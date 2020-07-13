Disney World is open again and there’s crowding, empty sanitizer and unclean rides

Social distancing Disney world style! pic.twitter.com/URYc3mwtAf — UnRooolie❼ (@unrooolie) July 11, 2020



Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida opened again on Saturday, for the first time since March 16th. Disney has assured us, through their website and a creepy video, that they were going to keep guests safe by limiting attendance, requiring masks on everyone over two, and sanitizing everything. Of course since the made the reopening announcement six weeks ago, Florida is now the world’s epicenter of the pandemic. That did not stop Disney from reopening, and photos and videos coming out from the first day show that it did not go smoothly.

Here’s a compiled tweet of some of the first day fails. The woman who tweeted she has anxiety at the lines is a theme parks journalist, according to Deadline.

God this is bleak pic.twitter.com/1aSKOsV8jx — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) July 11, 2020

I found this over hour long video of Disney World’s reopening, taken on the first day. Skimming through it, people are sort-of socially distancing but it’s haphazard, some people are encroaching on other’s space and it’ looks very anxiety-inducing, to quote the tweet above.

Also, Walt Disney World Daily reports that Splash Mountain had to be evacuated for some reason, but that the wait times for rides were “average to low.”

Looks empty to me pic.twitter.com/dO3qArud8k — UnRooolie❼ (@unrooolie) July 11, 2020

The “Together Again” shirts are selling out.

While most locations sold out of the popular “Together Again” Reopening Day t-shirts in Magic Kingdom, there are still plenty of options available in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/n8C4VV3QXH — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) July 12, 2020

“Mostly low crowd levels” don’t matter if people don’t socially distance.

PHOTOS: Magic Kingdom Reopens with Mostly Low Crowd Levels Throughout the Dayhttps://t.co/nqPkRHuMbV pic.twitter.com/c0FOJaxZBd — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) July 12, 2020

Oh and this is the free part of Disney, Disney Springs.

Compared to the theme parks, crowding at Disney Springs seems a big more intense, especially given that it's a weekend. pic.twitter.com/kZf6ZjwNb7 — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) July 13, 2020

Disney isn’t the only culprit

How about Universal Studios Orlando? pic.twitter.com/449HzgHijW — emopeanut (@emopeanut987) July 11, 2020