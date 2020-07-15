Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton are living together in Atlanta right now??

Last year, Tom Hiddleston did Betrayal in London and on Broadway. I commented several times on what appeared to be his physical chemistry and general vibe towards his pretty costar, Zawe Ashton. Then during last year’s US Open, Tom and Zawe looked very coupled up as they attended some matches together. The Sun said, just days later, that Tom had “really fallen” for Zawe and he was ready to settle down with her. We hadn’t heard much since then. Tom has apparently been in Atlanta since January, hard at work on the Loki series for Disney+. He maybe got stuck in America during the quarantine, which is remarkable to think about. And now it looks like Zawe has come to stay with him?
Tom Hiddleston’s pals insisted he wasn’t dating actress Zawe Ashton when they were first linked last year – so I’d love to hear their explanation of this. I can reveal the couple are now living together in the US city of Atlanta, ten months after The Sun told how they had started dating.
The Night Manager actor grew close to Fresh Meat star Zawe last year when they starred opposite each other in the West End play Betrayal, which later transferred to New York for a Broadway run. And now she has flown out to be with him in Atlanta, where he has set up home along with his beloved dog Bobby. He relocated there at the beginning of the year to shoot his Disney+ series Loki and has been forced to stay in lockdown ever since.
In recent days, Zawe has also been seen with him there, seemingly confirming they are an item. A source close to the couple said: “Tom and Zawe have stayed quiet about their relationship but she has spent the last few weeks with him in the US. They are very well suited and enjoy the quieter side of life away from the glitz and glamour of the showbiz world. Their lives are typically very busy, so spending time together while not working has been something they have both embraced. Tom has made a home in Atlanta during lockdown and he is expecting to spend the rest of the year there.”
I looked up Tom’s IG to see if there was any hint that he had spent all of 2020 in Atlanta, but there are no hints – post-Taylor Swift, Tom learned how to keep his private life locked down. That was a messy way to learn that lesson, huh? Anyway, he has posted some “pass the mic” content for BLM, so at least he’s paying attention to what’s happening. And now Zawe is in Atlanta with him! I wonder how long it was since they saw each other in person. I believed they were together for much of 2019 too, despite the vague denials. They just had a vibe. And they were clearly together to watch tennis in New York!
I love her!!!!
She killed it as Vod in Fresh Meat. Totally stole the show.
I didn’t even know they were a couple but they totally work!
Thanks Yamayo, I will check out Fresh Meat. I was looking for another series to binge. I love the British ones too.
Why is she wearing an 80s prom dress to a tennis match?
They make a beautiful couple. I hope this is true.
Good for them.
This makes me extremely happy. They seem very well-matched. Tom seems like a genuinely good dude in a sea of Hollywood scumbags and I’m always rooting for his happiness.
Side note: It must be freaky to get stuck in another country during a pandemic, especially a country that is handling it so poorly. Maybe he had to because they weren’t sure when filming would resume and if he’d be able to make it back into the US. Interesting.
She was there towards the end of January.
“Made a home” is whatever place Disney provides actors working on productions at the studio there. From the looks of it when he has done video stuff, it’s a basic long-stay hotel suite with generic furnishings and basic hotel artwork on the wall. He has been stuck there through the lockdown but has done UNICEF promos on Instagram and some Instagram Live and YouTube stuff with Josie Rourke and Deborah Findlay to promote the Coriolanus showings on National Theatre at Home and to fundraise for the British theatre community, which has been out of work for months.
This story broke because his dog got sick and someone working at the vet’s office posted video of them on her Facebook page. He did pose for pictures with the staff at the Vet’s office but those pictures were just him and the staff, no Zawe, no dog. The woman working for the vet took the video without permission and gave information about why the dog was there – all privacy violations.
Seeing how many longtime married couples are struggling in long-down, good for them in weathering through this trapped far from home.
She flew in with him to Atlanta in January of this year. Someone mentioned seeing her at the airport. There was a fuzzy picture of them at dinner in a restaurant a bit later. She then left Atlanta for a while, went to NYC and then possibly back to Atlanta and then to London for some stuff about her book coming out in paperback. Then in early March she stopped posting on IG. Some fans suspected she was in the US since she was liking SM posts at what would have been 2AM-5AM. She did post a lot during BLM protests, but nothing personal. But there were little hints – a guy met Tom and a woman and their dog in the park – stuff like that. She must have flown into Atlanta just before lockdown.
I hope this works out for them. She seems like a lovely and intelligent woman.
I rarely hope the Sun is accurate, but here we are! They’re so cute together!
I saw them interact in person when I saw Betrayal last November. Chemistry everywhere and thought they didn’t act like a couple just based on the rumors it kind of confirmed it for me.
All I can see is that they have the same chin.
By the way, those videos he did for UNICEF and the one with Josie Rourke show why his hair got so long by the end of Betrayal. He dyed it black so he wouldn’t have to wear a wig every day for Loki. It would probably be cut by now if not for the COVID shooting delay. He was supposed to be shooting a Netflix series by now, a political thriller called White Stork. And Zawe has a role in the Handmaid’s Tale which was supposed to shoot in Toronto.