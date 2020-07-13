Jada Pinkett admits romance with August Alsina: ‘A different kind of entanglement’

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have released their Red Table Talk episode where they discuss August Alsina’s claim that he had a relationship with Jada. It’s just Will and Jada sitting at the table and of course they did not call or include August at all, like Jada has done in past episodes where she addressed issues she’s had with people. As background, August, now 27, spilled his heart out during an interview, saying that he’d had a relationship with Jada that lasted years, that she was his first and so far only true love (my words, but that’s basically what he said) and that leaving Jada “broke” him. We know that August was 22 when he started seeing Jada, but we don’t know how long it lasted. He also made it clear that Jada and Will were separated at the time and said that Will gave him his blessing to see Jada.
Of course Jada talked around things, barely mentioned August or his feelings and made it all about her. She also mirrored August’s words about being “broken” when it ended, although I’m pretty sure she broke up with him. (She didn’t say that explicitly, just that August cut off contact with her and she didn’t blame him for that.) Jada and Will did discuss the fact that they were separated at the time and that things were tough for them. Will said that while he didn’t explicitly give August his blessing he could see where August would get that impression about it. I did watch this whole RTT, you guys owe me, but I didn’t want to transcribe it myself so here’s part of the BBC’s writeup:
Speaking to [Will] on her Facebook show Red Table Talk, [Jada] said that the relationship happened while the pair were separated.
“We were over,” she says. “From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”
[Will] then presses her, saying “an entanglement? A relationship.”
“I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken,” she countered…
[Jada] had not spoken to [August] in years, she added.
[Will] asked her what she felt she was looking for in the “interaction” with [August] about four-and-a-half years ago.
“I just wanted to feel good,” she replied, as her husband nodded sympathetically. “It had been so long since I had felt good.”
Now the couple are back together, [Jada] said they had reached a place of “unconditional love…”
“We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life,” they said in a quote derived from Smith’s Bad Boys movies.
How many times do you think they rehearsed that “bad marriage for life” quote? They’re both actors so it probably didn’t take long but they definitely planned it. There was so much psychobabble and talking around things in that interview. Jada downplayed her relationship with August. acted like it’s been over for ages and like she’s surprised he’s even talking about it. They didn’t talk about how significant a relationship it was to August at all, which was the whole point of his interview. It also took them a while to put this out because they wanted to get their stories straight, to quote my friend Zakia, who also told me they were trying to paint Will as a victim here when that’s hardly the case. Karen told me Will has has much to lose as Jada does and surely has his secrets too. I’m sure Will had a sidepiece or three, he just made sure they’re not talking.
Oh and Will and Jada claimed they “never said anything” in response to August’s interview, but they did, they both initially denied it with separate brief statements by their publicists. Jada’s said August’s interview was “absolutely not true” and Will’s rep told The Sun that the story was “wrong.”
50 Cent sent some stupid DMs to Will so Will responded appropriately. The fact that 50 still doesn’t know what he did and then posted this says so much.
All I have to say is I find Red Table Talk and the idea of this family airing all their dirty laundry for clicks as though they’re reality TV stars to be extremely bizarre. It’s thirsty and obnoxious and it shocks me they’re not called out more for what a weird thing this show is.
AGREED!
They are usually talking with other people about specific issues. Not every episode is like this one. I usually find it pretty enjoyable and enlightening to watch although I will say that Will and Jada both appear to have egos as big as THE MOON. I love her mom and Willow on the show. It’s a good balance.
I don’t think this helped them in any way.
The memes are amazing though! And a part of me can’t believe that a celebrity of Will’s caliber “had” to do this.
What is this blow her back out thing? I’ve seen it on twitter a lot. Did she use that term? If it’s being used in a generally speaking kind of matter, it’s disgusting and misogynistic. Sex is not something men DO to women, and cause them physical harm.
It’s simply a slang term for sex which has been used for years, no different from “hit it” or “I’d hit that” which is used on this site often…
To be clear, I personally don’t care for either term. But people use it to simply mean sex, nothing more, nothing less.
Well, when you get to be my age, it’s kind of accurate for women and men. When he asks if you remembered to take The Pill, he means Advil🤣
I have enjoyed Will and Jada onscreen, but damn their personal lives are messy. I am just going to keep watching them do their thing professionally and ignore all their behind the scenes garbage. That’s just the best way to enjoy these entertainers. If there’s one thing this pandemic has revealed about the lot of them, very very few of them are secure and have their heads on straight.
They’re a really weird couple (to me) but I guess whatever works for them.
So do we know for sure if August was originally a friend of their son? If so that makes me nauseous. This couple tried to discredit his story which is scummy. They could have stayed quiet.
At this point 50 has become quite skilled at showing his ass, it’s become sort of entertaining in a fkd up way. But consider I live in Florida so and feeling all kinds of pissy at everything and everybody.
Maybe the situation was as simple as Jada and Will breaking up and making up as they go along, and enjoying this weird dynamic , as it is their right, and Jada wanting to ” feel good” aka to have a sexual relationship with August and him being naive enough to fall in love with her and not see that she would be back with Will the moment she was done with him?
Of course, they did not want to be that blunt, but that is my reading of the situation…as for August : Jesus, he just wanted to get something out of it, apparently.
50 cent is a misogynist, self hating POS who was just looking to provoke Will. 50 cent is nothing more than bully. Will has been cheating on her for years so I don’t have sympathy for any of them. JPS speaks in word salads and thinks no one can figure out what she is saying. I believe they haven’t lived as husband and wife for years and whatever “arrangement” they had was their business. I think this young man caught feelings for her and she ended it.
She longs for everyone to think she’s deep. Lol
Just amazing. ..
I took it as Jada and Will decided they were going to get back together and August was upset and never spoke to her again, which would explain why Jada said she didn’t blame him for cutting her out.
Talk about treating August, like he is an object and not a human being who it would appear, genuinely loved her If what he has said is even half true. Classic narcissistic behaviour.
Normally this is the part where I’d say it’s none of my business…but since she decided to make it everyone’s business (wtf?): I am wondering if they don’t in fact have an open marriage and there was some kind of a separation, or if they just feel that admitting to an open marriage would be a step too far for the general public?
I didn’t watch so initially I was super-confused by all the “entanglement“ memes. Oh Lordy.
She didn’t decide to make this everyone’s business. I can’t fathom why they felt like they had to respond at all is baffling to me, but I think they considered this matter over and buried.
At first, I thought it was refreshing for Will and Jada, often held up as black love inspiration, to be honest about how hard marriage can be. However in further reflection, Jada removes August’s voice in this RTT. She speaks nothing of the power and age imbalance, even if August was a willing participant. He didnt have the life experience to know not to catch feelings. He was also addicted to drugs, if I recall correctly, and the Smith family was supposed to be helping him through that. Did Jada take advantage of his vulnerable position? The passive nature if which she speaks to everything as if it “all just happened” is reductive and dismissive of her role.
I will say this gives more credence for me that will absolutely cheated with Margot Robbie. And that is what Jada meant when she said “You already got me back”. The timeline fits too
I was waiting for that table to rear its legs.
Oh, these people. They need to get over themselves.
Those texts are fake. I can almost guarantee that. As for the rest. Eh. Honestly? I dont actually care all that much. And the more I find out about August and how he’s treated other women the less I care about his sob story. I think he plays ar being wounded really well but just based on what went down between him and Keke Palmer? He’s garbage.
These two are complete whackadoos. That video was so awkward and definitely TMI. You could tell Will did not want to be there.
They totally did deny this young man’s claims and here they are admitting it? Gah, gross.
That tweet/meme about Jada and August… what do the headphones indicate?
I realize the August was a really young troubled man so I am not going to fault him, but for the rest of us GROWN UPS. Don’t mess with people who are separated. Don’t get involved in the marital games. Will and Jada were really the ones who were still entangled. A separation is not a divorce. It’s just not. A lot of the time there is still attachment and hurt and all sorts of things going on that being a 3rd party too will not bring happiness.
Why do actors think they’re interesting when they’re not acting? So boring.
And KeKe Palmer is getting sucked into this vortex of shame, doublespeak and stunting too………
I’m just here for the “entanglement” memes all over social media.
I think that Will may be a bad marriage for life kind of guy. I remember an interview (probably Barbara Walters) he did right after he married Jada. He said his first marriage ended because his wife wanted a divorce. She divorced him. Barbara asked if he’d still be married to her otherwise, and he said yes. I thought that was a super strange thing to say with a new wife present, but he said it. This whole talk show thing is bizarre. She needs to sto.
It would have been way better if she had sat there and said, I am sorry, I screwed up bad. I am sorry to all those I hurt. ETC. Instead of talking about how unhappy she was. The thing is Will cheated on her as well no? Isn’t it pretty much established that he had an affair with Margot Robbie or is that Gossip?
I know that Jada is to blame for getting involved with a mentally ill person, but maybe she didnt know how progressed exactly was August´s mental illness?
only now, after his (August´s) public airing his true mental state can everyone be assured he is a mental case.
I would blame fully Jade and maybe even Will, if August´s public announcements werent so manipulative.
If you know a mentally ill person closely, you cant be sure at first, if this person is really ill, bc they have their good periods.