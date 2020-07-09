Disney World’s ‘welcome back’ reopening video is like post apocalyptic satire

Sometimes I feel like a crazy person for continuing to socially distance and wear a mask. I’ve almost completely changed my group of friends in the past few months. I miss them, but the women I used to hang out with are going to restaurants, planning concert outings, and just generally acting like everything is back to normal since we’re in Phase III in Virginia. It isn’t, I look at the statistics every day and cases are spiking in the US. They’re particularly bad in Florida, with over 224,000 confirmed cases and a graph that just keeps going up. Disney World is still planning to open in two days, on July 11th, despite the grim statistics there. It’s not like their POS governor is doing anything but lying through his teeth and turning the state into a petri dish. (My parents live there and I’m mad.) It’s ok though, because Disney has released a video showing that they’re wiping sh-t down and that some of their workers, not the costumed ones, are wearing masks. That’s above if you want to watch it. It’s a bunch of scenes of an empty resort with castmembers in masks set to swelling music. There’s no narration so you can have the sound off.
What is there to say about this? I would not go to Disney World at this time for any amount of money. Plus this video is disingenuous because there are no people roaming around shoving giant chocolate covered bananas in their unmasked mouths, wiping their faces with their hands and touching sh-t. Yes they’re going to require mask-wearing and are limiting the number of guests, but how are they going to enforce that? We’ve seen so many videos of unhinged MAGAs freaking out because someone asked them to wear a mask. Disney castmembers aren’t going to risk confronting someone, only to have them screaming in their face about their personal freedom to infect everyone. I’m going to quote Gizmodo because that’s where I first saw this video and their take is smarter than mine:
The video plays like a morbid joke for anyone who’s been paying attention to the U.S. government’s complete surrender to the virus. The U.S. just surpassed 3 million infections and has identified over 132,000 deaths from covid-19, the worst outbreak in the world. And there’s absolutely no sign that America’s leaders—from President Donald Trump to governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis—have any plan to actively fight the pandemic like every other wealthy country has done.
At least they’re sort-of requiring masks and it’s outside. That’s all I’ve got. If you want a wakeup call (if you read us you probably don’t need one), read the rest of Gizmodo’s article, which has more scary details and statistics about covid. The people who need to read it won’t, they’re getting all their news from Facebook.
Despite initial plans to open next week, Disneyland in California is thankfully staying closed.
This is the line for people waiting to get MERCHANDISE.
Long lines of guests waiting to get Splash Mountain merchandise extending out from the Briar Patch. Inside, Cast Members were struggling to keep the shelves stocked. pic.twitter.com/UNll0FBKYL
Welcome home pic.twitter.com/tn6fEGH8B4
I am a huge Disney nut, raised going to Disneyland and raised my own kids there. It holds such a special place in our lives. But there is no way in hell I would step foot in a park right now. I get heart palpitations just looking at these videos.
Wait – folks are lining up to buy racist merch before they change the theme of Splash Mountain?!? Florida – just when I think it can’t morph into something worse … it does.
I know someone who runs a Disney blog and is super adamant that Disney is the safest place in the country right now. (this is the kind of Disney blogger who thinks everything related to Disney is perfect, so its actually sort of annoying if you want objective reviews on anything.) Given the rise of cases in Florida, I just don’t see how she can say that with a straight face.
I love Disney and we had a big August trip planned, but we did end up canceling that and plan to go in 2021 (hopefully).
Lol I didn’t know Disney bloggers were a thing
Was anyone waiting for the zombie/bad guy/something to jump out and eat a cast member? No? Just Me. Ok.
I live in Canada but we have family who live in Florida. We had decided that every other year it is a nice break from winter to head to Florida , see the family and spend a few days doing Disney. We won’t be doing that at all for at least the next year. Probably two. Nope. It is way to out of hand down there. It is just way to irresponsible and it makes me rethink supporting Disney with them putting profits over people.
Disney needs to take a hard line at the mask wearing and perma ban people who refuse to wear masks. It’s very hard to get banned from Disney but I think if they do this it will get the maskless Karens to fall into line. I own their timeshare and buy annual passes. I’m not scheduled to be there until December but we aren’t even 100% sure about going then.