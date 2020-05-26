Joe Biden made his first public appearance in two months & he wore a mask

Embed from Getty Images

Before Memorial Day, Joe Biden had not done any public events or been seen in public since March. He took the pandemic lockdown seriously, and he had a makeshift studio built in the basement of his Delaware home, so he could video-conference with campaign staffers and do interviews and such. I find all of that extremely… responsible. He’s a public figure and he was trying to lead by example. He’s still trying to lead by example.

Biden made his first appearance in two months at the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Park. He and Jill Biden laid a wreath at the memorial. They both wore somber, respectful black ensembles, and both wore black face masks. Joe Biden even wore his aviator sunglasses, which I can’t do! I can’t wear glasses or sunglasses when I’m wearing a mask, everything fogs up. But Biden somehow looked kind of cool. Not according to Fox News’ Brit Hume, who tweeted this:

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

Donald Trump retweeted it and the usual suspects were falling all over themselves to agree with Hume. Because apparently to these ancient old MAGA types, it’s not very masculine to care about pandemics or public safety or your own health. This too is toxic masculinity. Besides, I think Biden looks good in that black mask. He looks like he’s about to have a guest-star arc on Watchmen.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images