropriation of cornrows? That was 41 years ago.
How long does it take before it’s ok to utilize a style originated elsewhere? Curious. My friend, a green-eyed blonde from Australia has outrageously kinky hair which doesn’t lend itself to traditional “white” hairstyles. She usually wears it in a style some call an Afro. Is that cultural appropriation?
Her note seems very genuine. As if she did a deep reflection of how she contributed to the problem. Good for her, but as mentioned it is her actions from here that will determine if she has learned.
I find this sort of thing ridiculous and distracting from systemic issues. I am African and have no problem with anybody wearing cornrows and braids. They are centuries-old hairstyles and are not exclusive to any race or culture. When I get henna tattoos done on my hands and feet, am I appropriating Indian culture? When I fashion a kimono out of an ankara fabric (considered African but usually imported from the Netherlands and inspired by Indonesian Batik), should I write out an apology to Japanese people?
I’m confused too. I thought it was “appropriation” if you were gaining something from it – be it the claim that you’re a trend setter who pioneered a style (when you simply appropriated a style from another culture) or if you made money off of it (as in a white woman voicing a black character when there are plenty of talented black women quite capable of voicing one). But if you do it with 0 gain, just because it suits your hair or you find it attractive, how is it appropriation? And yes, I realized that POCs used to be punished for wearing ethnic clothes and wearing their hair naturally or a certain way, and that is unacceptable. But wouldn’t it be better to direct our energies against companies that still stigmatize “ethnic” looks and insist they are not appropriate for a professional setting, instead of white women who choose to wear “ethnic” looks because they genuinely see their beauty and/or utility? I mean, I am a white woman who used to live in a country where white culture was a minority culture. I was literally REQUIRED to wear ethnic dresses to school and even university, they were required uniforms for girls.
Thanks Zsa Zsa. I am Indian and love to see other people enjoy my culture. But I think cultural appropriation is an issue specific to POC trying to get along in white majority spaces, a problem that those of us lucky enough to live in our countries of origin do not have.
I think it’s a pretty decent apology.
And some of the comments on this thread are a giant YIKES
I know, right?!?
It used to be a thing for white women to get corn rows at the beach. I remember Maria Shriver being called back from vacation to report on a breaking story and she had braids. And yeah I remember them being big as a result of Bo Derek.
A white woman’s “right” to wear corn rows is not a hill to die on. But if another culture’s fashion is worn respectfully and not to trivialize it, is it appropriation? Like, I can see Pugh wearing a Rastafarian hat with a smartass caption being viewed as rude and dismissive and casually racist and something she would want to get ahead of. Same with wearing a bindi or henna tattoos as fashion. But what about wearing something that pays homage to a culture?
What I would love to see a lot less of is white trust fund babies wearing dreadlocks in college until they go off to law/business school.
I’m native. In my ancestral nation it is common for girls to wear two braids. Married women to wear one. Does that mean no one else can ever wear a braid? To me braids signify someone of any race who works for a living and needs to keep their hair out of the way, clean, and untangled. I braid my hair almost every day. Braids are a practical hairstyle for women who do manual labor.