Photos of packed beaches and parks on Memorial Day weekend draw concern, ire

Happy belated Memorial Day. Memorial Day in the US, for anyone who doesn’t know, is a nationally observed holiday to honor those who have died while serving this country in the military. Many of those we honor died on the battlefield defending the rights and beliefs laid out in the Constitution of the United States of America. To honor those brave men and women this year, in the midst of a pandemic that has claimed the lives of almost 100,000 Americans, many flooded beaches, water parks and regular parks, without masks, not adhering to social distancing, and endangering everyone around them. The photos of the mass gatherings were met with disgust by many of us, including those currently risking their lives while serving their country: the frontline workers.
As states across the country begin reopening during the Memorial Day weekend, many are flocking to beaches, restaurants and bars in large numbers, despite pandemic warnings.
Beaches have seen an influx of visitors, as many people pack the beaches in Texas, Florida and more coasts while observing the summer holiday.
“I have never seen this many umbrellas,” Tiffany Mathers, 44, told the Tampa Bay Times after stopping by the Madeira Beach, which is located across the street from her home. “This is not social-distancing at all. There are way too many people.”
Mathers added that she felt awkward asking people to move further away from her to maintain social distancing when setting up towels and chairs nearby.
“I don’t want to be ugly to visitors,” she said, as many of the people she met on the beach appeared to have come in from out of town. “But I feel like we’ve been educated for too long about social-distancing for it to be this way.”
Similarly, a video shared by Scott Pasmore, an anchor for CNN affiliate KTVK, showed hundreds of people packing bars and pools while partying together at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.
“No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks #loto,” Pasmore captioned the video, which was filmed at Backwater Jacks Bar & Grill in Osage Beach on Saturday.
The bar announced the launch of their summer party called “Zero Ducks Given Pool Party” on Facebook, sharing that they had “worked with and taken the advice of government officials and management teams and will be following social distancing guidelines.”
Dr. Stephen M. Hahn issued the warning on Twitter, writing that the deadly virus “is not yet contained.”
“With the country starting to open up this holiday weekend, I again remind everyone that the coronavirus is not yet contained,” he shared. “It is up to every individual to protect themselves and their community. Social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks protect us all.”
I know how hard it is to figure all of this out. It would be terribly frustrating to head to a beach only to have to leave because there was no safe spot six feet from others in every direction. Nobody said reopening would be easy. But it will take cooperation and sacrifice from all of us. But, as witnessed in this article and by examples like this public ousting of a women in a Target who refused to wear a mask, people are starting to come together against those who think their indignation is enough to protect them against a virus that has killed close to 350,000 people worldwide.
Before my husband’s university locked down, his boss told the department to start preparing for COVID to get personal, meaning that eventually, we would all likely have a name we can put to a COVID death. Last week I was accused of Isolation Shaming because I didn’t think Amanda Stanton was setting the right example by bragging about driving from So Cal to Arizona for a haircut. Tomorrow, they will take a very dear friend off her ventilator to see if there is any hope of her breathing on her own, something she is not currently responding to. There is a Do Not Resuscitate order in place. She is unconscious and alone, unaware of the devoted hospital staff that surrounds her. So yeah, I might Isolation Shame on occasion. But I will also do my part of sticking to pandemic precautions so that I don’t ever again have to pray to a God I stopped believing in to save a good person from such a lonely death.
@Hecate I’m so sorry about your friend. That’s devastating.
As for the social distancing – its hard, because there isn’t a lot of guidance besides “maintain social distancing.” The boardwalk in OCMD was super crowded this weekend, and that’s super annoying bc those people aren’t local. I have so many friends whose parents have condos at the beach etc and they ALL went there this weekend and are justifying it because “we wore masks” or “the restaurants are all closed anyway so we just got French fries.” It’s hard bc you don’t always know if some place is going to be crowded – if you want to go to a park to hike or something, and it ends up being really crowded, are all those people to blame? They wanted to hike just like you did. So the lines get blurred.
Our governor told people they should still home as much as possible but I don’t think anyone is listening to that.
My Governor issued a “safer at home” order and then caved in to pressure and opened all of the campgrounds ahead of Memorial weekend.
Here in Colorado the cases have been overwhelmingly on the Front range while Western Colorado, after a bump in the beginning due to ski traffic, has been largely Covid free. So what happened this weekend? DROVES of people flooded out of Denver, to all of the places that have largely been protected by the lock down orders.
Honestly, yes. All those people are to blame and should stay home. The country isn’t opening up because it’s safe. The country is opening up because Republican are pretending that numbers going down slightly in some areas is a sign that the virus is “going away.” It’s just as unsafe now as it was in March and April. Anyone who can stay home should be staying home.
My family and I were camping in Georgia over the weekend and took a drive to Tybee Island. I couldn’t believe how many people were there. Yes, so were we, I get it. But I was still surprised it was as crowded as it was. We found a quieter area and enjoyed some time in the sun and waves where people were spread out really far, but there was little to no mask wearing that I saw. My kids got to burn some energy and have fun, but I was so uncomfortable the whole time.
“I couldn’t believe how many people were there. Yes, so were we, I get it. But I was still surprised it was as crowded as it was.”
That’s like complaining about being stuck in a traffic jam when really you ARE the traffic jam.
The big push now is for people to claim that they won’t be held back by “fear” and that those staying home are only doing so because they are so afraid. Ted Nugent had quite the little tantrum as one example, claiming that he will not be beholden to the fear of others.
If you’re going to refuse to follow simple guidelines, at least own up to your feelings instead of pretending to know what motivates others. If you need to justify your actions by being belligerant and calling everyone else a coward, maybe you need to look a little closer at your own actions and motivations.
I have seen that as well, especially on social media posts (I have a large family of rednecks) and not only are they pushing the “your fear” angle, I am seeing people in public pointedly refusing to remain six feet away. In line the other day a woman made it a point to stand right behind my husband…I was standing several feet away to the side so that only one of us was in line and every time he took a step or tried to take a precaution to make distance, she smirked and stepped back into him. I finally said to her “ma’am, I know you find it funny, but he’s the Coroner and he’s just trying to maintain space for your protection.’ He isn’t but the look on her face was priceless.
People can mock or bully me all they want for wearing a mask and gloves in public places. I decided weeks ago that my response (if directly approached) would be, “I choose to do this to protect you and others. That’s my choice – to be responsible.”
There is a known, invisible threat among us, and if people don’t have the common sense to act responsibly, then that’s their issue. I am floored, though, by how many people seem to be oblivious to physical distance, avoiding risky situations, etc.
Add to that how spoiled we are, as a society. We have so much compared to other societies and generations, yet cannot give up optional activities “fun time” for just a few weeks out of our lives.
We will continue what we’re doing and hope numbers don’t rise. If cases escalate because of Memorial Day, the holiday will take on a new meaning.
I just came here to say that I am so sorry about your friend. I don’t have any words beyond that.
And who on earth would get upset about “isolation shaming”? You know, if someone is out there ignoring public health warnings and putting other people at very real risk of illness and death… I don’t think I see the issue with calling them out for it.
12 days ago Wisconsin had those idiots protesting the government to “open up”. I saw it on TV & went to Hopkins STAT website to see the numbers in Wisconsin that day & I took a screenshot. I checked back today & saw that the number of cases has jumped 5,869 in that time. This is no joke. I understand people want to go out & want to go back to work. However the more this overcrowding & behavior goes on we will never get to a safe point.
Be safe & take care everyone. Wear a mask.
People just don’t care. I don’t understand how EVERYONE isn’t fearing this virus. I have people in my neighborhood who are healthcare workers and aren’t social distancing at all. They’ve had a few parties already ! I just can’t believe the stupidity of people. I feel like I’m the only one in my neighborhood taking this seriously. This will go down as the DUMBEST time in human history. Motherf*ckers had ONE job to do ! Is a party more important than lives?
I live on the Eastern Shore of MD, about a half hour from OC, and unfortunately the majority of these people are not local. I’ve seen comments on OC’s Facebook page from out-of-towners/staters about how they need to “escape” and “get away from it all” like people don’t live around here and aren’t dealing with this pandemic in their own community. Yes, OC is mostly a resort town, but there is an actual year-round population in and around the area. It’s just more of the “I only care about myself and to hell with how my selfish actions effect anybody else.” This part of the state is going to wind up back in lockdown if this dumb shit continues.
I am so sorry about your friend. I will hope for the best.
My mom died from the virus May 6, alone in the hospital. She was in assisted living on lockdown and one of the employees tested positive on April 23.
We didn’t even visit her on her birthday, March 21, because we wanted to avoid her being exposed.
Some people, I suppose we are all guilty of it at some point, live so myopically that’s until they get the virus, they can continue to spew Fox News talking points about the liberal hoax.
i have to admit i have mixed feelings about the mask wearing. i have tried so hard to wear them, but after having one on for 5 minutes, i have a pretty severe panic attack. i’ve tried different styles and scarves, and nothing makes a difference. i just feel like i can’t breathe (i never could stand to have my mouth and nose covered at the same time). i was already in therapy, so this is something that we’re working on, but in the meantime, i have things i need to do. i’m lucky enough to be able to work from home, and i don’t leave the house anymore than i need to, but i have no one to run my errands for me, and where i live, there aren’t that many delivery services to rely on. i go out as infrequently as i can, but i still need to go out sometimes. luckily, i’m in a place where masks are still optional. i don’t know what i’ll do when/if they become mandatory. just to be clear, i do believe that if you are in a place or are going somewhere where masks are mandatory, you need to wear them. public safety is a thing.
Hecate, so sorry about your friend. Covid is no joke. My friend (middle age, no risk factors) has it and after six weeks she is still weak and prone to fevers and chills coming out of the blue. It is not like the flu, as people try to insist.
I read that many, like 50%, of the “open up now” posts on Twitter are by bots. Russia really knows how to divide us, don’t they? We are such suckers.
When I saw these pictures Sunday and yesterday, particularly the one of the Lake of the Ozarks, I became sick to my stomach and almost vomited.
I am afraid every time the phone rings or I get a text message. I dread looking at my email box or my Instagram or Facebook page or the local newspaper. Friends and relatives work in major Boston hospitals and I hear their anguish. While my immediate family has been safe, so far, that has not been the case for so many near to me. My neighbor was one of the first diagnosed on the East Coast (Biogen conference attendee). A man a floor below us in my office building was one of the first deaths in Massachusetts. At least 4 coworkers have lost family members. At least a dozen friends have lost family members, ranging in age from 26 to 95. Three of my high school classmates have passed, that I know of. A college classmate called me to verify whether a name she recognized in the obituaries was a classmate, as I looked at it, I was able to assure her that person wasn’t but the woman listed directly above her was in the class below us and the man listed a few below was our history professor. I know at least 8 people currently fighting the virus.
There is just so much loss, so much grief. I can only believe those people don’t know, that they are in places where the virus has not reached. But their ignorance and arrogance will be their undoing. Death is coming, slowly but surely, and they just invited Death to come in and party.
I just can’t.
Beach in Indiana?
I’m not going anywhere. I do grocery pickup, I do have to go to my parent’s house to help take care of them (elderly and have health problems). But that’s it. My husband is immune compromised and I can’t take a chance. These people are crazy, and there will most likely be new spikes starting a few weeks from now. This behavior will most definitely mean we can’t open school in mid-August.