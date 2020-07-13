Royal photographer Arthur Edwards: Prince Harry ‘has simply lost the plot’

It’s kind of funny and sad to really look at the sheer number of musty white British people who completely believe that they have completely sane reasons for not liking the Duchess of Sussex. As Stormzy eloquently summarized earlier this year, no matter what those old farts say about *why* they don’t like Meghan, the real reason is simple: “she’s black.” It’s that simple. But because everyone has to tie themselves into knots to explain away their gut-level, unchecked racism and why it’s okay because Meghan is so dreadful, we get these remarkably unhinged and strained arguments from people who are just… telling on themselves. Case in point: royal photographer Arthur Edwards has been around the royal family for decades. And this is what he had to say about Meghan and Harry:
A Royal photographer who has snapped Prince Harry throughout his life says that following his marriage to Meghan Markle, “he has simply lost the plot.” Veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards, 79, said of Harry’s criticism of the British Commonwealth, “To criticize the one thing the queen cherishes above all things, which is preserving the Commonwealth, is an insult to her — no matter what the palace may say officially. Any country can look back and find faults, but we learn from history and move on. Harry should stop listening to his wife, who is obviously filling him full of these ideas.”
The Commonwealth is a voluntary membership “family of nations” of 54 countries which grew out of the British empire. The queen — who has visited 52 of those countries — views it as one of her greatest achievements.
Edwards added that Harry had changed following his marriage to Markle.
“Unfortunately for the last couple of years he has gone completely sour … I’ve been photographing him since the day he was born, and it was down to her. I think the moment she married Harry, [she was thinking,] ‘Right let’s get out of here as quick as we can’ … she had no intention of staying here … and she’s dragging Harry along … hopefully he comes to his senses soon.”
Jesus, maybe this is why William and Kate are constantly talking about mental health? Because all of these people are in desperate need of YEARS of therapy. Let’s try to unpack just some of this. “Any country can look back and find faults, but we learn from history and move on.” Has Britain learned from history? Because they just spent two years smearing the first black woman to join the royal family and they seem completely incapable of speaking about race, racism, inclusion or whether they believe black lives matter. So maybe they haven’t learned anything from history? Maybe they haven’t even looked back and found fault with their colonizer past? Maybe they continue to whitewash their colonialist past and they’re mad at Harry for not participating in the whitewash?
And then: “Harry should stop listening to his wife, who is obviously filling him full of these ideas.” How dare a prince of the realm not only marry a black woman, but listen to her and grow as a person because he has a marriage of equals? HOW DARE HE! And the rest of it, about Harry coming to his senses and Meghan “dragging” him… I mean, this has been the conversation for months now at very high levels. They’re all actively hoping that Harry dumps his wife and child and comes running back to them, the colonizers. That’s what everything is being geared towards now.
Oh, and Arthur Edwards spoke to Dan Wootton about how Meghan is to blame for everything. Dan Wootton, the same dude who was paying off William & Kate’s people for information on the Sussexes.
It sounds like he is parroting the “domineering” wife spin on the anti Meghan blogs and social media. Pathetic.
Same old trash-Meghan storyline. It’s a smear campaign. Just let them live their lives.
I’m sorry, I don’t recall asking for your opinion … Arthur. You’re as bad as Dickie Arbiter. Kindly sod off. Your pompous, completely-off-base opinion is unwanted and completely worthless. Harry has wanted out for years exactly because of assholes like you. I don’t care how long you’ve been photographing him. That’s totally irrelevant. Ugh, these people!
Opinions are like _____, and the British Royal adjacents just keep proving it.
I’ve no doubt that you can tell a bit about how a person is feeling when you’ve observed them for decades, but FCOL, have some self awareness and realize that your take – “his wife’s a b!” – might not be the right take. But dig yourself deeper, Artie.
Yeah, another one from the RF camp is blaming Meghan- how surprising.
Apparently, Meghan invented racism and convinced Harry racism existed. This is the version of events, according to the WHITE Royal Family.
Harry hasn’t lost the plot, he left the book.
And the royals, courtiers and hangers-on like this photography cannot understand why he would – hence this misogynist idea that his wife made him do it. They simply cannot fathom why anyone would voluntarily leave the BRF.
And all they’re doing is proving the Sussexes point 😂. Harry and Meghan need to continue to thrive and be successful because all of these losers will never stop moaning about the fact that their money makers are gone. It’s laughable at this point. They don’t care about that family. All they care about is the bottom dollar. Harry and Meghan were wise to not get in bed with these people.
Oooh I like that one!
These people exhaust me.
These people exhaust me.
No professionalism at all with these people. The toxicity between the rota and Royal family is through the roof. This is absolutely delusional and quite frankly, bashing The Sussexes especially Meghan is not going to make him come back. It’s like a dog chasing it’s own tail. These people have lost the plot and they’re the ones who are adrift and miserable without the Sussexes. Not the other way around.
Yes, this was part of an elaborate plot by the Yankees to steal away an heir to the throne. Bwaahaaahaaa. We win! We win!
::eyeroll::
The queen is tight with the royal photographer? Sure thing.
These people are all way too attached. All professionalism has gone out of window. This has gone so far past being upset about money makers leaving, it seems personal. This Author guy takes photos of Harry and feels like he knows him or has the right to speak on his life. He needs to stay in a photographer’s place.
The royals aren’t friends with these reporters, photographers etc. you don’t blackmail and extort friends. The royals have to kiss their asses because the media is way to powerful there. It’s a parasitic relationship and one that is too toxic. It’s personal because it effects them directly. Stalking and photographing someone is not knowing them. They want to feel close and important to the royals and in reality it’s an abusive relationship. Hell yeah, it’s personal because their ego is bruised that the Sussexes didn’t play the game and make them feel special. And going by some of the articles from journalists who went on tours with the royals, they shade them down and talk about them like dogs.
This might tick a few people off, but I think the major mistake Diana made while a princess, was letting certain members of the press believe that they were more than just media photogs. Arthur Edwards and Richard Kay really seem to think that they are in a position to talk about Harry as if Harry is a son of a family friend instead of the son of a royal prince and a royal princess. Arthur Edwards had his heyday and so did Richard Kay. They are not Harry’s friends, they are not the friends of his father, and it is clear that Arthur is unaware of this. Arthur is not a a courtier, he is not a member of the BRF, he is not someone who is part of that inner circle. Edwards is NOT someone who has any right to look down on Harry, much less mouth off and act like he’s a confidante of the Queen or part of the royal inner circle. Arthur isn’t Harry’s friend or family kin and he is NOT HM’s friend or part of her support staff.
Harry made a break from a bad situation and it is clear that he is maybe struggling, but adjustments are filled with struggles. Something messy might have been going down long before Meg came along and it is clear that Harry didn’t just leave on whim.
Just popping in to say please don’t think all Brits are like this. I loved Meghan in Suits, I loved The Tig and I love HRH The Duchess of Sussex (I’ll die on this hill RE HRH) because in this regard I am very British, and while H&M may have elected not to use their HRH, they are & will always be HRH (singular) or TRH’s (plural)
Same shit, different day. Except that they repeat themselves so often that it feels like Groundhog Day. Hopefully they’ll realise, sooner rather than later, that they’re speaking only to a few hundred lunatics with itchy Twitter thumbs and far too much on their hands. They’ll never make Penis With Teeth’s hair regrow. They’ll never be able to make Harry’s “crimes” (leaving) equivalent with Vile Andrew’s. They’ll never make Kate ‘fetch’. Just let it go.
I hope the three of them are living their best life every day. It must be exhausting to have an entire institution obsessed with your every fart.
As my teen kids would say “ok boomer”.