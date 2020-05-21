Chrissy Teigen: I’m ‘getting very much blamed’ for Alison Roman’s NYT suspension

We learned this week that Alison Roman had been suspended temporarily from her New York Times column, which appeared biweekly in the Food section. Roman really has no one to blame but herself for that – she decided, seemingly out of nowhere, to do some kind of racist hipster gatekeeping on two women of color in an interview. While Marie Kondo didn’t say anything, Chrissy Teigen dove headfirst into the controversy, and we spent days covering the back and forth between Roman and Teigen. Roman eventually released an authentic-sounding apology, but only after she screwed up three other public apologies. It was the kind of melodrama Chrissy Teigen lives for, and as she was playing up her hurt feelings, people chimed in to remind Chrissy of all of the terrible sh-t she’s said and never apologized for. Anyway, now Chrissy is inserting herself into Roman’s NYT suspension, because of course she is!

Chrissy Teigen is speaking out after news surfaced that Alison Roman’s New York Times food column has been placed on a hiatus weeks after she sparked drama with the Cravings author. After an interview with The New Consumer earlier this month, Roman got into hot water when she criticized Teigen’s cooking website for being what she perceived as a “content farm” and claimed that Marie Kondo, 35, had “sold out.”

Now, Roman’s biweekly food column is “on temporary leave,” a New York Times spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. However, the outlet did not cite specific reasons for their decision to pause her work. Times insiders told The Daily Beast that Roman had a piece scheduled to run during her controversy with Teigen but it was ultimately not published.

Following news of Roman’s leave, Teigen has responded to several comments on social media about her current standing with Roman and her thoughts on her temporary hiatus. Teigen responded to a post praising Roman’s shallot pasta recipe, to which Teigen agreed is “a very good recipe!!”

Asked if her approval of Roman’s food meant “the beef [was] squashed,” Teigen admitted that she was not pleased to hear the news about Roman’s column. “I hope we can laugh about it one day but I’m not happy with the NYT leave so she def can’t laugh about it yet. It just sucks in every way,” she wrote Thursday.

Teigen also responded to a tweet from New York Times opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss, who wrote that all Roman had to do to be “cancelled” was to “criticize a celebrity.”

“I don’t like this one bit,” Teigen replied. “I’m doing what I can (off Twitter) to make that known.”

Teigen shared similar sentiments on Wednesday, responding to one user that she “very publicly forgave [Roman] and am getting very much blamed for her leave.”

[From People]

First of all, Bari Weiss is the exact kind of Alison Roman-but-political wannabe who would kill for the kind of controversy Chrissy and Alison had last week. Of course Bari Weiss thinks that Roman’s biggest offense is that she criticized a celebrity. Not the racist subtext or the gatekeeping or all of the stolen and anglicized “ethnic” recipes. As for Teigen… of course she’s found a way to continue to center herself at the heart of the story. Don’t you know that she’s “very much blamed” for Roman’s suspension?? It must be true, because it was on the internet and that’s where Chrissy lives. Yeah. Again, separate the Teigen and Roman stories – Roman got herself suspended through her own actions and words. Much like Teigen hurts her own brand by continuing to endlessly talk sh-t and center herself in every narrative.

17 Responses to “Chrissy Teigen: I’m ‘getting very much blamed’ for Alison Roman’s NYT suspension”

  1. Mina_Esq says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:33 am

    So much bad fashion in one post. That gold dress! Those snakeskin boots, bejewelled purse and puke-colored towel!! The mint green shredded mess!!! Thanks, Kaiser!

    Reply
  2. Jen says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:34 am

    Oh good. More victimhood from Teigan. Just what was needed.

    To be clear, she was the victim of the original statement, but it wasn’t this sole crushing take down she pretended it was, and was not in any way worse than many, many things she has said publicly about others.

    Reply
  3. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:35 am

    I find Alison Roman, like, terribly, like you know, insufferable, and toxically racist (no, it’s not a ‘stew’, pinhead) and armour-plated in condescension, and I find Chrissy Teigen absolutely exhausting. It’s as though she finds confrontation aspirational and doesn’t know when to shut her yap.

    Reply
  4. reese says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:39 am

    This is one woman I truly wish would just shut her piehole. She can dish it out but she can’t take it.

    Reply
  5. FHMom says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:44 am

    ‘It’s hardest to keep your mouth shut when you have nothing to say.’ I found that bit of wisdom in a fortune cookie years ago, and I’ve never forgotten it.

    Reply
  6. Noki says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:45 am

    She truly cpuldnt stay off social media for even a week. There are some people who are like a fiend when it comes to twitter.

    Reply
  7. Lucy2 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:45 am

    Ah, but this angle lets her be the victim again, and distracts from “hey, remember the awful stuff Chrissy has said about people, including a child?”

    Reply
  8. Mellie says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:55 am

    I like Chrissy for the most part, I like her recipes, she makes food that I feel like I can make too….I also like Pioneer Woman’s site, Smitten Kitchen, Ina Garten and others…there are many sites and pages that I enjoy because they are simple and the cooks speak/write like you are human and use ingredients that I can find here in Indiana. After this all blew up, I went an visited some of Alison’s recipes, none of them really looked interesting to me.
    Chrissy can be a lot (her kids are the cutest little things though), but I do enjoy her recipes/cooking, I just have to navigate around the drama.

    Reply
  9. Holly says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:56 am

    The Chrissy Teigen fatigue is setting in.

    Reply
  10. hey says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:59 am

    Are white women in these comments attacking a WOC for speaking her mind? oof

    Reply
  11. Erinn says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:09 am

    Say what you will about Chrissy – there’s plenty of valid criticisms to make. But Alison’s suspension is NOT her fault. And the fact that people are blaming her for it is ridiculous.

    You don’t have to agree with Chrissy, or even like her, to recognize that Alison’s actions and consequences are her own, period. While Chrissy has done and said some really shady things, in this scenario I think it’s pretty screwed up that anyone is blaming the PoC who was hypocritically trashed by Roman for her suspension.

    Reply
  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:16 am

    Why can’t she simply StfU? It’s stupid to latch on to blamers. Or imagine her cooking a meal from Roman’s recipes, eating and thoroughly enjoying the food in front of the camera turning this ridiculousness around on itself. In other words, doing anything at all for someone else.

    Reply
  13. Appalachian says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:20 am

    I scrolled down through Daily Fail comments. People are absolutely blaming Teigen for Allison’s removal. Then, when Teigen tried to say she wasn’t happy about the removal people were basically saying “you can’t deflect now! This is your fault!”. She can’t win for losing.
    God, some of you need to pull the crab out of your panties over Teigen. Mad because she’s more outgoing than you? I’m envious of her confidence, I won’t lie. Don’t click any articles that are about her. Don’t follow her on social media. It’s that easy.

    Reply
  14. Mrs. Peel says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Teigen: “the beef [was] squashed” . The term is ‘quashed’ you moron.

    Reply
  15. WilliamJoelene says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:29 am

    Unpopular opinion here – I think she’s hilarious, I always laugh out loud at her seemingly off the cuff, unguarded comments on socials. She’s pretty much the celeb for me who can do no wrong. She’s very honest and often self-deprecating, and just so funny.

    Reply

