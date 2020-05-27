Universal Orlando announces plans to reduce risk on re-opening June 5th

Walt Disney World parks and water parks are closed, but some key shops and restaurants are open in their free open mall-like section, Disney Springs. Reports make it sound somewhat chaotic and like they’re not enforcing social distancing or mask-wearing. It sounds dangerous, but at least they’ve kept Disney World proper closed and are adhering to the very lax regulations of the state of Florida. Their trash governor, Ron DeSantis, implemented a “Phase One” reopening on May 4th that allows restaurants, retails stores, gyms, tattoo parlors and even hair salons to open in most parts of the state. (Miami-Dade and Broward counties took a little longer to open up. To be fair, our Dem governor in Virginia, Northam, is allowing businesses like salons and retail stores to open at 50% capacity too.) I think we’ll be seeing so many more cases in a couple of weeks, particularly after the ridiculous crowds we saw around the US over Memorial Day Weekend. There’s no word yet on the reopening plan for Disney World, but Universal Orlando is reopening on June 5th. They’re going to have temperature checks for guests, will limit crowds, and are handing out masks for people who don’t have them.
He then went on to detail several ways the theme park experience will be different, for now — all of which he says have been vetted by health and safety officials. Here are 10 of the most noteworthy:
1. Water and mist elements in the park and on rides will either be eliminated or reduced. This will be done in an effort to prevent the potential spread of the virus through water.
2. Parking will be staggered. Staggering parking times in the numerous lots will keep visitors apart as they arrive and allow for easy social distancing.
3.There will be required temperature checks at all main entrances. If a visitor does not pass the temperature test, they will be given time in a cool area to see if their temperature drops below the required level. If not, they will be sent home. Guests will be asked to test their own temperatures at home before arrival in order to avoid this.
4. Guests and employees must wear masks. If they arrive at the park without a mask, a free disposable one will be provided to them.
5. Single rider lines will be eliminated. Normally these lines allow employees to fill up each ride completely when there are odd-numbered parties. The new practice will ensure no guest will have to come within six feet of someone who is not a part of their party.
6. There will be no meet and greets. Characters will still be performing in shows throughout the park, but will not leave the stage to interact with guests post-performance.
7. Capacity will be reduced in the park and on rides. Fewer people will be allowed to enter the park, and fewer people will be allowed on each ride at one time. Many rides will have entire rows of the ride vehicles blocked off to promote social distancing.
8. Touchless payments will be requested. Cash will still be accepted, but touchless will be the preferred method of payment for food, merch, etc. All menus will also be single-use and disposed of after each use.
9. Lines will look different. People will be able to enter a “virtual line” for some attractions meaning they will not need to stand close to others to wait to enter. Entrance times alerts will be shared digitally. Where lines are required, there will be markers on the ground to indicate where people should stand in order to remain six feet apart.
10. Interactive play areas will be closed. Social distancing is near-impossible in these sensory-focused playground areas meant for young visitors, so they will be closed to ensure no children are at risk.
The digital line notification is smart and I hope they keep that available after this passes. Otherwise I have so many questions and concerns. So many people with covid are asymptomatic, or have mild symptoms and no fever. Without immediate testing, there’s no way to know who has it and can spread it. There’s antibody testing but it’s not widely available or particularly accurate. Plus testing positive for antibodies does not necessarily mean a person is immune to re-infection. There are just too many risks to open up theme parks in the US at this time. Meanwhile, there are still over 100,00 crewmembers of Cruise ships stranded at sea with no word on when they will be allowed to go home. I know that’s a completely different issue, but it seems relevant when a huge theme park is about to reopen.
These photos are from 2018 and 2019, Credit: C. Cagnin and Craig Adderley via Pexels.com
Disney is apparently submitting a reopening plan to the state, so they’re not far behind universal.
Universal’s plans seem decent, especially with the digital line (Disney does this for one of their new Star Wars rides, so it seems to me they could expand it to other rides fairly easily) – but even reduced capacity still seems like it would be crowded. I don’t know.
I mentioned before I am stressing about this bc we had a big Disney trip planned for August, and now I don’t know what to do. My husband really does not want to go. I kind of want to wait and see what happens over the next month or so, but then I feel like…its stupid. we can go in 2021. We don’t need to go this year. But I’ve been looking forward to it so much…and then I feel like a whiny brat. Sigh.
We’ve got annual passes at $1200 a piece. Used them 4 times. I probably won’t be back until late fall at least. And that’s only if there is no resurgence in the fall. I might just be taking a big loss.
I wish companies would stop promoting temperature checks like it is the end-all, be-all. As it says above, you can very easily not have a temperature or any symptoms and still spread the disease.
Also, social distancing guidelines are only as effective as the people enforcing them. It doesn’t really work to just post signs and hope for the best.
And how can you ask employees to enforce them when there are people who purposefully cough on them in retaliation? And in some cases, shoot them? There’s going to be a lot of problems this long, hot summer.
I read that around 60% of those hospitalized in NYC didn’t have fevers. So, it really is meaningless.
I had 3 short but fun trips planned and booked. I did it in January. Memorial day weekend at the jersey shore, next week I was to be in New Orleans (my first time), and July 4th I have the Palms booked on fire island. I know I’m going to have to cancel that last one too, I am waiting to see what the hotel does, because I am hoping for some money back. It’s very expensive. But either way, I am not going. And it’s because I smell the Big Crazy out there in America right now. I’m more afraid of Trumpsters than I am of the virus, by far. Spitting, coughing, shooting…I have a balcony that overlooks a pool and I am sitting my ass at home this summer. I hate it, but I have fully accepted that 2020 for me, is cancelled.
And btw the chief loon is threatening to shut down social media companies this morning. America has lost it, and trump is leading his merry band of violent thugs straight to your local summer getaway right now. I’ll pass!
I understand the need to shut down the water elements but without those misters, they’re going to have other problems in that hot Florida sun.
It will be interesting to see what happens. Social distancing seems to be the most important piece of the puzzle for reducing transmission rates, along with mask wearing. I wish we were looking more to the 1918 Pandemic for guidance on what to expect in terms of second waves, etc. People just have to be smart. We’ll get through this but it may take two years before SARS-Cov-2 gets absorbed into the seasonal flu cycle, and things really can go back to normal. That’s what happened with the (so-called) Spanish flu. It devastated at first, and then it calmed down as the greater portion of the human population, worldwide, biologically adapted to it. But that process took a couple of years, not months.