Tennis player Alex Zverev lied about self-isolating, he partied in France this weekend

Everyone in this ^ photo tested positive for the coronavirus except Alexander “Sascha” Zverev, the blonde dumbass (and would-be tennis heartthrob for youths) on the far right. Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic all got infected with the virus at some point during the two weeks they spent in Belgrade and Zadar as part of the Djokovic-organized Adria Tour. We spent all of last week talking about Djokovic having NO precautions, testing protocols, or social distancing on the tour.

Personally, I found it strange that Zverev “tested negative.” A while back, he actually claimed to have caught the virus late last fall, when the tennis tour moved through Beijing and Shanghai (in what would have been the first half of October). He was sick around then, but… I have my doubts. Especially since he truly played so badly during the Adria Tour – he *looked* sick and he played like he felt ill. After Zverev got tested in Zadar two Sundays ago, he released this statement:

zverev apology

He likely released that statement when he was still in Zadar, Croatia. Ever since then, there have been reports that he actually didn’t stick around Croatia and he wasn’t self-isolating whatsoever. Then yesterday, there was proof. The idiot was in the South of France at a wedding or party. No masks, no social distancing, and he was drinking and hanging out with some, uh, ladies:

I cannot believe this dumbass. I mean, I follow tennis so I know Sascha really is *that* dumb, but I honestly thought that after his team released that statement about self-isolating, he actually would, you know, try not to party for a few weeks. Between Zverev and Dominic Thiem (who also allegedly tested negative), there will be a major coronavirus outbreak in France and Austria anyday now because these idiots can’t stay in a hotel or a house for two full weeks.

So now it’s a huge thing and even Sascha’s former (?) BFF, Australian player Nick Kyrigos bashing Sascha as “selfish.” I really do love tennis drama, but this corona-drama is so dangerous.

10 Responses to “Tennis player Alex Zverev lied about self-isolating, he partied in France this weekend”

  1. Erinn says:
    June 29, 2020 at 7:17 am

    He looks like Tennis Bieber. And my god his hair is horrible. It looks so frizzy and dead and he seems to have a VERY high forehead.

    Seriously. Are tennis players an EXTRA level of dumb or something? This whole thing is appalling.

    Reply
    • SomeChick says:
      June 29, 2020 at 8:34 am

      Hahahahahahaha, “Tennis Bieber” LOLOL!

      Entitlement is that EXTRA level of dumb. All these people who think they are exempt from the crap that regular people have to deal with. That’s just not how the virus works.

      I read tarot. Everyone is always freaked out by the Death card (it means transformation, but it looks scary and, well, it is called “Death”). The traditional illustration shows a king among the dying people, and there is also an old man, a young woman, and a child. What that means is that no one is exempt. Who you are can’t shield you from the forces of change. These schmendricks are just now cottoning on to that.

      Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    June 29, 2020 at 7:17 am

    What dumbasses.

    Honestly, something I don’t get about these guys – and the athletes here in the US who are going to be playing again soon, even in hotspots like Florida (ahem Disney and NBA) – they are athletes. They need their bodies to be in top form. I feel like every week we hear about some other lasting effect of this virus, or at least more information on what it does to your lungs. Why purposely put your body at risk like that? Even without the lasting effects, there’s a chance the virus could impact your playing for the next month or so. Why risk it?

    so just from that perspective, you would think these guys would take more precautions, and then add in the whole “self isolate to contain the virus” part of it and….yeah. dumbasses.

    Reply
    • Swack says:
      June 29, 2020 at 7:50 am

      Am expecting Disney World to postpone their opening on July 15th (?) as Disneyland in CA has already postponed their opening.

      Reply
      • Ainsley7 says:
        June 29, 2020 at 8:12 am

        Disneyland is only postponing because California is making them. Disney World will most likely open unless Florida stops them.

  3. Lozface says:
    June 29, 2020 at 7:33 am

    I never ever thought we’d be listening to Kyrgios as the voice of reason, but here we are. I’ve actually been proud of his stance with this, and also his help with the bushfires earlier in the year.

    These tennis players are showing what spoilt, arrogant brats they are. It’s so disappointing. The spread of the virus is not only ridiculously dangerous for other people’s health but it can and has destroyed many people’s livelihoods.

    Is that what they want? They can’t put the needs of others far less fortunate before themselves. Man it makes my bloody boil!

    Reply
  4. FrenchGirl says:
    June 29, 2020 at 7:47 am

    This dumbass must think the Covid 19 is a sort of flu .

    Reply
  5. Feebee says:
    June 29, 2020 at 8:03 am

    He might have had ‘something’ last October but I doubt it was Covid. Even though reports out of Italy (if memory serves) about water they tested from October collections tested + for the virus. So they think it’s been around a lot longer than current timelines. But I digress….

    It is amusing to have NK be the sensible, ‘voice of reason’. I’m not terribly surprised tennis in particular is having this problem. A lot of players are selfish and perhaps this is necessary for their sport but man, it’s backfiring pandemic-wise. It’s a horrible look for Sascha and tennis. If anyone’s used to living in a hotel room for a couple of weeks it’s tennis players. It’s really not that hard, though apparently it is.

    Reply
  6. Izzy says:
    June 29, 2020 at 8:05 am

    They should place him under house arrest with armed guards at the entrances.

    Reply
  7. AnnaKist says:
    June 29, 2020 at 8:30 am

    Eeehhhhhhh. What a world we live in when Nick Kyrgios is not only fulminating about the behaviour of this bunch of plonkers, but is the voice of reason in this monumental covidiocy. 😂 Go, Nick! 🇦🇺

    Reply

