Joe Biden apologizes for ‘you ain’t black’ gaffe on a radio show on Friday

One of the dumbest moments in the 2008 election cycle was when, in early 2007, Joe Biden referred to then-Senator Barack Obama as “clean” and “articulate.” It was a thing, and it became a larger discussion about racial microaggressions and racist dog-whistles and such. At the end of the day, Obama used it as a teachable moment and Biden apologized and clarified and then more than a year later, Obama chose Biden as his VP. This current situation feels like another one of those moments: Biden says something racially problematic, there’s a sh-tstorm, he apologizes and it becomes another larger teachable moment. So what happened? Biden said that if you can’t decide whether to vote for him or for Trump, “you ain’t black.”
Joe Biden told a popular African-American radio host Friday morning that anyone struggling to decide whether to support him or President Donald Trump in the general election “ain’t black.” The presumptive Democratic nominee’s comment came at the end of an at times tense interview with Charlamagne tha God on “The Breakfast Club.” A staffer interjected that Biden needed to go, and Charlamagne shot back: “You can’t do that to black media!”
“I do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at 6 o’clock,” Biden said, referring to his wife Jill Biden apparently needing to use the broadcast studio they’ve built in their basement in Delaware as the coronavirus pandemic has knocked Biden off the campaign trail. Glancing at his watch, Biden said, “uh oh, I’m in trouble.”
Charlamagne told Biden that he should come to the studio in New York City for another interview, telling the former vice president that “we’ve got more questions.”
“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”
Charlemagne responded, “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact, I want something for my community.”
“Take a look at my record, man!” Biden shot back.
I’m including the video clip below, at the end of the post. I cringed. Even though I understood the point Biden was trying to make, it was bad and it didn’t land. Hours later, Biden apologized:
Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, apologized Friday afternoon for telling a radio host that black voters torn between voting for him and President Trump “ain’t black,” remarks that ignited a firestorm online.
“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Mr. Biden said in a call with the U.S. Black Chambers. “I shouldn’t have been so cavalier.” He later said that he had not been expected to join the call, a possible sign of a hastily arranged appearance.
“I don’t take it for granted at all,” he said later Friday. “No one, no one, should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background. There are African-Americans who think that Trump was worth voting for. I don’t think so, I’m prepared to put my record against his. That was the bottom line and it was, it was really unfortunate.”
There was a sh-tstorm on Twitter and #BidenIsRacist was trending on-and-off for days. In my opinion, Joe Biden is a far from perfect ally to many demographics (the African-American community, women) but I also think I’d rather vote for an imperfect ally who has shown the willingness to admit he’s wrong and an ability to learn from his mistakes, rather than a guy who throws a Nazi rally at a Ford plant and talks about “good bloodlines.” I’m also including some tweets I liked about the Biden situation.
The issue wasn’t what Joe Biden said, because it was accurate. The issue was that it came from Biden. It also was clearly a joke that didn’t land. But I’m wondering where all this outrage was yesterday when y’all president declared his public devotion to a Nazi sympathizer.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 22, 2020
Joe Biden is going to be on Red Table Talk before the end of the summer at this rate.
— Sylvia (@SylviaObell) May 22, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Compared to all the horrible things Trump says Biden’s comment was harmless. And Biden did apologized in a heartfelt way, what more do we want from our future President?
As someone on Twitter said, if you add up all of Joe Biden’s gaffe’s over his entire life, it would add up to one Trump press conference.
The passes that Trump gets for “being Trump” are mind blowing. The double standard is unreal. I’m glad Jemele Hill called it out. More people need to shut it down like she did.
Exactly. Where’s the outrage at Trumps remarks yesterday about Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Stacy Abrams?
I’m voting for him, but WHAT WAS HE THINKING? Yeah, I know Trump has said and done worse – but c’mon Joe. What a stupid thing to say.
I think the problem with Biden is that he doesn’t think … he’s never had to, and has just continued to succeed. He’s certainly not going to change at 99, or however old he is now.
EDIT: Just to add that even with that, of course if I was American I would vote for him and not the other fool. It’s just important not to be blind about who you’re supporting
Short of taking an AK47 to a crowd, there’s almost nothing Joe Biden can do to justify voting for the rotten orange. Joe can be a bit of an idiot and he really shouldn’t have won the party’s nomination.
Still he is 1,000,000,0000,0000% better than the monster currently in the White House. I keep trying to imagine what he would do in a second term where he has no more fucks to give.
We’re depending on you guys, Americans, don’t let the world down (again!😉)
I hope Joe’s chooses a running mate soon, makes few comments only directed by a campaign manager, takes a back seat and does not interfere with a female VP candidate who needs to take the lead.
You know what? Maybe this is a good thing. What he said was horrible, but maybe this will force his hand and he will choose a black woman as VP instead of a white woman. Which would be a really good thing, even if it originates from a bad thing. Yes, it may feel like a consolation prize after what he just did. But it’s what a lot of us want. Lemonade from lemons and all.
I consider it a gaffe, Joe speaks without thinking. I’m from CA voted for Kamala Harris, love to see her as VP. Watching her at the impeachment hearings further cemented my belief she would be a good choice.
Yeah the comment was bad but Bidens brain is slowly slipping out the back of his head, he just needs to make it to November 3rd with an agreeable VP. How is Charlamagne still a thing though? When did he become some exclusive must-do interview type? Why is Joe giving that troll the time of day?
His brain is slipping out of the back of his head? Yes the guy is old but in no way do his gaffes come close to Trump’s constant incoherence and complete ignorance. Please stop.
Biden has been making these gaffes his entire life. This is so Biden. Isn’t there a show That’s so Raven? Well Joe can have a show, That’s so Biden. But this is who the primary voters said we have to have, so I don’t want to hear about it now. He wasn’t my pick. But I have to dance with him.
One tweet that made me laugh:
“Charlamagne is a Russian now. I don’t make the rules. ‘
Gaffe machine Joe Biden, shut up. Just shut up, for Christ’s sake. Shut up and let the rest of us do the work, before you talk your way into a 2nd trump term! 🙏😣
I have a lot of thoughts on this but I’ve learned to save them for my zoom happy hours. The only thing I’ll say here is this was the death knell for anyone hoping Warren or Klobuchar would be the VP pick.
Not necessarily. Give it a few more weeks and people will have moved on from it as they usually do.
I cannot believe this is the Democratic nominee.
I feel like at this point Trumper‘s are grabbing onto anything. You know and I know that one or two of Bidens gaffes are in no way a direct comparison to all of the horrible horrible things Trump has said and done in his lifetime. Just consider one of Trumps speeches. The awful Troll man has yet to ever offer a sincere apology. F him and F anyone that dares to criticize Biden.
Biden is being Biden. Guaranteed he’ll say more stupid stuff before November 3 that he’ll have to apologize for. It’s unfortunate that our choices are two old white men. One the spawn of Satan and the other Grandpa with no filter.
I will say as an older African American, I’m not in an uproar about what Biden said. Older black voters aren’t sweating Biden’s comments because we’ve lived through worse. I do think folks have let a damn white nationalist have a field day with this thanks to fake outrage. (Anyone see Trump & Cos. fundraising ad about this? #YouAintBlack). I mean the fact that Charlamagne the God is being treated like some serious voice for black voices is offensive. The same man that sold drugs, raped a 15 year old while she was unconscious and still calls Tomi Lahren a friend is now someone that is the voice for black folks? Please.
I’m voting for him and will be volunteering for Democrats but man oh man do I miss Warren.
He is trying to be all folksy and down home bc he thinks that’s how you speak with an African American host. ‘Man’ and ‘you ain’t’ etc. It’s condescending and offensive if you ask me. It shouldn’t be minimized.
He also lied about being endorsed by the NAACP everytime he’s run. They’ve never endorsed him.
I got what he was trying to say but he A) was the wrong person to say it because no white person should tell a black person how to vote B) he said it all wrong and C) it shows a serious miscalculation for him to make these statements.
No white person should tell a black person how.to.Be.Black
He’s an old white man with a history of saying stupid shit. What exactly are we surprised about? And if we PoC want more for our communities we can stop voting for liberals who have economic platforms identical to the platforms of republicans in the 1970’s. The Democratic Party has been hoodwinked by Milton Friedman and his acolytes. Economic justice and racial just must go hand in hand. And Joe “no Medicare for all under any circumstances” is not the guy for the job. He’s what we got so I’ll vote for him, but only for the Supreme Court seat.