Khloe Kardashian got darker hair for her 36th b-day & her face doesn’t look *as* crazy

Back in May, we spent some time talking about Khloe Kardashian and what looked her whole-ass face transplant. It was a combination of factors – Khloe had changed up her hair, she had gotten extensive plastic surgery, she’s been doing lip injections for a while AND she Photoshopped herself to look like her BFF Malika Haqq. It was a mess and how dare you think that Khloe’s look is anything other than 100% natural!
Anyway, Khloe is still sort of locked down (not really), which means that she can’t maintain her peculiar shade of blonde-caramel-whatever. So she recently went back to a darker brown and now she looks completely different again. If anything, she’s veered back to looking slightly more like Original Khloe, but let’s be real – OG Khloe is never coming back. This is what we’re left with! At least her hair doesn’t look crazy-fried at the moment. But is this a full-on wig?? Or did she dye what’s left of her hair and then she got crazy extensions?
Khloe and her family celebrated her 36th birthday this past weekend. Kylie Jenner threw the party at her house and the Kardashian-Jenner clan went there. No one wore masks and I guess Kylie really spent some money on all of this. There was a huge inflatable slide. There were Koko-themed party favors. Oh, and Tristan Thompson has been posting sh-t about Khloe, which leads me to believe that they’ve been back together for months.
Photos courtesy of Khloe’s Instagram.
How is it, she has 115 million followers +, and only 0.03% commented on this post (3.3 million). Instagram is never going to make sense to me. Or is my math wrong?
Sorry I mean liked, not commented on!
A majority of their followers are bought bots.
I mean, I rarely comment on anything on IG. I’ll like stuff, but mostly I’m just boredom scrolling. I just don’t feel the need to engage most of the time, and I doubt I’m alone in that.
Yeah i rarely comment,i give the occassionally like and most just scroll past.
Looks like a wig to me, I like her better as a brunette
Personally I liked the honey-blonde color. I even kept a picture, if I ever get back to a salon I want to try it.
They’re definitely back together. It’s been a commonly held theory amongst Kardashian gossipers (of which I am a proud member) for a while.
Are they back together or was he stuck with her during lockdown?(which she must have loved) Left to his own devices I doubt there is a real relationship there.
She and her daughter were on IG live shilling for papmers (must have been part of her contract to appear)because i dont think she would gladly show her face without all the smoke and mirrots and trust me she looks nothing like this,her nose looks Jackosque and its obvious how much she lightens her daughters skin on the filtered posts.
She does look…better. That’s my say something nice.