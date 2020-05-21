Amanda Stanton of The Bachelor drove from CA to AZ to get her hair done

Amanda Stanton, who appeared both on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, recently got the word that her hairstylist just reopened her salon… in Arizona. California, where Amanda lives, is still mandating that hair salons remain closed, although they just announced they will be opening sooner rather than later. So Amanda, who has two young daughters quarantined with her, jumped in her car and drove several hours, across state lines, for a trim and blow out. Amanda was so pleased with herself, she posted the road trip on her IG page. What she didn’t expect was the backlash – people were pissed.
Uh oh! Amanda Stanton is in some serious trouble from fans after driving across state lines to get her hair done during the coronavirus pandemic. But the Bachelor alum stands by her actions.
“Drove very very far to get my hair done & may have peed on the side of a dirt road because I’m scared to use public restrooms,” she wrote in her now-expired Story. “But it was worth it,” adding that she felt “like a new person.”
After coming under fire from fans for not following California’s state mandate to shelter in place, she took to her Instagram Story on Monday, May 18, to defend her actions.
She started by explaining that she’s been very strict and staying home since March 13, not even taking trips to the grocery store. The Bachelor Nation star also said she’s taken extra precautions and even tested negative for COVID-19.
“I hadn’t had my hair done since January and my hairstylist who I’ve been doing to for years JUST opened her salon. I thought I’d rather when she JUST opened than later when more people had been there.”
Stanton continued to explain that after heading home, she and her daughters were going into quarantine again before seeing anyone else.
“Some might think this is going to great lengths to get my hair done but honestly, I have nothing else to do and isolating for a couple of weeks when I get home was something I was willing to do. To each their own,” she wrote. “I’m confident that I’ve been making responsible choices during this time and am proud of myself!”
Amanda went on to say that she could have lied to us all but she chose to be honest. Honest about what? Nobody was asking, she could have said nothing. She also pointed out that there are a bunch of people hanging out with friends and flying who aren’t getting any hate, which is not the best defense. I’m confused, Amanda said she hasn’t gone anywhere during lockdown, not even the grocery store, but then she said she and her daughters would quarantine before seeing anyone else? So which is it, is she seeing people or staying in their home 24/7? And of all the things to break quarantine for, she chose a haircut? Plus, Amanda is okay isolating after the road trip because she has, “nothing else to do,” but what about her daughters? Maybe they’d prefer a walk in the sunshine rather than sitting on the couch because momma needed her locks re-waved?
I’m just not as bothered by my appearance, I guess. Don’t get me wrong, I look a fright. My hair, which is mostly de-blued now, looks like I threw a floor mop on my head.I’ve broken three clips trying to make it look like a fancy messy updo. My nails are tragic, and I can’t pick up anything without tape but, you know – I’m healthy. My family has turned it into a game, all of us making a pledge not to cut any part of our hair until the salons/barbers open. My son’s curls are so fluffy, he looks like a ginger Jacobim Mugatu from Zoolander. But, I’m not a member of the Bachelor Nation and I don’t rely on a constant stream of selfies to plug my social media, so I suppose I’m not qualified to speak on the subject. But I do have children, like Amanda, and I don’t see any reason to set the kind of example that says my appearance is more important than the rules put in place to keep everyone safe.
*Mr. Knightley yells at clouds*
Priorities….. I’m losing faith in humanity.
There’s something incredibly disturbing about her child making that duck lip pose in the photo. I know kids imitate what their parents do, but my god. It’s just so tacky – could they not have found a less skeezy looking photo to have posted?
And then I remember who we’re talking about, and what idiotic franchise they’re associated with, and realize that no, she does not have the intelligence to understand why sharing a prepubescent child trying to look ‘sexy’ is creepy. I actually feel so sorry for these kids. It’s not their fault that their mother is the way she is, and they’re forced to follow along for the ride.
What is with the duck face? And I see her daughter is doing the same thing. Why do women think it’s sexy? All of my male and female friends and family think its ridiculous. So I know I’m not alone. Just one picture is enough to make me not like her, before even reading this post.
So sick of people “isolation” shaming. We should mind our own business if someone dares to leave the house. Lets worry about our own families.
Shaming is natural during a pandemic that spreads via personal contact.
I think there is a difference between taking a walk outside and going on a car trip. She’s mindfully taking her kids across state lines for some hair maintenance and then posts about it on social media.
She blasted it on her social media, so she clearly wanted attention and knew she’d get blowback, which would give her even more reason to post and get attention.
And since my state is a hotspot and have 4 friends, so far, who have lost family members due to COVID, I’m going to isolation/no mask shame.
Don’t want to be shamed, don’t do stupid stuff that can get yourself or others killed. This woman is obviously not shamed. She’s fine with her priorities anyways.
This hits personally because my family is over it all and we live in NJ. But then my parents decided to fly from NJ to SC on Saturday for the week on a budget airline and have been doing all sorts of stuff to fix their second home up and to relax because they are so stressed out. One of the last things my dad said to me was he couldn’t wait to get a haircut. So they’re out in public. Pretty sure they’re not going to quarantine when they get back either. Oh and they still work outside the home in essential jobs So do I but I do my best to stay away from people.
I’ve been beside myself that they are going to get others sick or me sick since we live together. I now basically have to write them off because they’re stupid and won’t listen to anyone and I have to now take extra measures to keep myself safe since we all live together. Good times. I wish my parents could be shamed.
Leaving the house is quite different than traveling across state lines to get your hair done.
I think people ARE worrying about their families which is exactly why people are pissed off. If you have a bunch of idiots putting themselves in harms way for something as ridiculous as a fresh dye job, and then coming back to your community, how do you expect people to stay chill about it.
There’s a difference between making an extra trip to the liquor store where workers are protected by shields and or masks to pick up your favorite wine with minimal contact and crossing state lines to go receive a service that involves a lot of time spent very much in your personal bubble – where you could be passing along germs to someone who is then going to touch multiple other people every work day.
Everything about this woman and her behaviour is a giant no. May she fade into obscurity quickly.
I’ve never heard of her so I’m just going by the photos here but it looks like her dark roots were getting too long. Probably thought she wasn’t looking blond enough for her pictures. Bet she got more than a blow out, she probably got some dye-work.
Ugh… I don’t really care if she was safe about it, but she’s not the sharpest tool in the shed so doing it and then making sure people knew could probably have been avoided by just shutting up.
That’s a lot of effort to end up looking like every other basic b on Insta.
I can’t stand her selfish excuses like “I haven’t had my hair done since January” (SAME) and “I have nothing else to do.”
I can’t imagine risking my life, my family’s life, and strangers’ lives to get my hair done (and I love getting my hair done!). But then again, I think I’m just a pretty adaptable person — as soon as we went into lockdown, things like my hair stopped mattering. Anything I miss from my “old life” stopped mattering until we get through this safely.
My daughter leaves for college in August in a state that is mostly open. If I can’t get to my hairdresser by then, I will get a cut and color.