Khloe Kardashian got darker hair for her 36th b-day & her face doesn’t look *as* crazy

Back in May, we spent some time talking about Khloe Kardashian and what looked her whole-ass face transplant. It was a combination of factors – Khloe had changed up her hair, she had gotten extensive plastic surgery, she’s been doing lip injections for a while AND she Photoshopped herself to look like her BFF Malika Haqq. It was a mess and how dare you think that Khloe’s look is anything other than 100% natural!

Anyway, Khloe is still sort of locked down (not really), which means that she can’t maintain her peculiar shade of blonde-caramel-whatever. So she recently went back to a darker brown and now she looks completely different again. If anything, she’s veered back to looking slightly more like Original Khloe, but let’s be real – OG Khloe is never coming back. This is what we’re left with! At least her hair doesn’t look crazy-fried at the moment. But is this a full-on wig?? Or did she dye what’s left of her hair and then she got crazy extensions?

Khloe and her family celebrated her 36th birthday this past weekend. Kylie Jenner threw the party at her house and the Kardashian-Jenner clan went there. No one wore masks and I guess Kylie really spent some money on all of this. There was a huge inflatable slide. There were Koko-themed party favors. Oh, and Tristan Thompson has been posting sh-t about Khloe, which leads me to believe that they’ve been back together for months.