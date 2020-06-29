Donald Trump ‘knows he’s losing’ & he tweeted a supporter yelling ‘White Power’

In addition to issuing some sweaty denials that he was briefed on Russia killing American soldiers in Afghanistan, Donald Trump spent the weekend doing some of his favorite activities: golfing and tweeting white supremacist sh-t. Trump tweeted and deleted a video from a protest in The Villages in Florida, a senior community which is apparently now a hotbed of protests and MAGA crap. Some anti-Trump protesters yelled at a MAGA douche, and the MAGA douche yelled “White power!” Because that’s the point of all of this. Trump isn’t dog-whistling. He’s saying and tweeting this sh-t outright. Because he’s a white supremacist.
Trump tweeting out a supporter screaming "White Power."
We already knew this, but clearly #TrumpIsARacist pic.twitter.com/PbQBrY9CBy
— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) June 28, 2020
Speaking of how pathetic he is, Politico has a new story about how “Donald Trump knows he’s losing.” Some highlights:
The president has privately come to that grim realization in recent days, multiple people close to him told POLITICO, amid a mountain of bad polling and warnings from some of his staunchest allies that he’s on course to be a one-term president. Trump has endured what aides describe as the worst stretch of his presidency, marred by widespread criticism over his response to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide racial unrest. His rally in Oklahoma last weekend, his first since March, turned out to be an embarrassment when he failed to fill the arena.
What should have been an easy interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday horrified advisers when Trump offered a rambling, non-responsive answer to a simple question about his goals for a second term. In the same appearance, the normally self-assured president offered a tacit acknowledgment that he might lose when he said that Joe Biden is “gonna be your president because some people don’t love me, maybe.” In the hours after the interview aired, questions swirled within his inner circle about whether his heart was truly in it when it comes to seeking reelection.
Trump has time to rebound, and the political environment could improve for him. But interviews with more than a half-dozen people close to the president depicted a reelection effort badly in need of direction — and an unfocused candidate who repeatedly undermines himself.
“Under the current trajectory, President Trump is on the precipice of one of the worst electoral defeats in modern presidential elections and the worst historically for an incumbent president,” said former Trump political adviser Sam Nunberg, who remains a supporter. Nunberg pointed to national polls released by CNBC and New York Times/Siena over the past week showing Trump receiving below 40 percent against Biden.
If Trump’s numbers erode to 35 percentage points over the next two weeks, Nunberg added, “He’s going to be facing realistically a 400-plus electoral vote loss and the president would need to strongly reconsider whether he wants to continue to run as the Republican presidential nominee.”
Politico goes on to say that Trump wants Jared Kushner to take over more of the daily operations of the campaign, which… I mean, lol. Jared is already in charge of the coronavirus, the Middle East, all White House operations and staffing, and now he’s in charge of the campaign? That might be the biggest signal of Trump’s self-destructive tendencies – he truly doesn’t care about winning, he’s handing everything to Jared.
There’s always a lot of breast-beating in discussions about how badly Trump is polling and how much his administration sucks and all of that. Like, I get it, we’re supposed to stay agitated and active and we can’t get complacent at all. But I personally love these stories for the pleasant, momentary hit of joy. There’s too little joy in the world. Just give yourself one or two minutes of pleasure every day and think about how much Trump sucks and how HE KNOWS he sucks.
I think he is doing these things to self-destruct. Basically, if he is going to lose he is going to do it Bigly.
STILL…make sure to VOTE! Lots of people thought HC was a shoo-in and either didn’t vote or logged a “protest” vote for someone else. We can’t let that happen again.
This is what scares me. Nothing is a done deal until all the votes are counted.
THIS!
If he loses the Florida retiree/village vote in Nov he knows he’s done.
Am I the only one worried that the Russians are going to hack this election worse than 2016? There are zero policies in place to stop that from happening.
With apologies to Gwen Stefani in advance, he’s President Hollaback Girl. Cause this shit is bananas. B-a-n-a-n-a-s.
He claims he didn’t hear it. But it was in the video at the start, very clear. And it was up for hours before he deleted.
So… if he’s telling the truth (big if) he clearly retweets videos he doesn’t actually watch. Or he’s so used to hearing/thinking “white power” he doesn’t notice it. And his staff doesn’t check his twitter feed properly, or is too scared or dumb to call him out.
If he’s lying (most probable), this was a dog whistle to his Neo-Nazi base. Or intentional distraction from the myriad of screwups he’s involved in right now
None of it is s good look. I am continually astounded this man has followers.
He makes no sense. The old white man educated to high school is his audience. If he was serious about winning he would tell his high risk covid group to wear masks and beg their children to take them out of nursing homes.
I want to live so I pray the Republicans allow him to be their candidate and everyone gets up and votes him and his Republican cronies out of office. I hate him, his VP and Mitch. They can all go to hell.
He’s racist, and always has been. But his handlers have him blast out this racist stuff to distract from the administrations failures and ongoing criming. He’s just capturing headlines so no one will talk about the Russian bounties and coronavirus. As for if he’ll resign, I’m sure he would if he can engineer pardons. He’s tired of pretending to be president. I still believe he’s just the help and not in charge of anything at all, so I guess it all depends on what McConnell and big money people like the Mercers are working out behind the scenes.
It’s still so early. I’m cautiously optimistic BUT it’s too early. I keep remembering that the access Hollywood tape came out a month before the election.
Also just read the Obama piece in the New York Times interesting take on his growing involvement with the Biden campaign.
FYI
please do not listen to the polls.
get out and vote.
the polls including the new york times poll in 2016 said hillary clinton was set to win.
don’t be apathetic.
it’s what trump and republicans are counting on.
vote as if your life depends on it.
because it does.
to all of the people who didn’t vote and said ‘it doesn’t matter who’s president’, you’re responsible for where we are now as a country and how we’ve been instructed to deal with the pandemic from the top down.
is biden perfect? no.
but vote for biden in november.
as voltaire is credited as saying,
please ‘don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good’.
Yes, the only pleasure I take is the hope that he’s miserable all.the.fricking.time.