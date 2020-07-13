Disney World is open again and there’s crowding, empty sanitizer and unclean rides

Social distancing Disney world style! pic.twitter.com/URYc3mwtAf
Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida opened again on Saturday, for the first time since March 16th. Disney has assured us, through their website and a creepy video, that they were going to keep guests safe by limiting attendance, requiring masks on everyone over two, and sanitizing everything. Of course since the made the reopening announcement six weeks ago, Florida is now the world’s epicenter of the pandemic. That did not stop Disney from reopening, and photos and videos coming out from the first day show that it did not go smoothly.
Here’s a compiled tweet of some of the first day fails. The woman who tweeted she has anxiety at the lines is a theme parks journalist, according to Deadline.
God this is bleak pic.twitter.com/1aSKOsV8jx
I found this over hour long video of Disney World’s reopening, taken on the first day. Skimming through it, people are sort-of socially distancing but it’s haphazard, some people are encroaching on other’s space and it’ looks very anxiety-inducing, to quote the tweet above.
Also, Walt Disney World Daily reports that Splash Mountain had to be evacuated for some reason, but that the wait times for rides were “average to low.”
Looks empty to me pic.twitter.com/dO3qArud8k
The “Together Again” shirts are selling out.
While most locations sold out of the popular “Together Again” Reopening Day t-shirts in Magic Kingdom, there are still plenty of options available in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/n8C4VV3QXH
“Mostly low crowd levels” don’t matter if people don’t socially distance.
PHOTOS: Magic Kingdom Reopens with Mostly Low Crowd Levels Throughout the Dayhttps://t.co/nqPkRHuMbV pic.twitter.com/c0FOJaxZBd
Oh and this is the free part of Disney, Disney Springs.
Compared to the theme parks, crowding at Disney Springs seems a big more intense, especially given that it's a weekend. pic.twitter.com/kZf6ZjwNb7
Disney isn’t the only culprit
How about Universal Studios Orlando? pic.twitter.com/449HzgHijW
They finally got the Disney World ad right. pic.twitter.com/avy2PUOQXQ
What could possibly be going on in your life that you feel the need to go to Disney World in the middle of a pandemic? smh
Not to mention in a state where cases are surging and the idiot governor is about as useful as trump.
Right? I’m guessing it’s all the people who have been yelling, without any reason, that “we need to open the country back up right now!” And they’ve probably not been following the rules at all, and with Florida being the epi-center, it’s going to be a disaster.
You couldn’t pay me enough to go there right now.
People are not taking it seriously. I had a friend of mine who lives in AL who doesn’t believe the numbers are as high as they are saying. She also said that she *only* knows 4 people who had it. 🙄
I can’t even fathom it. I just can’t. The secondhand anxiety I get from looking at these photos is real.
My aunt and her boyfriend are at Disney right now. Because otherwise they would have lost a lot of money and a Disney points. Of course I don’t agree with that reasoning.
I had to break my self quarantine to stay with my grandmother so they could go. I mean I could have not, but then she would have went to my parents house who just got back from another vacation at another hot spot. And while I work so I’m out and about, I’m able to keep social distance protocols so I guess I’m the better option.
I’m enjoying my time with my grandmother, especially since I’ve been self isolating with my dog except for my job, but I’m so mad at my parents and my aunt. And there’s no plan for my grandmother when my aunt comes back. I’ve stressed if there’s somewhere else she wants me to take her to stay, I will, but she’s resigned to stay home.
People like my family are why this is going to continue on.
Had a trip planned for this Sept and have moved it to next Feb. Am contemplating moving it again to next Sept. I take my grandchildren when they turn 8. My granddaughter wants to meet Ariel and there are no meet and greets. Also want her to have the full experience which I hope will be closer next Sept. We’ll see.
I go to Florida every October for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal, and have started adding a Disney day on, too. Personally, I’m not sure it will be safe to go until there’s a vaccine (which could happen in 2021!) or alternately, if we get our numbers way down a la New Zealand and European countries that are managing it well. I sincerely hope that will be our reality next year, but with the way things are going, I’m wondering if that won’t be until 2022.
Reschedule for 2022.
I *sort of* understand that – ignorant asshole politicians who don’t AF made these decisions to open Disney World, but now recently, we are seeing rising cases of Covid-19 in AZ, TX, CA and FL. Then, yesterday Florida recorded the highest number of positive cases for ONE day ever – 15,000! So my question is THIS: WHO THE F**K are these idiot people going to Disney World?
Seriously???? Are you that ignorant? Stupid? Have a death wish? Just don’t care anymore?
I just do not get it!
Floridian here. I am a Disney annual passholder and haven’t been to the park since February. People are obsessed with Disney. In Florida, we gage how the state is doing by if Disney is open. Hurricane? Is Disney open? It is? Cool, hurricane isn’t that bad…Lets go to the parks. Many people on the coasts evacuate to Disney properties during hurricanes as park never closes.
However, this is insanity. Disney is now putting money over lives as is our governor.
I follow some Disney Instagrammers, including the journalist Carlye Wisel who reported on the terrible line at customer service. I consider all of the people I follow to be honest and not have rose-colored glasses, and their reviews were mixed. It seems like many things are handled very well and it was easy to social distance due to low crowds (except when it rained and people ran under awnings together to hide). Other aspects simply aren’t safe, which is a given, as being in a theme park during a pandemic is absurd to begin with.
It’s hard for me to talk about it without sounding like a Disney apologist, because it mostly looks to me like they’re doing a good job of keeping things safe. These thoughts, though, are working within the parameters of the fact that the park IS open. Should it be open? No, of course not, and that responsibility falls on the government. Even though it’s stupid and people need to take more personal responsibility, I’m trying not to blame people for visiting places that are legally open. And if businesses are told by the government they’re allowed to open, I’m not going to place ALL of the blame on them, either. I’m going to place it on the government for allowing this in the first place when theme parks should be in the same late-phase reopening group as concerts, sporting events, and conferences.
To your last paragraph – no. The responsibility to reopen falls on Disney. The government is not forcing them to reopen.
I report on the travel and tourism industry and I am certain government pressure is a factor in such places reopening, particularly in these states like Florida where the government doesn’t give a crap about COVID. Tourism and government are very closely linked. Hotel occupancy taxes fund convention and visitors bureaus, which market the destination to outsiders. They market it because tourism helps fund infrastructure, education, law enforcement, etc., and helps the local economy immensely, particularly in places like Orlando that depend on it. There is 100% responsibility and blame to place on Disney, but not all of it.
Of course there is government pressure, but it goes both ways. Disney is not powerless in this situation.
I get that you love Disney – I do as well – but when you say Disney shouldn’t be open and the responsibility falls on the government – I just don’t agree with that.
Perhaps I should’ve worded it better, because I do believe Disney has responsibility and blame here. Of course. They could choose to say no to reopening and didn’t. I do love Disney, but have no intention of going until there is a vaccine, so this is not why I’m talking about the government’s responsibility — I just think it’s important on a whole to not lose sight of who is allowing these things to reopen and the virus to spread like wildfire. I feel this way about any state that is allowing gyms to operate, malls to open, beaches to open without capacity limits, indoor dining, summer camps, etc. None of this is essential and there’s no excuse to allow them to reopen without a major decrease in cases. But if places are told they’re allowed to open, they will open because businesses are inherently greedy. This is not in any way an excuse for any of those businesses. But I do think the government shares blame and is ultimately the party responsible for helping us reopen safely on a state and federal level. With few exceptions in certain states, our government has failed us at every turn.
@Case- Don’t forget that Disney also wanted to reopen Disneyland in California and the government had to stop them. The government might be fully behind Disney reopening, but Disney was eager to reopen regardless. Maybe they genuinely believed it would be ok because it was ok in Shanghai. The Chinese culture had already embraced wearing a mask in public when you are sick and other social behaviors like that before the pandemic. So, all of the safety measures were easily adopted. These things aren’t ingrained in US culture. From the pictures I saw, it was the public who were the problem in many cases. Too many Americans have decided the pandemic is over or never believed it existed in the first place to trust them to follow the rules. They should have taken that and Florida’s recent numbers into account and canceled the reopening.
Case- I 100% understand what you are saying. I think that the Govt, and Disney AND individuals who go to the park are ALL responsible on various levels. But I 100% think it starts with the govt.
The park couldn’t open without the govt’s say so. And while yes, they are greedy and WANT to open and that IS a problem, the got could have stopped it.
I think people opting to go are also to blame on some levels as well. But look, we have a POTUS who has been calling covid a hoax for months now. The fact that some people believe him is not entirely their fault. It is unkind to say it, but not everyone won the lottery when it comes to intellect. If someone believes it is a hoax or no big deal, maybe they just aren’t that bright. So again, it is on the inept govt.
No one NEEDS to go to an amusement park, period. They just don’t. And what makes this all so much worse is that THIS amusement park happens to be in Florida, an epicenter of the pandemic. So people are going to travel from all over the country, go to a hotspot, and then travel back home where they may be the cause of a spike. I mean, never mind Disney, I don’t want to be in the airport or a gas station in FL right now. I am in MA and we have a bit of a handle on things, and I am not going ANYWHERE. I spend time in my backyard, or go for walks in my deserted neighborhood, and go to the grocery store. PERIOD. Legally I could go out to eat and sit on a patio, but my husband wouldn’t DREAM of doing that right now. And we are not even high risk people. We are just trying to do our best to help stop the spread. But good to know that if some Donkey wants to fly to Disney and then come home and use the same grocery store as me, that everyone’s risk will go up. It is pretty infuriating, actually.
We cancelled our summer Disney World trip. Magical fun with a side of Covid? No thanks. I’d rather wait years than go during a spiking pandemic. People make strange decisions.
The problems with Disney reopening were always 1) its not necessary and 2) there is no way to do it safely. Disney may be trying to do it as safely AS Possible, but there’s only so much they can do to enforce social distancing, make sure the rides are cleaned every time (the thought of getting on FoP if it hasn’t been sanitized….that’s mindblowing to me. I also hated that ride and screamed the entire time, so I’m not going back on it anyway, lol.)
And of course the other issue with this is – you go to Disney, you are exposed to COVID, which seems likely considering Florida’s current situation, and then you bring it back to your state.
Disney opening in the midst of a pandemic always struck me as irresponsible, even with the safety precautions they are taking. Disney opening RIGHT NOW considering what is happening in Florida is just a whole other level of “irresponsible.”
I just don’t understand why these people aren’t afraid of the virus. You are not made of something special !
This is going to be a disaster.
My cousin and his wife are there RIGHT NOW. They seemed anxious about the plane trip but not the park. I just can’t.
Closed spaces VS open air. There hasn’t been a spike in cases following the protests. Going to the movies is infinitely more dangerous than going to Disney.
I agree with movie theatres being a terrible choice (and don’t get me started how we can understand that a movie theatre presents dangers but not a classroom where kids are stuck in a room for seven hours!). But there are a lot of indoor spaces involved at Disney — restaurants, rest rooms, buses if you’re on a Disney property… and lots and lots of high-touch items like handles and bars on rides, hand rails.
I agree that open air helps and the act of just walking around Disney with a mask on is probably totally safe. But you need to go inside to accomplish just about anything, which is proven to be very unsafe if it’s for prolonged periods of time. You get stuck on a ride in air conditioning and you’re in trouble. It’s a very bad idea to attend, and even worse to attend from out of state, go through airports and on airplanes to get there, spend time there, and then bring it back home to your state. We shouldn’t be encouraging anyone to travel across state lines for these kinds of things right now.
Ah, I wasn’t aware of all that. Never been myself. Thanks for explaining, guys.
I posted a polite question or two about safety on prominent Disney bloggers’ Instagram feeds. All I was met with was “people aren’t allowed to go outside and enjoy their home state now? Disney’s totally got this!” I’m astounded by the lack of common sense. Then again, our nation elected the dumbest, most ill-equipped president in our history, so nothing should surprise me anymore.
I feel badly for the employees. The idiot guests who choose to attend make their own beds of stupidity but the employees are the ones who are suffering with this recklessness.
I’m on a couple of FL Unemployment FB pages because Corona killed my business – it’s related to tourism. Disney employees are posting they are TERRIFIED of going back. What can they do? If they refuse, unemployment is cancelled. Some have not even gotten their unemployment benefits yet, after THREE months of waiting as FL’s system is so messed up. I feel for the employees. Those idiots going to Disney? Not so much.
Yes another nail in the coffin of possibility of schools opening this fall safely. The numbers are going to continue to go in the wrong direction. And my heart breaks for the teachers, the kids, the families put into an impossible situation because people — backed by idiot governors and Trump — just didn’t have the patience to stay at home until it was actually safe.
Walt Disney was an anti Semite and Nazi sympathizer. There has always been this weird current of performative American patriotism and white supremacy linked to Disney. The Magats are flocking there to prove COVID is a hoax. My kid did the college program and I was low key shocked but not really shocked at how awful so many die hard Disney fans are.
Argh, and we were all feeling so good about Disney showing “Hamilton.” ; 0
I’m not someone who would ever go to Disney under non-pandemic circumstances, and have never understood the attraction of spending that much money for a chance to be packed like sardines into a hot, crowded, theme park where the goal is to get me to drop as much money as they can scam out of me while I’m there.
So the idea that there are actually people who want to do this in the worst Covid hotspot in the country is beyond my imagination. I just don’t understand at all. And these people are all going to get Covid and then travel back to their hometowns and spread it further.
Do they not realize that we’re only just beginning to understand the impact this disease can have even on healthy people who get a mild case?
Same. One trip to Disney when the bambina was old enough to handle it, and had more fun than expected, but it was hot, crowded and costly. One and done.
No, I don’t think they realize that we’re only beginning to understand the impact on previously healthy people who get a mild case. It would help to have a lot of responsible top-down messaging at all levels of government and they’re not getting that. The communication has been confusing even among the top public health officials, because it’s a difficult virus and moved fast.
I think a lot of people think, “I’m young and if I stick on a mask in a crowd, I’m safe.” Instead, masks are more protective of others than the self (making them still crucial); asymptomatic/presymptomatic spread may account for half the cases of COVID-19, and a lot of people in those pictures while young appear to be at higher risk of more severe disease due to the weight they are carrying, and its association with hypertension, diabetes, etc.
And then they will go home and may share with other household members.
The only possible mitigating factor is the park’s being out of doors but many rides and attractions, plus shops and dining, have an indoor component.
Let’s hope.