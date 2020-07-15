Ghislaine Maxwell was denied bail, she has to stay in jail until her 2021 trial

Ghislaine Maxwell appeared virtually for her arraignment yesterday in New York. In a video-linkup, a federal judge heard arguments on whether or not Maxwell should be released on bond pending her trial. Maxwell’s lawyers said they would be interested in a $5 million bond, a surrender of all of her passports, and a “house arrest” at a luxury Manhattan hotel. The judge listened to both sides and then issued a careful ruling of Bitch You Thought.
A federal judge denied bail Tuesday for Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime confidant of disgraced financier and convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying she posed a “substantial” risk of flight before her trial on sexual exploitation charges. The judge set a tentative trial date of July 12, 2021. Maxwell was arrested on July 2 after being indicted in New York for allegedly recruiting and grooming underage girls in the 1990s to be sexually abused by Epstein. She entered a plea of not guilty at Tuesday’s hearing, which was held by video conference due the coronavirus pandemic.
“The combination of the seriousness of the crimes, the potential length of the sentence, the strength of the government’s case at this stage, the defendant’s foreign connections and the defendant’s substantial financial resources all create both the motive and the opportunity to flee,” U.S. District Court Judge Alison Nathan said. The risks of releasing Maxwell on bail, therefore, Judge Nathan concluded, “are simply too great.”
The judge ruled at the conclusion of the nearly three-hour hearing during which Maxwell’s lawyer argued that his client should be released on a strict bail package, while the government argued that no combination of factors short of detention could guarantee her appearance for trial.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe called Maxwell “the very definition of a flight risk.” She pointed to her substantial financial resources as well as her British and French citizenships, the latter being of particular note, Moe said, because France does not extradite its own citizens. The court also heard from two of Epstein’s alleged victims, both of whom urged the court to deny bail. One of the women, Annie Farmer, said she was 16 years old when she met Maxwell.
Maxwell’s lawyer also claimed that Maxwell was never on the run from authorities, that she was merely trying to live a quiet life away from the media speculation around her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Considering the FBI was reportedly tracking her for a YEAR, I think that’s debatable. Anyway, I’m glad bail was denied and that Ghislaine has to hang out in a detention center for the foreseeable future. Although, let’s be honest, it’s a pipe dream to think that Ghislaine will stay alive in the detention center for the next year. Come on. Look at the time, Ghislaine. It’s Spill Your Guts O’Clock.
I bet Andrew and the BRF are sweating now. A year is plenty of time to work out a squeal and deal. Throwing the Sussexes under the bus is not going to save the House of Windsor anymore.
If she has that much time.
How likely is prince Andrew to come testify?
It will not happen, Andrew spoke with a brit journalist who even tried to guide him into expressing sympathy for victims and could not- imagine if he is to sit with police? Even with a plethora of lawyers, Andrew is so dumb and spoiled, he would say something incriminating.
Say what you will of the Courtiers, but they are obssessed with their titles, pageantry and the Queen to the point they confuse the Windsors with England. They will do anything to protect this family and Andrew in particular.
The only way Andrew would sit with the police would be under his conditions and if he could get good press out of it.
Anyway, lots of thing can happen in one year. FFS, CHARLES can happen in one year. and this is the only scenario Andrew would be screwed.
They will be but he is small fish compared to some of other people – people who are far more dangerous than Prince Fat Fingers and Mummy.
Am betting that they will chuck the Cambridges under the bus to deflect from Andrew – I agree its not working using the Sussex’s, people aren’t really buying it.
Pressure’s on to give it up. Her trial date is July 2021. Three passports with different names, home wasn’t purchased directly by her, tin foil covering her phone in an attempt to hide where she was. Andy’s the little fish in the pond, the big one being Drumpf.
She was trying to hide. I read she moved 36 times in one year and wrapped her cell phone in foil to prevent it from being traced/traced. This was a women doing the most to hide and arrogantly thinking nothing would ever happen to her. Boohoo b!tch. Just hope she stays Alive.
She’s going to get Covid in jail. Like she’ll get it for real. She should be offered immunity to spill everything ASAP. She is vile. The rich men that create a market where people like her can operate are more vile. I’m sure her clients have already found another supplier.
Keep in mind that she sexually molested the children as well. I don’t think immunity should remotely be on the table.
I bet she’s regretting not “living a quiet life away from the media“ in France, right about now.
Next July??? HAH. She won’t even live through *this* July. Barr’s gonna suicide her with COVID-19. The perfect crime.
Lock her and throw away the key.
One of the reasons she was denied bail was because she was secretly married, according to federal prosecutors. What?! If this is true, there could be testimonial privileges, citizenship status, asset transfers, etc.
@Ocho Secretly married? To whom?
Do they have the death penalty in NY State, and will it ever be on the table? (I’m not talking about Barr/possible suiciding, obviously)
New York State got rid of the death penalty in the 1990s. But it’s a federal case so NY State rules don’t apply. But federal death penalty generally only sought in murder cases.
She wouldn’t say.
She absolutely was a flight risk and only right she stays in jail.
But yeah, she needs to ink that cooperation deal with the US Attorney in a hurry, as there’s zero chance she stays alive long enough to make it to trial next year. At least she has a shot in protective custody, although it’s far from a given.
She has a lot of power, and because of that I don’t think Epstein’s client list will ever come to light. She will either die or be protected. I know which option I favor…
Question: if France doesn’t extradite, and she has a French passport, why didn’t she go and hide there?
This makes me so happy.
Hope she sweats and freezes in her paper clothes, let her catch all the lice and bugs the jail has to offer and may she suffer from urinary infection every fricking day. Amen.