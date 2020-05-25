“Lena Headey clarifies some things about Cersei’s pregnancy storyline” links
  • May 25, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Bristol

Lena Headey confirms that at one point in the final seasons of Game of Thrones, Cersei actually was pregnant. Ugh. [Pajiba]
Two dudes play Aha’s “Take On Me” on a washing machine. [Dlisted]
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West celebrate six years of marriage. [Just Jared]
Are you into Lady Gaga + Ariana Grande? [LaineyGossip]
Swedish royals play with bees. [Go Fug Yourself]
This is why hair salons should not be opening up any time soon. [Towleroad]
Vice examines the 5G conspiracies. [OMG Blog]
Cheetah cubs at the National Zoo! [Jezebel]
Hilary Duff is not a sex trafficker. [The Blemish]
Amanda Bynes gives an update on her life. [Seriously OMG]

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Bristol

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to ““Lena Headey clarifies some things about Cersei’s pregnancy storyline” links”

  1. I am Mimi says:
    May 25, 2020 at 10:41 am

    How is this new news? I always thought she was pregnant with Jaime’s child again and was looking for partner to pin it on when she died.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment