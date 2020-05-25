“Lena Headey clarifies some things about Cersei’s pregnancy storyline” links

Lena Headey confirms that at one point in the final seasons of Game of Thrones, Cersei actually was pregnant. Ugh. [Pajiba]
Two dudes play Aha’s “Take On Me” on a washing machine. [Dlisted]
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West celebrate six years of marriage. [Just Jared]
Are you into Lady Gaga + Ariana Grande? [LaineyGossip]
Swedish royals play with bees. [Go Fug Yourself]
This is why hair salons should not be opening up any time soon. [Towleroad]
Vice examines the 5G conspiracies. [OMG Blog]
Cheetah cubs at the National Zoo! [Jezebel]
Hilary Duff is not a sex trafficker. [The Blemish]
Amanda Bynes gives an update on her life. [Seriously OMG]
How is this new news? I always thought she was pregnant with Jaime’s child again and was looking for partner to pin it on when she died.