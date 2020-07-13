Blind item: which two celebrity couples have divorced because of BLM?

When Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy’s divorce news came out haphazardly in May, I remember saying to CB during our podcast that we would be getting lots of divorce stories this year because of the pandemic. Couples simply are not used to spending this much time together. And if the married couple has kids, it’s a whole other thing – having kids around the house 24/7 and not in school amplifies everything. Even really solid couples are having issues. For celebrities, it’s a whole other thing – musicians, actors, Hollywood types are used to the traveling-circus lifestyle, so being in one place for months on end is a kind of hell which (you guessed it) amplifies existing problems. But here’s something I didn’t think about: what if the global racial justice movement is also contributing to the increase in divorces? TV writer Charles Ray Hamilton offered this blind item:
Allegedly two white celebrity couples have divorced this year because they disagreed over BLM lol
— Charles Ray Hamilton 👩🏾🚀 (@LittleCharlesTV) July 10, 2020
This went viral after Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers announced their split, and I looked at both of their Instagram accounts and… Armie’s IG is full of Black Lives Matter stuff and hers is not. Like, not AT ALL. She’s only done two IG posts and that was in the first week of June. The rest of her feed is full of photos of her kids and white people. So maybe Armie and Elizabeth are one of the couples in the blind item.
The other divorces we know about are:
MK Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy
Thomas Middleditch and Mollie Gates
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green (no divorce filing yet though)
Jaime King and Kyle Newman
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly
Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey
Dr. Dre and Nicole Young
Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form
Grace Gummer and Tay Strathairn
God, that’s a lot of people! And some of them split up before late May, which is when the BLM movement got taken to the next level. Some people in the tweet-comments were suggesting that the most likely couples could be Cutler & Cavallari or Clarkson & Blackstock. I think Laich and Hough split up for a million other reasons, but for what it’s worth, Julianne has been trying to be really active around BLM. I also think Ricci’s divorce is about a lot of other sh-t besides BLM, same for Jaime King. Yeah, out of this list… the biggest culprits are Kelly Clarkson and maybe Kacey Musgraves? I have no idea though! Blind items, you never know.
I’d say Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock.
I will join you Case.
Also, Armie is not only putting posting about BLM, but he is also responding to commenters who tell him to stop. So he is putting those commenters on blast and replying to why he won’t stop.
It would not surprise me at all if Elizabeth has not posted and asked Armie to stop because her 2 bakeries are in the suburbs of Dallas and San Antonio.
I don’t think it’s anything like the whole story of why they split, but yeah, I think that’s going to be the story Armie spreads via sources.
I don’t know about Kelly. Her ex is a major douchebag, and I tend to think he either got caught cheating or threw a tantrum because she’s been busy working.
Kacey Musgraves seems like a good guess. She and her husband seemed pretty distant for a while, but BLM could have been the final nail in the coffin.
I think Cutler/Cavallari are one of the LEAST likely. They split long before George Floyd’s murder and the reasons seemed pretty abundant.
It seems weird to me that a couple — especially a couple that’s been together a pretty long time — wouldn’t know they had differences over something like BLM pretty early on in their relationship. But I guess maybe some ugly truths were revealed. It’s interesting.
There are several we can cross of the list, I think. Cavallari and Cutler had lots of other issues and on top of that, I don’t see either one of them being so passionate about BLM. I doubt it’s Mary Kate and her ex. Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey separated in January. Julianne and Brooks had been living separately for months and there have been rumors for longer than that they had issues. And it sounds like Christina Ricci was dealing with domestic violence issues.
I know some people are rethinking their life choices and options in light of this strange 2020. So BLM could have just pushed some people over the edge and given them more courage to leave toxic people behind.
@Esmom “It seems weird to me that a couple — especially a couple that’s been together a pretty long time — wouldn’t know they had differences over something like BLM pretty early on in their relationship. But I guess maybe some ugly truths were revealed. It’s interesting.”
You’d actually be surprised. I’m desi, and my partner is white, we’ve been together almost 7 years. Honestly, when all this started blowing up is when I first saw his opinions on BLM and I very quickly ripped him a second asshole when he tried to mansplain some stupidass white crap to me (“I’m spanish so I’m a minority too”. BITCH PLEASE). The thing is, we just never had the opportunity to discuss this stuff before. Where we live is very white, and as a desi I’m pretty white adjacent so it was never really an issue. Until now. It’s a luxury, for sure. The good news is he’s learning.
Snazzy, can you explain what you mean by Desi? I thought it referred to India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
I’d say Kelly. And then the second couple would be Jaime King and ex.
I was surprised yesterday when I checked Armies Hammer’s Instagram to see “many” BLM related post, I didn’t expect it from him at all.
I can see why a disagreement over BLM (and overall basic understanding of white privilege and human rights) could have triggered one person to see his partner differently. I saw my mom say some disgusting stuff (we already have a difficult relationship but she started being racist and homophobic) and I can’t look past it.
Neither Cutler or Cavilleri give a damn about BLM lol. I could definitely see it being Armie Hammer or Kelly Clarkson though. Kacey and her ex? Eh. I don’t see it
And Culter/Cavallari announced back in April. I seriously doubt they ever had a single conversation about BLM in their lives.
I think Clarkson and Musgraves are the likely ones here.
It’s not Kacey and Ruston. She has been straight up tweeting support of the movement, and I know he’s at least been liking Tweets supporting BLM. I think they had been having issues for a while.
A running joke has been that Ruston and Kacey actually we’re having issues because Ruston is always talking about how much he loves Taylor Swift, which is a little weird given how hard Kacey has positioned herself as the anti-Swift over her career.
I can’t imagine divorcing my spouse due to political stances. Like all of a sudden as if you didn’t know who they were when you got married. Always underlying issues and I think a lot of these celebrities were forced to actually spend time together during Covid and things festered. I dunno. This sounds like a publicist spin to me.
Some blind items are completely made up. That is why they are blind items. That said, if I had to guess I’ll go with Kelly and her jerky ex.
Sorry the comment was meant to respond to another one
Kelly, definitely. Probably the last straw on top of other issues. Previously, I only saw the last five or ten minutes of her show-it immediately precedes the local news I watch. Lately, I’ve watched longer segments of her show and she has been making BLM an important part of it on a daily basis. I’ve liked what I’ve seen.
Kelly does seem like the.obvious candidate. Her husband is a producer on her TV show as well so if Kelly has talked about BLM on her TV show there was likely a couple fight in order to get it on there.
This is totally Armie Hammer. I’ve always liked him because he’s not afraid of speaking his mind and doing things he thinks are right out of impulse. Yes, he grew up in privilege and he still lives a very nice life but he’s always been supportive of great causes.
He’s been very outspoken about the black lives matters movement, not only that, he even posted a picture of him flipping the bird at a Vespa his mother has with a Trump / Pence sticker. He even “joked” about her mother praying for him to go republican.
My point is, his family and him see things differently. He’s the liberal dem, and I can see his wife not understanding most of why he is so passionate about those causes. I’m not saying that’s the main reason they divorced, but I could see it as a major reason.
Yep.
This is the same man who when he dropped out of school to pursue acting, his family said they would cut him off financially if he did…and he left. Who met Elizabeth, who the family did not approve of,…and married her, were together 13 years and have 2 children. Even if you look at his acting resume, it is one of the most diverse among white working actors, again, because he could.
His family caved and he was welcomed back and he is still who he is.
I’ll say, for me, when the BLM movement started taking off, I took to protesting, tweeting my support for the movement, educating my family, etc. This is so important and the systemic racism needs to end, period. I will say, if my husband didn’t support my views, I would have left. That’s how important this is. I can see this being a make or break situation for many couples.
No idea who the lady in the red dress is, but she has great legs and I want those shoes.
Kelly Clarkson husband is a well known cheater, she should have tossed him out years ago.
In my immediate family..do not speak the name Trump! Off limits. I have told my Brother 3x ” I will not discuss that Orange Turd w/ you, ever. No!”
I can see couples splitting up over politics, and exactly correct, the great majority of people are not used to being at home 24/7 with their families.
Things grind on your nerves, no outside distractions, extra stress, etc. one day ya start to think “WTH am I doing with my life?” Will Smith jokingly said “Bad marriage for life!” No. No. No. Life is too short, find the kindest way out and move on. Btw, I never thought I would say that, but at 58 a lot of my views have changed dramatically.
Armie and Liz most likely. Armie comes from old russian money, is white and comes from privileged and racist family. His mother’s is especially racist and homophobic which stems from her religious beliefs, and I believe she makes it known (has on her own social media, and Arnie has mentioned how unbearable his mother is a few times). He is kind of the black sheep of the family in a way, with his apparent progressive views and his behaviour.