Khloe Kardashian debuts her latest face on Instagram, she looks like BFF Malika
location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋

One year ago, Khloe Kardashian was gradually debuting her latest face on social media. It was clear that she had, at the time, gotten some fresh “work” which radically altered her appearance. It appeared as if she got another nose job and they went way too small, and then Khloe kept on Photoshopping the crap out of her social media photos to give herself a more CGI-like appearance. I still don’t completely understand what happened a year ago, honestly. But it doesn’t matter because Khloe has molted again.

Khloe posted these photos on Instagram at the start of the Memorial Day holiday. Personally, I think she’s still got all of her photo settings on “make me look like a cartoon,” but she also got new work. Which is weird because all of us have been in quarantine/lockdown and nearly every plastic surgeon in the country either shut down their office and took a break OR they simply used their hospital privileges to help out during the pandemic. It’s always awful when a Kardashian suddenly appears with a whole new face (hello Kim/Kylie), but it’s especially horrendous when they’re getting unnecessary cosmetic surgery done in an international health crisis.

Everyone on social media says that Khloe’s current face makes her look like her BFF Malika Haqq. It’s true. For what it’s worth, I like Khloe’s darker hair – this color is much better than the fried white-blonde she had for the past few years.

23 Responses to “Khloe Kardashian debuts her latest face on Instagram, she looks like BFF Malika”

  1. Bryn says:
    May 25, 2020 at 7:24 am

    Is it really a new face though?…looks like she just edited the hell out of the picture, either way she looks ridiculous.

    Reply
  2. queenie says:
    May 25, 2020 at 7:27 am

    Her eyes are really confusing me. Why is one eye so much lower than the other one. My head hurts from just looking at her.

    Reply
  3. Lauren says:
    May 25, 2020 at 7:28 am

    She looks so greasy

    Reply
  4. Saartjie says:
    May 25, 2020 at 7:41 am

    It kind of looks like she’s had that South Korean procedure, where they shave down your jawline?

    Reply
  5. Oatmeal says:
    May 25, 2020 at 7:42 am

    If I were denise Richards, I’d sue for identity theft

    Reply
  6. Sarah says:
    May 25, 2020 at 7:43 am

    I know Tristan wants to see other people, but this is too much girl.

    Reply
  7. Oatmeal says:
    May 25, 2020 at 7:44 am

    Also, it’s legit something seriously wrong with that whole family except for maybe Kourtney who still has her OG face

    Reply
    • LolaB says:
      May 25, 2020 at 7:59 am

      I think I’d be offended if all my kids had radical plastic surgery over the course of their lives. Like their parents’ genes sucked, and they can’t live with what they originally had.

      Reply
      • Allie says:
        May 25, 2020 at 8:33 am

        Their mother does not have her original face anymore either. She started all of this. Their kids will look very different, though, until they start to get word done, too.

    • Snazzy says:
      May 25, 2020 at 8:01 am

      It must be a terrible life – to have so much: wealth, family, etc and yet to hate yourself so profoundly that you fundamentally alter your appearance. I often think about what I’d get done if I had the money (and I don’t like to judge people who do have the work done), but these radical changes are tragic.

      Reply
  8. Ali says:
    May 25, 2020 at 7:47 am

    I remember people’s comments after it was announced that Victoria Beckham was having a daughter.

    They were so worried because Victoria was such a bad role model and that her daughter would have issues.

    And yet Harper has turned out fine but I’m not hearing anything at how poor True will suffer from her moms plastic surgery.

    Reply
  9. Miss America says:
    May 25, 2020 at 7:52 am

    To me, she’s morphing into Lil Kim. Take from that what you will.

    Reply
  10. BAddie says:
    May 25, 2020 at 7:53 am

    Why in the world would a person want to look like a brown ( ok, this I get cause our melanin is popping) , diaper booty, big lipped alien.

    Reply
  11. RoyalBlue says:
    May 25, 2020 at 7:57 am

    did she really have work, or is it filters and photoshop?

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    May 25, 2020 at 8:08 am

    You know how your Barbie’s face would look if you left it in the sun too long? Like that.

    I mean, yeah – we’re approaching 100K deaths from COVID, but why not go ahead and post a selfie of your latest plastic surgery/photoshop nightmare about how you’re “under bitches skins”?? Makes total sense and is not at all tone deaf and narcissistic.

    Sometimes I want to feel sorry for someone who has been made to hate their own face/body that much, but then I remember what a sh*tty person she is and how horrible that whole family is and I move on. The only people I feel sorry for are those kids.

    Reply
  13. Leesa says:
    May 25, 2020 at 8:18 am

    “Khloe has molted again”
    😂😂💀💀
    I’m dead.
    Thank you for that.

    Reply
  14. Aang says:
    May 25, 2020 at 8:25 am

    “Under bitches skin”??? How old is she? Who talks like that after middle school??

    Reply
  15. Kathgal says:
    May 25, 2020 at 8:28 am

    When I saw this picture without a heading on it the other day I thought it was Leona Lewis, the singer from the UK.

    Reply
  16. Potato says:
    May 25, 2020 at 8:41 am

    All the money in the world and her own clothing line yet the girl still can’t find a top that fits properly. Bless.

    Reply
  17. smcollins says:
    May 25, 2020 at 8:45 am

    I had no idea that was her without her name mentioned. Obviously she’s had a mountain of work done but I think these photos are more a combination of heavy filters and photoshop. It’s like she (they) thinks if she keeps posting these insanely altered photos that eventually our eyes will somehow be tricked into seeing this same image when she’s out in public, not able to alter & hide her real appearance, like some weird psychological warfare on our sight. It’s just sad. Really, really sad. I do like her hair, though, if that’s even real.

    Reply

