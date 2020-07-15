Will Smith and Jada source: ‘This wouldn’t even be a story if they weren’t famous’

Late on Friday, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith released their very special Red Table Talk episode where they discussed Jada’s relationship with a young musician named August Alsina. August released a song in 2019 thought to be about Jada, and their relationship was hiding in plain sight – he posted photos of her on his social media and he posed with her at the 2016 BET Awards. He first met her through her son, Jaden, in 2015 and while it’s unknown how long they were together, when August revealed their relationship a couple of weeks ago he said he was with Jada for “years” and that he loved her deeply. On RTT Jada characterized the relationship like a fling that made her feel good, she called it an “entanglement” and she focused more on her feelings, and relationship with Will. They said they were split up at the time, that it wasn’t because of August, and that Will thought they wouldn’t speak again. It felt like they were glossing over everything August said, which was that Jada broke his heart. Now US Magazine has some insider quotes about Will and Jada’s decision to come to the red table about it. Some of the quotes are dumb, particularly the line I put in the title:
No regrets. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are content after speaking their truth and discussing their past breakup in public after August Alsina‘s affair claims, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.
“They are a very vulnerable and open pair, and they felt this was the best move for their family,” the insider explains. “This wouldn’t even be a story if they weren’t famous — it’s a normal situation — break up, get back together.”
“It’s really frustrating to the whole family that their personal life is blasted out into the open, but they’re used to it,” the source tells Us. “But when you look at the facts, Will and Jada’s situation is something that any normal couple could go through. Couples go through things, really hard things, but when it’s true love, they reconcile and come out of it stronger.”
This is some publicist-issued nonsense. Also of course it would not be a story if they weren’t famous, why are they even mentioning that? Yes it’s “normal” for couples to have problems, but Jada has made a cottage industry out of airing her dirty laundry and Will is in on it too. There’s still a whole closetful they haven’t shown us. They don’t owe us anything, but it’s like they want the illusion of transparency without the vulnerability or work required. It’s all about them and their egos. August was so much more believable and open and I hope he’s able to find a relationship with someone who is emotionally available for him.
photos are screenshots from RTT and credit Avalon.red
The whole thing with Keke Palmer has made me think August may not be absolute angel he’s been depicted as, but I do still think he was used and discarded by a much more powerful, older individual (who was his friend’s MOM!)
+1 – his light and love was nowhere to be seen in his response to Keke.
None of it seems healthy from here but I’m putting it on the 40 year olds to know better.
Lol of course no one would care if they were just ordinary citizens. I don’t think anybody really cares anyway
If you don’t want to talk about your personal life, then why did you start a show to talk about your personal life? No one would even know at her RTT if they weren’t famous.
If it was Will having an affair with a decades younger women with mental health issues that he wanted to ‘help’ then ended up sleeping with and throwing under the bus to protect his reputation, it would be called for what it is; an abuse of power and trust. She’s gross and making it all about herself makes it even grosser.
+1
Self important jackasses.
And I was appalled at how she reframed the relationship to totally discount him, his age, and his vulnerability.
Yeah the public wouldn’t care but trust me their friends/acquaintances would. I remember when I was a kid and another kid at my schools parents got divorced it was huge. Because the mom was seen publicly at Aspen with her ski instructor/bf and didn’t hide it in front of people. Mind you the husband had a mistress or two but we all knew they had an agreement to be discreet. He divorced her and had proof of an affair and she didnt have proof of his and she lost millions. Trust me it was huge. Doesn’t matter any story like this will have interest, just depends on the scale.
I thought the only possible reason that they chose to do the RTT was to address what Jada was truly getting heat for ,which was seemingly taking advantage of some starry eyed troubled youngster seeking their guidance and help with recovery, they didnt even mention that part,so they could have just ignored the uproar like they have been for the last 20 years.
Pet hate: “speaking their truth.” Urgh
Omg i think Khloe Kardashian made me hate that term.
I don’t know what it is, but they really rub me the wrong way, and probably I am old but having a talkshow where you share your dirty laundry with the public, or you discuss about sex toys with your daughter, it’s something a Kardashian would do.
Will worked with Margot Robbie in 2014 on the film Focus & in 2015 on the film Suicide Squad. It is rumored that they had an affair during that period. Jada “just wanting to feel good again” & hit back at her cheating spouse has an affair with August. Her extramarital relationship lasts a few years. Will travels around & dates other women during this period. I feel like Jada once alluded to her feelings about Robbie in 2018 on RTT when she explained how white women with blonde hair trigger her & Will declined to work on the Suicide Squad sequel. I’m connecting all the dots!! Lol
Always blame the other woman, and not your husband. Eyeroll.
I’m just internet sleuthing in an effort to procrastinate paying my taxes not playing the blame game.
At the end of the day, I think she is an incredibly selfish woman who got exposed for being sloppy, not realizing she was dismantling that aura of self-righteous enlightenment she been peddling and now they have to play clean-up. Do I think Will is any less selfish, of course not. They both got to play a part to save the brand, plus does she strike you as someone who would go down by herself when she knows where the bodies are buried? Anybody whether the local neighborhood know-it-all or the president gets scrutiny when the cracks in they seemingly perfect foundation gets exposed, why would this be any different? I’ve learned to be weary of people who would rather deflect than be accountable for their actions and this, including that interview, still reek of that. Yes it’s none of our business, but you can’t have your cake and eat it too thinking you can filter what you put out there for consumption.