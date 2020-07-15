Will Smith and Jada source: ‘This wouldn’t even be a story if they weren’t famous’



Late on Friday, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith released their very special Red Table Talk episode where they discussed Jada’s relationship with a young musician named August Alsina. August released a song in 2019 thought to be about Jada, and their relationship was hiding in plain sight – he posted photos of her on his social media and he posed with her at the 2016 BET Awards. He first met her through her son, Jaden, in 2015 and while it’s unknown how long they were together, when August revealed their relationship a couple of weeks ago he said he was with Jada for “years” and that he loved her deeply. On RTT Jada characterized the relationship like a fling that made her feel good, she called it an “entanglement” and she focused more on her feelings, and relationship with Will. They said they were split up at the time, that it wasn’t because of August, and that Will thought they wouldn’t speak again. It felt like they were glossing over everything August said, which was that Jada broke his heart. Now US Magazine has some insider quotes about Will and Jada’s decision to come to the red table about it. Some of the quotes are dumb, particularly the line I put in the title:

No regrets. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are content after speaking their truth and discussing their past breakup in public after August Alsina‘s affair claims, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are a very vulnerable and open pair, and they felt this was the best move for their family,” the insider explains. “This wouldn’t even be a story if they weren’t famous — it’s a normal situation — break up, get back together.” “It’s really frustrating to the whole family that their personal life is blasted out into the open, but they’re used to it,” the source tells Us. “But when you look at the facts, Will and Jada’s situation is something that any normal couple could go through. Couples go through things, really hard things, but when it’s true love, they reconcile and come out of it stronger.”

[From US Weekly]

This is some publicist-issued nonsense. Also of course it would not be a story if they weren’t famous, why are they even mentioning that? Yes it’s “normal” for couples to have problems, but Jada has made a cottage industry out of airing her dirty laundry and Will is in on it too. There’s still a whole closetful they haven’t shown us. They don’t owe us anything, but it’s like they want the illusion of transparency without the vulnerability or work required. It’s all about them and their egos. August was so much more believable and open and I hope he’s able to find a relationship with someone who is emotionally available for him.