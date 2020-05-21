James Middleton has started a new freeze-dried-raw dog food company

James Middleton spent years trying and failing to grow his marshmallow company Boomf. For years, he was gathering up shady “investors” and raising millions of pounds to expand Boomf and/or keep it running. Even James’ brother-in-law, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews, had to throw some money at Boomf (almost like some kind of reverse-dowry). And yet every year, Boomf lost money. A few years ago, James stepped back from working full-time at Boomf, and while I suspected at the time that the company had shuttered, I think it was still limping along, occasionally making Nazi marshmallows on-demand, while James worked on his brother-in-law’s Scottish estate as some kind of tour guide. I would love some clarification on just what James has been doing, career-wise, for the past three years, but here we are. It now looks like James is starting a NEW business: dog food.
The Duchess of Cambridge’s brother loves his dogs so much he has now set up a business dedicated to their welfare. James Middleton, who looks after nine dogs, has founded Ella & Co, a happiness and wellbeing company for canines — and I can reveal that his first product is a new type of pet food.
Middleton has previously credited his furry friends with playing a ‘vital role’ in helping him get out of depression — and also helping him find love. His spaniel, Ella, bounded over to Alizee Thevenet, a French financial expert who went on to become his fiancee. Now to return the favour, James has spent a year developing yummy canine grub in consultation with vets and nutritionists.
‘The food category is ‘Freeze-Dried Raw’,’ he tells me. ‘This means it’s raw food, as it hasn’t been cooked (which removes natural nutrients), but it doesn’t have to be kept in the freezer. It’s room temperature stable so it’s very convenient. The best thing you can do for your dog is feed them the best possible diet,’ he adds. ‘Dry and canned food just lack natural nutrients and are highly processed. Raw feeding is fantastic, but it’s a hassle keeping it frozen and defrosting every day.
‘Freeze drying takes the best of both worlds; it has the benefit of being raw, but the convenience of a dry kibble you can just scoop and serve. All of my dogs love the food and helped in the development of the recipes. It’s available online at ella.co with a subscription, meaning we will keep you topped up with food without having to go to the shops.’
The ingredients include chicken (including heart and livers), cranberries, carrots and fish oil.
‘Dogs give us so much, and feeding them the healthiest diet is the best way to give back to them,’ adds Middleton. ‘So, for the price of a coffee, you can feed them human-grade ingredients with all the meat sourced from UK farms delivered to your door and no need for freezing, defrosting or excess packaging.’
It’s so nice of the Daily Mail’s Sebastian Shakespeare to give James Middleton a free advertisement in his column. Methinks there was some kind of tit-for-tat with the Middletons/Cambridges for this free promotion. I wonder how Sebastian Shakespeare will collect? Perhaps Willileaks will give Shakespeare some very special dirt on Harry & Meghan. As for James’ new dog food business… this one at least makes more sense than “fancy marshmallows.” But… James is still James and everyone knows that he’ll run this business into the ground very quickly. I just hope Pippa’s husband hasn’t invested too much into it.
Oh, well: at least he never fails at the same thing twice.
This explains the photos of the Cambridge kids being used for a DM insert, which Lainey was talking about yesterday. That’s the tit for tat right there.
His fiance is an investment advisor? Oh my…she should advise him, non?
The Middletons seem to be stuck in the 28 the century. They prepared their daughters for marriage e their son for being a “gentleman”, this James inane business in which do seem like attempts at setting up passive earning since he does not have a estate to collect rent.
It all fits now. Daddy and Uncle act as providers; Mam pimps her daughters and son’s only job is not to “embarrass” them.
I actually think this sounds quite sensible. Raw food is a pain to keep in the freezer, and you can now get dog food you keep in the fridge but takes up a lot of room. However, as usual he’s late to the party and subscription dog food is available already. I’ve got a mongrel so I feed her the best the supermarket can provide which seems to suit her well.
When he says “the price of a coffee,” does he mean every single serving costs as much as one cup of coffee? Because considering the ingredients I wouldn’t be surprised. My mom only gives our family dog high-quality wet food, started after he first time our sweet boy got cancer, because his oncologist said diet does make a HUGE difference. However I don’t know if my mom would go for this because I’m not sure if the expense is worth it. Like how much of a difference does it make?
And that’s why he instagrammed shaving his beard. A little attention-seeking stunt right before he debuts yet another company. Here’s hoping his interviews promoting his new company will be less arrogant.
At the time there was a discussion about behind the scenes gossip about a lawsuit. People thought it was about Party Pieces. What if it was about Boomf and the Middletons had to settle something over mismanagement of the company? It would tie into the London apt being sold and talk about selling PP as well.
Maybe he’ll do better at this than the marshmallow thingies. People spend A LOT on their pets.
Can he just… not. Carole come get your boy and just give him a salary lol.
That James…so entrepreneurial. Won’t let failed businesses or bankruptcies dampen his grifting, work shy ways. Given that mummy’s business is seemingly failing, I wonder how much his brothers-in-law are financing yet another of his doomed-to-fail ventures.
why won’t carol marry him off to the richest woman she can find like she did her daughters?
Honestly it’s not a bad idea. Dried dog food is pretty tough to store, long term. Too high in humidity to use O2 absorbers. And raw dog food is even worse…I can’t exactly have a freezer full of dog food. So storage is pretty much cans/packets or nothing. With supply chain issues, I’d prefer to stock up. I quite like the freeze dried option.
I give my cat something like this called Ziwi Peak and he loves it. It’s a little on the expensive side and the ingredients are air-dried instead of freeze-dried but the science behind it makes sense to me.
Can’t he just work a regular job? Why doesn’t he find one? Does he consider regular jobs to be beneath him?
At least he’s venturing into a territory he feels natural passion for — dogs. Because do you know any other adults that really want to devote their lives to marshmallows? Me neither.