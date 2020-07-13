Lisa Marie Presley’s only son Benjamin Keough, 27, has passed away

Benjamin Keough has died from what appears to be suicide. He was 27 years old, and best known as Lisa Marie Presley’s first son, and Riley Keough’s younger brother. He was unmarried and he is survived by his mother, his sister Riley and his half-siblings Harper and Finley.
Lisa Marie Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, has died. He was 27. The star’s rep, Roger Widynowski, tells PEOPLE that Lisa Marie is “beyond devastated” over the death of her son, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough.
“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Widynowski says. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”
Presley is also mother to actress daughter Riley Keough, 31, and 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.
According to a report from TMZ, Keough — the grandson of the late Elvis Presley — died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in Calabasas, California.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
In TMZ’s coverage, they talk about how Lisa Marie always said that Benjamin looked so much like her father, Elvis Presley. You can really see it in the photo of just the two of them – Benjamin really did get a lot of his grandfather’s face. People are sharing stories about how close Benjamin and Lisa Marie were as well. This is so heartbreaking. His poor family. Thoughts and prayers to them.
I wonder if he was a Scientologist as well. There’s conflicting reports about whether Lisa Marie still is, but Riley absolutely is still in the “church”
What in the world is happening this morning?? Back to back posts announcing a death. My heart now also goes out to Lisa Marie and her family. RIP Benjamin. Heartbreaking.
This must be absolutely devastating for Lisa Marie – she’s been through so much already. Wishing her & her family lots of strength!
Just a quick note though – Ben is also survived by his father, musician Danny Keough who was Lisa Maries first husband. He has been very involved with his kids & stayed friendly with Lisa Marie throughout the years. Hoping both parents can support each other during this difficult time.
He looks so sad in those photos. That poor boy. And if they were Scientologists, and perhaps wasn’t getting the proper help, it isn’t to say that that would have even been enough. Also, you can’t force someone to get help either. This is just all very sad.
That’s what I thought, too, that he looks so sad in these photos. And so much like Elvis, especially the eyes & nose.