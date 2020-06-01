Gordon Ramsay: ‘I’ve done more cooking the last two months than the last two years’



Gordon Ramsay was on Access Hollywood promoting season 2 of Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted, an adventure docuseries where he visits different remote areas and learns how to make their local foods. I’m mostly familiar with him from Hells Kitchen, Masterchef and Kitchen Nightmares, where he comes across as an a-hole, that’s his brand. However I started watching his cooking tutorials on YouTube and ended up learning a few things and getting a different opinion of him. He really loves cooking, it’s his passion and you can tell how much he absolutely loves food and sharing it with people. (Incidentally he uses way more oil than I like to.) In his interview, Gordon said that he really enjoys lockdown because he’s cooking so much and his family is appreciating it. In fact he’s been making different, separate meals for family members on request. Sibley Scoles from Access also asked him about his relationship with his father and he said it wasn’t good. Gordon and his wife of 24 years, Cayetana Hutcheson, have daughters Meghan, 22, Holly, 20 and Matilda, 18, and sons Jack, 20 and Oscar, 14 months.

On how he’s doing in lockdown

I am loving it. I’ve done more cooking the last two months than I have the last two years. They ask for menus now. I go shopping… I’m pushing trolleys. I’m making milkshakes, making bread. My hands are cut I’ve got pasta machines coming out my backside. They’re asking for individual meals now, food is that good. On his relationship with his kids

I did a 360. I didn’t have a great relationship with my father. He had a serious drink problem so everything I grew up with I’ve done the opposite as a father. From day one it’s about helping them find their passion. Everything I didn’t have from my father I’ve given to [my son] Jack, and Oscar will follow suit. That bond is unique. All I said from an early age is ‘the earlier you tell me, the more I can do. Don’t give me the problem, give me the solution. You think about it, and I will help you.’ At 20 it’s an amazing relationship. Three amazing daughters and two sons. Jack is training in the royal marine commandos unit. Every time I send him a cool picture [from my adventure travel series] he’s like ‘dad, you’re too old. Leave it to me.’ The rest of the family, they’ve got no idea what I’m doing.

[From Access Hollywood on YouTube]

I haven’t watched many interviews with Gordon and I came away from this with more respect for him. I haven’t heard that story before about how he tried to change his toxic family patterns. He’s probably still an a-hole, but he loves to cook and he loves his family. Also, I’ve noticed during the lockdown that I’m showing love though cooking and baking for my son, and that it’s a caregiving activity I do. I know that’s basic stuff and a lot of people do that, but I wasn’t that self aware about it before all this. That also explains why I get more sensitive when my son doesn’t like my cooking. Gordon made it sound like he only recently got his family to really appreciate his food, which gives me hope.

Here’s that interview. He cracked me up a few times.



That baby!