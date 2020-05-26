Joe Biden made his first public appearance in two months & he wore a mask

Before Memorial Day, Joe Biden had not done any public events or been seen in public since March. He took the pandemic lockdown seriously, and he had a makeshift studio built in the basement of his Delaware home, so he could video-conference with campaign staffers and do interviews and such. I find all of that extremely… responsible. He’s a public figure and he was trying to lead by example. He’s still trying to lead by example.
Biden made his first appearance in two months at the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Park. He and Jill Biden laid a wreath at the memorial. They both wore somber, respectful black ensembles, and both wore black face masks. Joe Biden even wore his aviator sunglasses, which I can’t do! I can’t wear glasses or sunglasses when I’m wearing a mask, everything fogs up. But Biden somehow looked kind of cool. Not according to Fox News’ Brit Hume, who tweeted this:
This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE
— Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020
Donald Trump retweeted it and the usual suspects were falling all over themselves to agree with Hume. Because apparently to these ancient old MAGA types, it’s not very masculine to care about pandemics or public safety or your own health. This too is toxic masculinity. Besides, I think Biden looks good in that black mask. He looks like he’s about to have a guest-star arc on Watchmen.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Joe has my vote!
He does look good in that mask.
Even before reading this I thought, whoa he looks so cool. Lol here’s my vote Joe. Take it. Help us get out of this nightmare time line!
He looked great, cool sunglasses and black mask.
True that…#VoteBlue
Brit Hume is gross. Apparently it is not enough for the covidiots to not wear a face mask…. others must be insulted into not wearing one as well.
Gross af.
What a contrast with the slob. I am going to try to watch more of Biden’s virtual town halls because the press isn’t picking them up and then everyone says “where’s Biden.”
I vote from outside the US and don’t have US television. How often are those apparently devastating anti Trump ads running?
First, I need an ID on Dr. Biden’s shoes. Those shoes are gorgeous.
Second, Biden looked damn good. He knows how to wear a well-fitted suit; he’s trim; good posture; in great shape for a man of his age; he was rocking that mask and those aviators.
The MAGATs claimed he looked thin and frail. No. What he didn’t look was bloated, swollen, off-color, and off-balance ; and lacking complete control of his extremities. You know, like you have been trying to convince the world is normal for the past three years.
I am glad that he is getting out there and speaking and showing the citizens that wearing a mask is vital I; keeping everyone safe. Though he stumbled with a DJ on The Breakfast Club about not being black if you support Trump. And of course Drumps and his serpents jumped on that like white on rice! But the good news is that this will blow over and as the election draws closer and Biden picks a female VP, things will begin to flow more easily. My very favorite part about this election is that Obama will come out speaking more frankly about Drumpfs pitfalls and the Dumpster will fall into a tail spin and that will help his re-election follow into his tailspin. I love it when Drumpf absolutely loses it when it comes to Obama!!
Let’s see Brit Hume in a mask. Tough guy.
This is called “Leading by example”
He does look good – and like a leader. That’s why trump is in such a frenzy over it.
Dr. Biden seems pretty great from what I’ve seen. PhD, was teaching up until this Spring, occasional personal bodyguard until her husband finally got Secret Service protection. Would love to have her a first lady.
Also, what a time to mock a man who was honoring his veteran son.
I discovered that, if you wear your glasses a little forward on your nose (kind of like you’re going to look over the top of them) you can wear them and they won’t fog up. It works! Also, Biden looks classy here. I like it.