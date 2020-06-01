Joe Biden attended a Delaware BLM protest: ‘We are a nation in pain’

With his “you ain’t black” gaffe (somewhat) safely behind him, Joe Biden has spent the last five days doing pretty good work around the flaming pile of bullsh-t that is America. Biden has been focused on all the right things: recognizing racism for what it is, recognizing social injustice for what it is, and using the right language throughout. Biden’s team posted this photo of Joe attending a protest on Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware. The image of Biden truly taking a knee to speak to a black child is a good one. He posted the photo with this message:

We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. We are a nation exhausted, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us. The only way to bear this pain is to turn all that anguish to purpose. And as President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night’s protests in Wilmington.

[From Biden’s social media]

Biden has continued to tweet throughout the protests, and directly taking aim at how Donald Trump has fueled white supremacy and more:

This is no time for incendiary tweets. This is no time to encourage violence. This is a national crisis — and we need real leadership right now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 30, 2020

It’s time for us to take a hard look at uncomfortable truths. It’s time for us to face the deep, open wound we have in this nation. We need justice for George Floyd. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 29, 2020

I’m reminded again of how the South Carolina primary changed everything for Biden, because of Jim Clyburn’s endorsement and the reality of communities of color coming together to say that Joe Biden is their guy. He’s the one they trust. He’s put in the work over decades with the black community and they know he screws up sometimes, but they also know that they can work WITH him and that he’ll listen and actually try to do stuff to help them.

While this isn’t the most important thing to come from the past week, I f–king love that Amy Klobuchar is now last on the list for Biden’s VP. Before last week, I could feel a movement afoot to say that Klobuchar was “the safe choice” and someone who could get those elusive white “economic anxiety” Undecided voters. But her office didn’t prosecute George Floyd’s killers when she had the chance, and she’s been tone-deaf on race this whole time. You know who has come out of this week looking forward-thinking and effective? Sen. Kamala Harris.

George Floyd was murdered. Every single officer involved must be held accountable. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 31, 2020

Black communities have not received equal justice under law for centuries. Black blood has stained America’s sidewalks. The pain is real. It’s deep. It’s legitimate. We must listen, acknowledge that, and take action to transform our communities. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 31, 2020

