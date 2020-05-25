“Lena Headey clarifies some things about Cersei’s pregnancy storyline” links

Lena Headey confirms that at one point in the final seasons of Game of Thrones, Cersei actually was pregnant. Ugh. [Pajiba]

Two dudes play Aha’s “Take On Me” on a washing machine. [Dlisted]

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West celebrate six years of marriage. [Just Jared]

Are you into Lady Gaga + Ariana Grande? [LaineyGossip]

Swedish royals play with bees. [Go Fug Yourself]

This is why hair salons should not be opening up any time soon. [Towleroad]

Vice examines the 5G conspiracies. [OMG Blog]

Cheetah cubs at the National Zoo! [Jezebel]

Hilary Duff is not a sex trafficker. [The Blemish]

Amanda Bynes gives an update on her life. [Seriously OMG]