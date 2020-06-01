Disneyworld is reopening July 11, giving priority to existing ticket holders

WDWNT Weekly Recap: Walt Disney World Reopening on July 11, World of Disney Reopens at Disney Springs, Plus All FastPass+ and Dining Reservations Cancelledhttps://t.co/tH8j87Z5UJ pic.twitter.com/1JeB6o7obd — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 31, 2020

We’ve talked about Disney Springs and Universal Orlando reopening, and now there’s news that Disneyworld is set to reopen on July 11th. They’ve issued guidelines for reopening and it sounds like they’ve thought carefully about these things and are trying to keep people safe. I’m not sure about the wisdom of opening up, but at least they’re waiting until six weeks from now and they have a solid-sounding plan. It’s hard to know what the US is going to be like at that point though. It seems like we’re still waiting to see how many people got sick from partying on Memorial Day weekend. They’re suspending parades, fireworks, and character greetings to keep people from gathering. They’re canceling fastpass, and all dining reservation and backstage experiences. They’re also going to have team members roaming the park and reminding people to social distance and are requiring everyone ages two and up to wear masks. Some, but not all of their hotels and resorts are reopening and they’re not accepting new hotel or ticket reservations, giving priority to people with existing tickets.

For the foreseeable future, guests will be required to make a reservation for the theme park they wish to visit in advance. Upon arrival, guests and employees will have their temperatures taken. While on the company’s property, employees and visitors will be required to wear face masks, and some theme-park employees will roam the parks to ensure compliance. Signage throughout the parks will remind visitors to wash their hands, practice social distancing and wear their face masks. Walt Disney World is also considering creating “relaxation zones” where guests could temporarily take their masks off, McPhee said. Additional hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer dispensers will be put out throughout the parks. – From Marketwatch New Ticket Sales and Hotel Reservations: At this time, we are temporarily pausing new ticket sales and Disney Resort hotel reservations so we can focus on guests with existing tickets and reservations. Existing ticket holders and Annual Passholders will be able to make a theme park reservation before new tickets are sold; we will be reaching out to these guests soon to provide additional details. We will resume new sales of tickets and Disney Resort hotel reservations after that period of time. Theme park reservations will be limited due to attendance limitations and will be subject to availability. – From Disneyparks.go.com

A lot of articles are pointing to Shanghai Disneyland Park, which reopened in mid-May, as an example of how performances can still happen and the park can be run with social distancing. China has controlled the virus with strict social distancing and widespread testing though, and they still had a second wave. Of course temperature checks aren’t enough to ensure people are covid-free and this all sounds risky, but at least Disney is trying. They seem more thoughtful about it than Universal. A month could make all the difference, but there’s no way to know and we’re still going to be dealing with this in the US for quite some time.

