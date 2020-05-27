Kathy Griffin made another unfortunate, attention-seeking ‘joke’ about Donald Trump

What’s the general opinion these days on Kathy Griffin? I used to watch her reality show and I liked her a lot…until I didn’t. In some ways, I think she’s a lot like her mentor Joan Rivers, but that also means that Kathy’s shtick comes across as dated, “too mean” and not woke enough for the current era. Several years ago, in 2017, Kathy’s career basically got cancelled because she posed with a fake and bloody “Donald Trump head.” The Republicans made it into a thing, a stand-alone culture war without nuance. Kathy’s friends – including Anderson Cooper – basically all had to cut ties with her. I felt bad for her, because I felt like she mostly misjudged the situation – she thought she was just doing a dumb stunt for attention, but she never thought she would get that kind of attention.

Anyway, Kathy is still around even though most people consider her persona non grata. She still tweets and gets attention, and oops she did it again:

Kathy Griffin is facing a backlash after posting a tweet suggesting President Donald Trump should inject a syringe “filled with nothing but air inside.” The comedian stirred up the controversy on Twitter Tuesday night with her damning comment about the president, in response to a tweet from CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta. Acosta’s tweet read: “Trump at diabetes event at WH: ‘I don’t use insulin. Should I be?’” To which Griffin, 59, responded: “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F*** TRUMP.”

[From Newsweek]

Until the Thoughtpolice come and arrest us all for all of our darkest thoughts about Donald Trump, it’s just best to leave all of this sh-t unsaid, unrecorded and untweeted. Kathy has already done this sh-t once and gotten a visit from the Secret Service, and her 2017 sh-t became fodder for the Republicans looking to paint all of Hollywood/Democrats with the same brush. Kathy is doing herself a disservice and she’s doing her alleged political allies a disservice. But hey, she got attention.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign’s latest ad featured that funeral meme in association with Joe Biden. I’m not saying that Trump doesn’t have an unhinged Cult of Death – he absolutely does. He absolutely threatens people with bodily harm on a regular basis too. Which… is why “our side” should avoid it.