Joe Biden attended a Delaware BLM protest: ‘We are a nation in pain’

With his “you ain’t black” gaffe (somewhat) safely behind him, Joe Biden has spent the last five days doing pretty good work around the flaming pile of bullsh-t that is America. Biden has been focused on all the right things: recognizing racism for what it is, recognizing social injustice for what it is, and using the right language throughout. Biden’s team posted this photo of Joe attending a protest on Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware. The image of Biden truly taking a knee to speak to a black child is a good one. He posted the photo with this message:
We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. We are a nation exhausted, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us.
The only way to bear this pain is to turn all that anguish to purpose. And as President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night’s protests in Wilmington.
Biden has continued to tweet throughout the protests, and directly taking aim at how Donald Trump has fueled white supremacy and more:
This is no time for incendiary tweets. This is no time to encourage violence.
This is a national crisis — and we need real leadership right now.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 30, 2020
It’s time for us to take a hard look at uncomfortable truths.
It’s time for us to face the deep, open wound we have in this nation.
We need justice for George Floyd.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 29, 2020
I’m reminded again of how the South Carolina primary changed everything for Biden, because of Jim Clyburn’s endorsement and the reality of communities of color coming together to say that Joe Biden is their guy. He’s the one they trust. He’s put in the work over decades with the black community and they know he screws up sometimes, but they also know that they can work WITH him and that he’ll listen and actually try to do stuff to help them.
While this isn’t the most important thing to come from the past week, I f–king love that Amy Klobuchar is now last on the list for Biden’s VP. Before last week, I could feel a movement afoot to say that Klobuchar was “the safe choice” and someone who could get those elusive white “economic anxiety” Undecided voters. But her office didn’t prosecute George Floyd’s killers when she had the chance, and she’s been tone-deaf on race this whole time. You know who has come out of this week looking forward-thinking and effective? Sen. Kamala Harris.
George Floyd was murdered. Every single officer involved must be held accountable.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 31, 2020
Black communities have not received equal justice under law for centuries. Black blood has stained America’s sidewalks. The pain is real. It’s deep. It’s legitimate. We must listen, acknowledge that, and take action to transform our communities.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 31, 2020
Photos courtesy of Joe Biden’s social media, Getty.
All Biden has to do is appear Presidential and not shoot himself in the foot (again.) Trump is doing all the work needed to get himself voted out of office. Also if President Barrack Obama can win leading the ticket as a black male with a white male Vice President the Biden should be able to win with Kamila Harris as his Vice Presidential candidate. She can lead the investigation into this crooked current regime and help with legal reforms to avoid another Trump in the future
Do you really think joe will win ?? Joe is losing his mind and half the time he cant remember. Trump will destroyed him in the debate. I hate to say trump will win. Democrats is constantly shoot themselves on their foot . Everybody says that impeachment will backfired and senate backed Republicans wont do it. Already trump minions are saying he should have four term like FDR. Republican will rally against trump no matter what. They cant show this incident as end of his presidency because the same thing happened with Obama and worst is that during Obama louis gate who host finding roots got arrested in his home during obama. Trump shows that whatever thrown at him anything stick to him. There not good candidate in democrats . Bernie is good but sacked him.
Kamala was my first pick for president before she bowed out. I’d really like to see her in a position of leadership.
I just am heartsick, continually, at how the current president is so badly handling crisis after crisis. I thought he would do a bad job, but it’s even worse than I thought. November cannot come soon enough.
The U.S. needs true leadership right now, but unfortunately it won’t be coming. I wish Biden could do a broadcast not just use social media.
People are in pain and are just fed up. The U.S. is still fighting the Civil War. It was never resolved. It’s been 150 years since the 15th amendment to the Constitution gave Black men the right to vote, and 50 years since the Civil Rights movement tried to reestablish that right for Black men and women, how much longer are Black Americans supposed to calmly wait for equality? Surely the white people that couldn’t wait 2 months for a haircut can understand running out a patience after so many decades.
Also, there are levels to what’s happening. Opportunists who just want to loot and riot, ‘anarchists’ who don’t give a fuck about the people who will pay the consequences for their actions, undercover Right Wing nuts trying to undermine protests and black people who are just mad as hell and aren’t going to take it anymore. These protests IMO are acting as a catharsis. Primarily to protest police violence but also as a release for people who have been cooped up in the house for weeks, dealing with Covid, lost their jobs, under enormous stress and now this shit happens. It’s like throwing a match on gasoline.
This powder keg is going to get worse cause we have a useless piece of shit in the White House whose sole intent is to stoke the flames and make things worse so he can use it to his political advantage.
The contrast between the orange incendiary device in the WH bunker (#bunkerboy) and the words Biden has been using to soothe over the past several days could not be more stark. That pic of him taking a knee with that dad and little boy speaks volumes (again, #bunkerboy). I, too, was happy to see Klobuchar sink under the weight of her own history. I knew she was done when Jim Clyburn said she was done. I could definitely get behind a Biden-Harris ticket.
Meanwhile, Trump grabs his makeup bag and is rushed into the Whitehouse bunker…who’s hiding in the basement now, Motherf*cker??