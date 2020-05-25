Khloe Kardashian debuts her latest face on Instagram, she looks like BFF Malika

One year ago, Khloe Kardashian was gradually debuting her latest face on social media. It was clear that she had, at the time, gotten some fresh “work” which radically altered her appearance. It appeared as if she got another nose job and they went way too small, and then Khloe kept on Photoshopping the crap out of her social media photos to give herself a more CGI-like appearance. I still don’t completely understand what happened a year ago, honestly. But it doesn’t matter because Khloe has molted again.

Khloe posted these photos on Instagram at the start of the Memorial Day holiday. Personally, I think she’s still got all of her photo settings on “make me look like a cartoon,” but she also got new work. Which is weird because all of us have been in quarantine/lockdown and nearly every plastic surgeon in the country either shut down their office and took a break OR they simply used their hospital privileges to help out during the pandemic. It’s always awful when a Kardashian suddenly appears with a whole new face (hello Kim/Kylie), but it’s especially horrendous when they’re getting unnecessary cosmetic surgery done in an international health crisis.

Everyone on social media says that Khloe’s current face makes her look like her BFF Malika Haqq. It’s true. For what it’s worth, I like Khloe’s darker hair – this color is much better than the fried white-blonde she had for the past few years.

Is it me or Khloe looks a lot like Malika now? pic.twitter.com/fChmNbX5Y4 — Bobby Digital☣️ (@KeMashesha) May 23, 2020