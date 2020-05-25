The Sussexes gave each other ‘meaningful’ cotton gifts for their anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been minding their business for months in LA, and the fools at the Daily Mail, Express and the Sun haven’t been able to deal with that. The Mail just ran a story about how evil Meghan and poor, hapless Harry have “cost” the British taxpayer £44million. Yes, the DM apparently hired (or simply paid) a forensic auditor to review one (false) version of the Sussexes’ expenses and that’s how they came up with that number. I wonder if the forensic accountant wants to take a swing at the Duke of York’s finances, because that’s something I would genuinely want to read, rather than this unhinged racist bilge full of false data. All of this builds to one inevitable conclusion: how dare Harry and Meghan have nice things and how dare they leave us when we were hurling abuse at them constantly?
In happier news, “someone” confirmed Harry and Meghan’s anniversary activities to People Magazine. We previously heard that Meghan gave Harry a card and he gave her flowers and a ring. Not so fast! People’s sources say that M&H gave each other meaningful gifts based on cotton, which is the traditional “gift” for a second anniversary.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry go the extra mile when it comes to gift-giving! The couple, who just celebrated two years of marriage, “always give each other incredibly romantic gifts,” a source tells PEOPLE. And Meghan made her husband’s birthday last September extra special by bringing back memories of the trip they took to Africa when they first started dating in 2016.
“Last year, for Harry’s birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard,” the source says. “It’s a place that means so much to them — and to Harry in particular — so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love.”
Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, celebrated their second anniversary this week by exchanging meaningful presents. “They love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts,” another source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him.”
The source continues, “This year, they both gave each other gifts based on ‘cotton.’ Undoubtedly, it was a very creative and romantic gesture as all their gifts are to one another.”
According to the wedding site The Knot, “Cotton’s woven threads symbolize how you become more interconnected as time goes on and learn to be more flexible.”
This kind of thing just reminds me that it must be killing Meghan (a little bit) that she can’t post some inspo anniversary stuff on social media this year. It’s killing me too, Meghan! Just launch your new Instagram so we can see your cryptic anniversary riddles! What were the cotton gifts they gave each other? My guess is that she went for something super-personalized and likely handmade. He probably went for romantic/sexy but store-bought. Also… for the first anniversary, Meghan wrote out the wedding speech? I guess she did it in her calligraphy. That’s very romantic.
This sounds like fanfiction. I don’t think People magazine is a go-to source for the Sussexes anymore.
Omid Scobie wrote an article saying basically the same thing as people. He’s never been one to spread lies about the Sussexes.
Why no stories about what the future future king and queen’s anniversary gifts?
So many different stories on what they gave each other,pretty sure they are now making shit up
Kaiser, as you have said before. A lot of “friendly” outlets have this same story (including Omid) so I believe that their PR person had this story out. Nothing wrong with that. A lot of celebrities use People Magazine for this. DM and The Sun didn’t have this story, it was mostly US magazines.
I can see the wedding speech gift, just because it fits into what we know of Meghan. The rest of it is hilarious though. They’re just assuming that it was something cotton-themed because that’s the traditional second anniversary. They have no clue.
I do think it’s funny in a sad way how the British tabloids just keep admitting over and over again that they need Harry and Meghan to get clicks and sell papers.
I vote for cotton sheets 🤣
Happy anniversary to them, long may they reign!
Cotton masks!
I’m waiting to hear what gift Archie gave his parents for their anniversary, how could the close source forget the most important gift from Archie.
The BM is so desperate, no clicks without Harry and Meghan.
The Brits got more pressing problems, BoJo and Dommic Cummings.
I can also add to this “expert guess reporting that she also baked him cookies with letter H & M! 😂
What happened to their earlier guess of “Meghan baking mash cake”??The lengths these publications go through just to generate clicks🤦♀️even omid wrote some margaritas story. I know we’re all STARVING for Sussexs content but lets not take this as fact. Take it with a huge pinch of salt.
They make Meghan sound like a Instagram influencer stereotype.
Once again: I hope they managed to enjoy their anniversary. It’s been a stressful 2 years of marriage