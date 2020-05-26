Duchess Meghan ‘was convinced there was a conspiracy against her’

Over the weekend, Sussex biographer Omid Scobie tweeted: “Any ‘insider’ claiming to know what’s in the book is simply throwing guesses out there.” I briefly wondered what that was about, and then I saw this story in the Sun – the Sun’s sources claim that Omid and Carolyn Durand’s book will “shatter the notion” that the Duchess of Sussex was the driving force behind the Sussexes’ exit from royal life. So let me get this straight: the unhinged, racist, misogynistic British tabloids smeared Meghan for two years and tried to bully her out of the country. When Harry made it clear that he will always “choose” his wife over those petty racists, those same tabloids created a narrative where Evil Meghan “forced” Harry to leave his country. And now those same tabloids are saying “wait, Harry wanted to leave.” This whole “Megexit” term was just something made up by racist lunatics and then adopted by the worst press outlets and now they’re treating Harry’s ability to make up his own mind as some brand-new information. Ridiculous.
That’s not all from this weekend’s shenanigans. As I’ve been covering for weeks now, Katie Nicholl has been giving some very curious interviews to American and Australian outlets, trying to shill some “exclusives” about the Sussexes. It’s interesting because she really doesn’t have an inside track on Harry and Meghan at all, but she genuinely has an inside track on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. So why is Vanity Fair’s senior royal reporter giving away “exclusives” to other outlets, and why is she writing an exclusive report for the Sunday Times?
This long piece in The Sunday Times on Meghan and Harry’s new life in America by Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl claims the couple planned their North American escape when they returned from Africa at the end of last year, a trip during which Meghan famously told ITV that it was “not enough to just survive something.” Among the article’s other striking claims: Harry wanted to live in Africa but Meghan wasn’t keen, fearing political instability; they dropped the notion of living in Canada after the queen nixed their half-in, half-out vision of royal life; and the longed-for reconciliation between William and Harry may yet happen.
The piece also contains an alarming description of Meghan’s life in the U.K.: Meghan Markle believed there was a “conspiracy” hatched against her by royals once she moved into Kensington Palace during her courtship with Prince Harry. Markle, 38, began to fear the palace’s courtiers were out to harm her reputation due to her American style of management once the couple moved into Frogmore Cottage.
“She was convinced there was a conspiracy against her and so she basically put herself in self isolation when they moved to Frogmore,” a friend told The Sunday Times. “I think she felt like an outsider from the start. This wasn’t the life she was used to and she wanted out.”
She also began to feel isolated and missed her mom and friends in LA. One friend told The Sunday Times that Meghan’s financial independence was a driving force behind her and Harry’s decision to leave the royals and flee the UK for sunny California.
“One of the things Meghan struggled with was not earning an income,” said a friend. “She has always worked and I think she felt unfulfilled. Having financial freedom was a big part of them wanting to leave.
Despite reports that Harry, 35, was struggling in LA , the couple developed a friendship with Adele, and the Duke of Sussex has befriended the Silicon Valley crowd and even Leonardo DiCaprio, who he met at last year’s Google Camp, reports The Sunday Times. “I am sure their social life will consist of dinner parties with people they can trust and connect with,” Melanie Bromley, head of news operations for NBC’s E! channel told The Sunday Times. “They are going to be very wary about opening up their social circle too much, as fraternizing with the wrong people has the potential to be hugely damaging to their image and plans.”
I mean… what is Nicholl doing here? Is she trying to paint Meghan as paranoid and crazy? Because I think Meghan probably did feel isolated and like there was a conspiracy against her, and she had good reason to feel that way: there was legitimately a conspiracy against her. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the palace courtiers, even Prince Charles and his people, they were all working against Meghan at various times for various reasons.
She’d be blind if she DIDN’T think there was a conspiracy against her.
And I don’t think Meghan struggled with not earning an income (nice feeding the gold-digger narrative there Katie), but if she was being told to slow down, not be so keen (lol) to get going and get working so that she didn’t show others up, yes I can see that being frustrated for someone who’s always been motivated and hardworking.
I don’t think it makes her sound like a gold digger, the opposite actually, that she is used to providing for herself. I also think it is true because I know it was something that I struggled with when I became a SAHM, not having any money that was “mine”, even though my husband is great and considers all money ours, there is this part of me that misses having my own income and it makes sense to me that Meghan would feel the same way.
It is not paranoia if people are actually actively working to diminish you and your work.
I definitely do think they’re trying to make her sound unhinged and crazy. Didn’t they do this with Diana after the divorce/her death (although I do suspect that Diana legitimately had problems)?
But like you said: she’s not wrong. Didn’t Seward say recently that they thought Meghan would leave after 5 years and go back to the US but she also says that they didn’t count on Harry going with them. (By “they” she probably means the courtiers, aristos etc etc)
But again this is from Nicholl who seems to be trying to land a gig somewhere, so I’ll wait for the details in Omid’s book
They are jumping out ahead of Omid’s book with their version of what they think might be in it. Their actually was a conspiracy so it’s best to paint a Meghan as paranoid and at fault before people read what actually happened in Omid’s book.
I don’t think Omid will actually reveal much about the smear campaign. He seems wishy washy.
Option a) she’s realised the Cambridge’s aren’t all that and has switched allegiances. *snort*
B) she’s still Team Cambridge, but recognises that she can do better financially reporting on the Sussexes right now, so writes very grey man pieces that you can’t tell if it’s pro or against, so she can easily switch back to Team Cambridge when the Sussex craziness dies down.
C) Partly B, but she’s just waiting to see what’s in the BOOK! If it’s damning to members of the RF, she’ll move more to speaking about H&M, if it’s not…ten bucks that she’s back to being her usual self.
££££$$$$$€€€€€
M&H have been so quiet over the last few weeks, yet these papers continue to dedicate so much editorial space to them. As a fan, I’ve enjoyed the quiet and not seeing new outrage about whatever mundane thing they’ve done. But these papers are obviously starving for stories.
there was a legitimate campaign against her and damn near everyone was involved. I’m sure they gaslit the hell out of her in private as well. thank god harry got her out of there. If she was paranoid, she had every right to be. I’d be afraid of even speaking around them cause they were attacking her for any and everything and the palace was fueling it.
So the gaslighting has circled back to focus on Meghan again? Did Harry look too happy?
I guess Meghan is also too fragile.
Yes, racism and petty jealousy are “conspiracy theories.” Not like Charles’s Communications Secretary was caught liking tweets about how humble Charles, Camilla’ William and Kate are as opposed to Meghan and Harry. Or the budget plane stunt. Or the nonsensical tiara story.
That family was performatively nice and then dropped her by the time the Hub Cookbook came out that summer. Meghan did too well too quickly instead of being “humble.”
I think there might be a new edition of Katie Nicholl’s book on Harry (updated when he got engaged) about to be released and that’s why she’s everywhere promoting herself as their biographer.
Hmm the media was reporting that palace staff had nasty nicknames for her& were leaking about alleged diva behaviour around the wedding, about her work style, of senior royal source calling her a degree wife, that Charles thought Harry was whipped. And that some wanted her as far away as possible& contemplating if the Sussexes could be shipped to Africa. With no word from palace that has responded to much less& with many in the rota saying the negativity was coming from the palace. Gee wonder what would give her idea that the people were working against her. So much gaslighting here.
We spent the last couple of years watching the conspiracy unfold, we have eyes (and so does Meghan, she’s not stupid). I wish this were a public acknowledgement of that but given the source there is obviously a different motive. My money is on trying to get ahead of the book and building the ‘paranoid’ picture to continue the gaslighting. The Sussexes are SO much better off over there with you guys in the States.